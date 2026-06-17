T. ROWE PRICE EXPLORES WHAT INTEL'S REINVENTION COULD SIGNAL FOR THE FUTURE OF AI INFRASTRUCTURE

Newest episode of "The Angle" from T. Rowe Price features a conversation with Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan on the competitive forces reshaping semiconductors, AI infrastructure, and global technology leadership

BALTIMORE, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What can investors learn from Intel's efforts to compete in the next era of compute, including the role of AI infrastructure, semiconductor supply chains, and leadership through a complex turnaround?

In the latest episode of "The Angle from T. Rowe Price," Eric Veiel, President, Co-Head of Global Investments and Chief Investment Officer for T. Rowe Price, speaks with Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of Intel, about his path to leading one of the world's most influential semiconductor companies and what it may take to compete as AI reshapes demand for computing power.

Li-Bu Tan, CEO of Intel

Veiel and Tan discuss Intel's role in the evolving semiconductor landscape, the infrastructure demands created by AI, and why CPUs, GPUs, advanced packaging, and foundry capabilities are becoming increasingly important as computing workloads change. Their conversation also explores Tan's approach to leading a complex turnaround, including the importance of listening to customers, strengthening execution, building accountable teams, and moving with greater speed in a rapidly changing industry.

"Lip-Bu brought a clear and thoughtful perspective to one of the most important technology and investment themes of the moment: how AI is reshaping demand for compute and the infrastructure needed to support it," said Veiel. "Listeners will hear how he is thinking about Intel's role in that future, from rebuilding execution and customer trust to competing in advanced semiconductors and foundry services. It's a compelling conversation for investors looking to understand the forces shaping the next phase of technology leadership."

ABOUT "THE ANGLE"

"The Angle" podcast brings listeners dynamic insights on the forces shaping financial markets, featuring the T. Rowe Price global investing team and special guests. Through engaging conversations, "The Angle from T. Rowe Price" aims to foster curiosity by asking better questions and delivering better insights, allowing investors to gain a deeper understanding of today's evolving market themes.

Launched in 2024, "The Angle" has explored a range of topics, including the artificial intelligence, health care innovation, forward-looking expectations for global markets, key market drivers from the perspectives of some of the world's leading CEOs, and more recently taking a closer look at the future of the energy sector, speaking with experts across T. Rowe Price about the key themes shaping tomorrow's energy landscape.

This is the fifteenth episode of T. Rowe Price's C-suite podcast series. The series' previous episodes, also available now, have featured H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., chairman and CEO of GE Aerospace; Meredith Kopit Levien, president and CEO of The New York Times Company; Gary Guthart, CEO of Intuitive Surgical; Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA Corporation; Darren Woods, chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil; Harvey Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer and Director, and David Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of the Board of Carlyle; Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi; Sarah Friar, CFO of OpenAI; Dave Ricks, CEO of Eli Lilly; Srini Gopalan, CEO of T-Mobile, Jim Farley, President and CEO of Ford Motor Company; Kathy Warden, Chair, CEO, & President of Northrop Grumman; and David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "The Angle from T. Rowe Price" is available across multiple platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Future episodes will be announced as they are produced. For more information on the podcast please click here.

"The Angle from T. Rowe Price" is T. Rowe Price's second podcast series. "CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® on Retirement," which features T. Rowe Price experts sharing their perspectives on retirement-related topics, is in its fifth season.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.89 trillion in client assets as of May 31, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group