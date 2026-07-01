T. ROWE PRICE LAUNCHES SEASON 6 OF "THE ANGLE" PODCAST SERIES WITH INVESTOR-FOCUSED LOOK AT AI ADOPTION

New season, "AI at Work: From Promise to Impact," examines where artificial intelligence may create lasting value, where expectations may be too high, and what investors should watch as adoption moves into the real economy

BALTIMORE, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest season of "The Angle from T. Rowe Price" podcast debuts today, where the global investment management firm and a leader in retirement convenes some of its leading investment professionals to help listeners separate myth from reality about the burgeoning artificial intelligence sector.

Jennifer Martin, Host & Global Equity Portfolio Specialist, T. Rowe Price

Titled "AI at Work: From Promise to Impact," the new season looks beyond the hype to examine how artificial intelligence is moving from promise to practical impact, where durable value may be created, where market expectations may be currently unrealistic, and how AI is reshaping companies, industries, and the global economy.

The series is hosted by T. Rowe Price global equity portfolio specialist Jennifer Martin. She is joined by equity portfolio managers Dave Eiswert, Tony Wang, Lee Sandquist, Dom Rizzo, Shaun Currie, Jon Friar; equity investment analyst Frank Shi; head of global fixed income Arif Husain; and chief U.S. economist Blerina Uruci. Episodes will be released throughout July and August and include:

AI and the great transformation: A global investor's view

Dave Eiswert sets the stage for the season by assessing how AI is changing the competitive landscape, where infrastructure constraints could shape the pace of adoption, and why investors may need to look beyond the most visible technology companies to understand the broader opportunity set.

Dave Eiswert sets the stage for the season by assessing how AI is changing the competitive landscape, where infrastructure constraints could shape the pace of adoption, and why investors may need to look beyond the most visible technology companies to understand the broader opportunity set. Physical AI: A deep dive into autonomous vehicles and robotics

Tony Wang and Lee Sandquist examine how AI is beginning to move from software into the physical world, with potential implications for transportation, robotics, defense, and industrial automation—areas where commercialization timelines and investment outcomes may vary widely.

Tony Wang and Lee Sandquist examine how AI is beginning to move from software into the physical world, with potential implications for transportation, robotics, defense, and industrial automation—areas where commercialization timelines and investment outcomes may vary widely. Change Agents: What agentic AI means for hardware and software

Dom Rizzo and Frank Shi break down the rise of agentic AI and what it could mean for the technology stack, from chips and memory to networking and enterprise software, as companies weigh the capital spending required to support more autonomous AI systems.

Dom Rizzo and Frank Shi break down the rise of agentic AI and what it could mean for the technology stack, from chips and memory to networking and enterprise software, as companies weigh the capital spending required to support more autonomous AI systems. AI and the global economy: Productivity, jobs, and inflation

Arif Husain and Blerina Uruci discuss the macro questions AI is raising for markets and policymakers, including whether the technology can lift productivity, how it may affect labor demand and wage dynamics, and what those shifts could mean for inflation and interest rates.

Arif Husain and Blerina Uruci discuss the macro questions AI is raising for markets and policymakers, including whether the technology can lift productivity, how it may affect labor demand and wage dynamics, and what those shifts could mean for inflation and interest rates. AI Sleepers: The winners hiding in plain sight

Shaun Currie and Jon Friar look at where AI-driven value creation could emerge outside the technology sector, highlighting how health care, industrials, financials, and consumer companies may benefit as adoption becomes more embedded in day-to-day operations.

"What makes this season timely is the number of unanswered questions investors are facing," said Martin. "The conversations are intended to bring a research-driven lens to those questions; from how companies are funding AI ambitions to which industries may see meaningful change first and to help listeners separate near-term excitement from longer-term investment implications."

The new season brings together multiple perspectives from across T. Rowe Price's global investment organization, highlighting how fundamental research and active management can help investors assess both the opportunities and risks emerging as AI moves more deeply into the real economy.

Episodes of "The Angle" are available across multiple platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Future episodes will be announced as they are produced. For more information on the podcast please click here.

ABOUT "THE ANGLE"



"The Angle" podcast brings listeners dynamic insights on the forces shaping financial markets, featuring the T. Rowe Price global investing team and special guests. Through engaging conversations, "The Angle" aims to foster curiosity by asking better questions and delivering better insights, allowing investors to gain a deeper understanding of today's evolving market themes.

Launched in 2024, "The Angle" has explored a range of investment-themed topics, including the blue economy, artificial intelligence, the 2024 U.S. presidential election, energy, forward-looking expectations for global markets, and key market drivers from the perspectives of some of the world's leading CEOs.

"The Angle" is T. Rowe Price's second podcast series. "CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® on Retirement," which features T. Rowe Price experts sharing their perspectives on retirement-related topics, is in its fourth season.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) helps people around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Investors rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management approach of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price manages USD $1.89 trillion in assets under management as of May 31, 2026, and serves millions of clients globally. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group