Systemair publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2025/26

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemair (NASDAQ Stockholm: SYSR) has today published its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2025/26.

"A summary of Systemair's 2025/26 financial year further reinforces the image of a growth company. Sales amounted to SEK 12.5 billion, and I am pleased to see that we can demonstrate profitable growth despite an uncertain geopolitical environment, with wars in both Europe and the Middle East, as well as increased tariffs in many markets. This gives me confidence that we have significant potential to gain market share both in Europe, where we already have a strong market presence, and in markets that we have only recently begun to develop," said Robert Larsson, President and CEO of Systemair.

"We operate in an industry with a promising future and continuously invest in developing new, energy-efficient products that improve indoor air quality. Our strong balance sheet provides ample room for future investments and strategic acquisitions. I believe the ventilation industry will continue to develop positively, and I look forward to contributing to profitable growth in this well-managed company."

Read more in our Annual and Sustainability Report for 2025/26, available on our web site:

Reports and Presentations

A printed Annual summary can be ordered at group.systemair.com.



For further information, please contact:



Anders Ulff, CFO

[email protected]

+ 46 70 577 40 09



Cathrine Stjärnekull

Group Communication Director

[email protected]

+46 72 240 63 88



This information is information that Systemair is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.00 CEST on August 6, 2026.

Systemair in brief

Systemair (SYSR) is a leading ventilation Group that helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products and solutions. The Group's products are mainly marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech, and Menerga brands. The Systemair Group is conducting business in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. In the 2025/26 financial year, the Systemair Group employed approximately 7,400 people and had sales of SEK 12.5 billion. Systemair has reported an operating profit ever since it was founded in 1974, and over the past 10 years growth in net sales has averaged 7.7% per year. Systemair is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm's Large Cap List.

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