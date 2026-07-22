T. ROWE PRICE UNVEILS "SIGNALS FROM THE NOISE," AN ARTISTIC DISPLAY VISUALIZING THE INVESTING APPROACH OF ACTIVE ETF PORTFOLIO MANAGERS

The immersive experience, displayed at The Shops at the Oculus inside the Westfield World Trade Center, transforms financial market data into a dynamic visual journey, representing how T. Rowe Price active ETF portfolio managers discern meaningful signals amid market complexity

BALTIMORE, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price, a global asset management firm, today unveiled "Signals From the Noise," an immersive art installation on display at The Shops at the Oculus inside the Westfield World Trade Center, a major transit hub in Manhattan's financial district. The two-day display is designed to help financial advisors and investors see through the noise of the continuous flow of market data and visualize how T. Rowe Price active exchange traded funds use active management to create investment opportunities and help achieve financial goals.

T. Rowe Price's “Signals From the Noise,” an immersive art installation on display at The Shops at the Oculus inside the Westfield World Trade Center. Credit: World Trade Center | Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

The large-scale public display1 reflects the investment approach behind T. Rowe Price active exchange traded funds (ETFs), where experienced portfolio managers perform fundamental investing as the firm has championed for nearly 90 years – combining rigorous research, market insights, and disciplined judgment to make investment decisions as markets rapidly evolve.

"Signals From the Noise," developed in collaboration with WIRED, is designed to represent how these professional investors make sense of the cacophony of information about financial markets as they actively seek to uncover attractive opportunities amid complexity. Using real market data as its foundation, the installation by artist and engineer Karyn Nakamura begins with thousands of individual particles moving in seemingly chaotic formations and patterns. As the experience evolves, those particles gradually organize into flowing structures, revealing hidden relationships and moments of color. This transformation illustrates how order can emerge through interpretation, serving as a visual metaphor for the work of T. Rowe Price active ETF portfolio managers, who analyze markets, identify opportunities, and help investors navigate uncertainty.

"Markets are constantly sending signals, but some are just distractions," said Kelly Fredrickson, Head of Global Brand and Public Relations at T. Rowe Price. "'Signals from the Noise' brings to life what active management is designed to do: combine rigorous research, experience, and disciplined judgment to identify the insights that can create opportunity. That's the value we strive to deliver to clients every day through our active ETFs."

The "Signals From the Noise" installation will be open to the public on July 22-23, inviting visitors to learn about T. Rowe Price active ETFs and the firm's research-driven approach to investing. Supporting the art installation, T. Rowe Price will also implement a range of marketing elements, including digital ads featured in major subway stations and near The Shops at the Oculus, online digital advertisements, and branded video and branded content with WIRED. Video elements of the initiative will also feature conversations with Jodi Love, lead portfolio manager of four active equity ETFs, and Dom Rizzo, portfolio manager of the T. Rowe Price Technology ETF.

Since 2020, T. Rowe Price has grown an expanding lineup of more than 30 active ETFs designed to meet investors' range of needs, spanning equity, multi-asset, and fixed income funds, as well as a range of sector, thematic, and international options. The total assets under management for the firm's active ETFs now surpasses $25 billion. Each ETF delivers key features associated with ETFs such as tax efficiency, more competitive expense ratios, and the flexibility to buy and sell shares throughout the trading day.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.89 trillion in client assets as of June 30, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for nearly 90 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amid evolving markets.

Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

ETFs are bought and sold at market prices, not net asset value (NAV). Investors generally incur the cost of the spread between the prices at which shares are bought and sold. Buying and selling shares may result in brokerage commissions which will reduce returns.

_________________________ 1 10 feet tall x 37 feet in diameter

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group