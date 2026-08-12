T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR JULY 2026

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T. Rowe Price Group

Aug 12, 2026, 08:30 ET

BALTIMORE, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced July month-end assets under management of $1.87 trillion. Net outflows for July 2026 were $8.2 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of July 31, 2026, and for the prior quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.

As of

(in billions)

7/31/2026

6/30/2026

12/31/2025








 Equity

$            896

$          919

$          879

 Fixed income, including money market

222

222

212

 Multi-asset

687

690

627

 Alternatives

62

62

58

Total assets under management

$          1,867

$       1,893

$       1,776








Target date retirement portfolios

$            620

$          622

$          561

OTHER MATTERS

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.87 trillion in client assets as of July 31, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

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