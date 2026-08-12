T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR JULY 2026

News provided byT. Rowe Price Group
Aug 12, 2026, 08:30 ET
BALTIMORE, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced July month-end assets under management of $1.87 trillion. Net outflows for July 2026 were $8.2 billion.
The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of July 31, 2026, and for the prior quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
|
As of
|
(in billions)
|
7/31/2026
|
6/30/2026
|
12/31/2025
|
Equity
|
$ 896
|
$ 919
|
$ 879
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
222
|
222
|
212
|
Multi-asset
|
687
|
690
|
627
|
Alternatives
|
62
|
62
|
58
|
Total assets under management
|
$ 1,867
|
$ 1,893
|
$ 1,776
|
Target date retirement portfolios
|
$ 620
|
$ 622
|
$ 561
OTHER MATTERS
T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.87 trillion in client assets as of July 31, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group
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