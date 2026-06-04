T. ROWE PRICE PODCAST EPISODE HIGHLIGHTS KEY LESSONS FOR INVESTORS ON PROCESS, DISCIPLINE, AND BETTER DECISIONS

A conversation on investing skill and the behaviors that shape investment outcomes

BALTIMORE, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What can investors learn from stronger decision-making habits, including the role of discipline, self-awareness, and maintaining an explicit process?

In the latest episode of "The Angle from T. Rowe Price" titled "The Loser's Game: Lawrence Evans on Skill, Bias, and Better Decisions," Justin Thomson, head of the T. Rowe Price Investment Institute, speaks with Lawrence Evans, founder of Salomon Partners and an investment coach who works with professional investors and investment teams to develop better decision-making.

Lawrence Evans, Founder of Salomon Partners & Investment Coach

"Lawrence offers a thoughtful perspective on what may separate stronger investors from the rest; not short-term results, but the discipline of process, the ability to recognize bias, and the commitment to continuous practice," says Thomson. "For investors, this episode highlights how better decision-making can be developed over time, and what it really means to be a skilled investor."

Key topics covered in this episode include:

How Evans defines investment skill and why near-term returns may be an incomplete measure of it.

Why self-awareness, explicit discipline, and process may be more important than innate talent in investing.

Which behavioral biases most often affect investment decisions, particularly when exiting positions.

How AI may improve knowledge acquisition and pattern recognition, but human judgment and competence remain essential.

Episodes of "The Angle" are available across multiple platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Future episodes will be announced as they are produced. For more information on the podcast please click here.

ABOUT "THE ANGLE"

"The Angle" podcast brings listeners dynamic insights on the forces shaping financial markets, featuring the T. Rowe Price global investing team and special guests. Through engaging conversations, "The Angle" aims to foster curiosity by asking better questions and delivering better insights, allowing investors to gain a deeper understanding of today's evolving market themes.

Launched in 2024, "The Angle" has explored a range of investment-themed topics, including the blue economy, artificial intelligence, the 2024 U.S. presidential election, forward-looking expectations for global markets, key market drivers from the perspectives of some of the world's leading CEOs, the challenges and opportunities facing global energy markets, the power of financial history, and the future of AI.

"The Angle" is T. Rowe Price's second podcast series. "CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® on Retirement," which features T. Rowe Price experts sharing their perspectives on retirement-related topics, is in its fourth season.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.83 trillion in client assets as of April 30, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group