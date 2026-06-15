T. ROWE PRICE NAMES MIKE BARRY AS HEAD OF GLOBAL MARKETING

Appointment reinforces the firm's focus on client engagement, growth, and global reach

BALTIMORE, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) today announced that Mike Barry has been named head of Global Marketing, effective July 1. Mr. Barry will report to Dee Sawyer, head of Global Distribution.

Mr. Barry becomes head of Global Marketing as T. Rowe Price continues to build on its long-standing commitment to helping clients achieve their financial goals through investment excellence, deep research, and client-focused innovation. His organization will lead marketing efforts to connect clients worldwide with the firm's insights, solutions, and capabilities across retail, wealth, retirement, and institutional markets. Additionally, he will oversee brand strategy and development, public relations, global digital solutions, investment and retirement content, along with global product and segment marketing.

Mr. Barry has more than 20 years of experience at T. Rowe Price. Most recently, he served as head of Global Product Marketing and Investment, Product, and Retirement Content, where he expanded the reach of the firm's market perspectives and investment insights. In 2024, he oversaw the launch of T. Rowe Price's marketing innovation lab, bringing together marketing associates from around the world to explore how digital and AI-enabled technologies could strengthen the firm's capabilities. That work led to new translation, design, and personalization capabilities now leveraged by the firm.

QUOTES

Dee Sawyer, Head of Global Distribution

"Mike brings a rare combination of investment fluency, strategic perspective, and client focus to this role. He has helped strengthen how T. Rowe Price translates investment insights into relevant solutions and meaningful client engagement across markets and channels. As head of Global Marketing, Mike will play an important role in advancing our growth strategy and deepening how we serve clients worldwide."

Mike Barry, Head of Global Marketing

"T. Rowe Price has earned clients' trust through investment excellence, deep research, and a strong commitment to helping investors achieve their goals. As client needs evolve, we have an opportunity to make our insights, solutions, and expertise even more accessible. I'm excited to work with our teams around the world to strengthen how we serve clients and bring the best of T. Rowe Price to market."

ABOUT MIKE BARRY

Mike Barry is a Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and a member of the Global Marketing Leadership Team. Since 2005, his work has aligned marketing strategy to commercial priorities, strengthened global brand positioning, and driven innovation through digital and AI-enabled capabilities. He also serves on executive steering committees focused on thought leadership, private markets, and enterprise workflow transformation, and was instrumental in the launch of the T. Rowe Price Investment Institute and The Angle podcast.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.89 trillion in client assets as of May 31, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amid evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group