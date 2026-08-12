T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR JULY 2026

BALTIMORE, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced July month-end assets under management of $1.87 trillion. Net outflows for July 2026 were $8.2 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of July 31, 2026, and for the prior quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.





As of (in billions)

7/31/2026



6/30/2026

12/31/2025















Equity

$ 896



$ 919

$ 879 Fixed income, including money market

222



222

212 Multi-asset

687



690

627 Alternatives

62



62

58 Total assets under management

$ 1,867



$ 1,893

$ 1,776















Target date retirement portfolios

$ 620



$ 622

$ 561

OTHER MATTERS

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.87 trillion in client assets as of July 31, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group