Six promotions and new executive deepen the company's bench across

brokerage, mortgage banking, organized real estate, talent and technology

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T3 Sixty, a leading management consultancy in residential real estate, today announced the addition of Mike Boate as senior vice president of its T3 Talent division, along with the promotion of six leaders across its Consulting Group. The moves deepen the firm's consulting capabilities across brokerage, mortgage banking, organized real estate, talent and technology. Together, that makes T3 Sixty one firm that can set leadership and technology strategy, then recruit the leaders to execute it.

T3 Sixty Strengthens Consulting Group Leadership

"Our Consulting Group is central to the value we deliver, and this team has earned every bit of this recognition," said Prem Luthra, chief consulting officer at T3 Sixty. "Mike brings decades of executive search expertise that will strengthen how we help clients build leadership teams, and the promotions reflect the trust our clients place in this group every day. We are investing in the people who drive results for the industry."

New to T3 Sixty

Mike Boate, Senior Vice President, T3 Talent: Boate partners with clients to identify, attract and secure exceptional leadership talent. He brings 25 years of executive search experience across multiple industries, including residential real estate, and has been a founding partner of a search firm, led internal executive talent-acquisition teams, and served as a principal at one of the world's largest executive search firms.

Promotions

Brokerage Consulting

Shari Pesa, Vice President, Brokerage Consulting: Pesa works with brokerage leaders on recruiting, succession, business planning, financial analysis and growth strategy. She brings executive experience from Anywhere, HomeSmart and RE/MAX to her consulting engagements.

Mortgage Banking and Core Services

Coby Hakalir, General Manager/Senior Vice President, Mortgage Banking and Core Services: Hakalir advises the industry on strategies that increase capture rates, optimize talent and unlock new revenue streams. He brings nearly three decades of experience in residential and construction lending across national banks, independent mortgage banks and brokerages.

Organized Real Estate Consulting

Katie Shotts, Senior Vice President, Organized Real Estate Consulting : Shotts advises Realtor association and MLS leaders on governance, leadership training, communications and strategic planning. She brings more than 15 years of association leadership experience across Tennessee and Florida, including serving as an association CEO and on several National Association of Realtors work groups.

: Shotts advises Realtor association and MLS leaders on governance, leadership training, communications and strategic planning. She brings more than 15 years of association leadership experience across Tennessee and Florida, including serving as an association CEO and on several National Association of Realtors work groups. Eben Moran, Vice President, Organized Real Estate Consulting: Moran focuses on MLS organizations and the technology that supports them. He brings more than 20 years of MLS leadership experience, including roles as vice president of MLS services at Stellar MLS and vice president of MLS and business technology at the Naples Area Board of Realtors.

Technology Consulting

Arshad Ibrahim, Senior Vice President, Strategic Development and Technology Consulting : Ibrahim leads strategic business development for T3 Sixty, building the systems, relationships and strategy that help the Consulting Group grow deliberately. He brings more than a decade of experience in real estate technology and a track record of developing long-term client relationships across North America.

: Ibrahim leads strategic business development for T3 Sixty, building the systems, relationships and strategy that help the Consulting Group grow deliberately. He brings more than a decade of experience in real estate technology and a track record of developing long-term client relationships across North America. Derek Taylor, Senior Vice President, Technology Consulting: Taylor leads technology consulting engagements that help brokerages and industry organizations set technology strategy, evaluate tools and adopt emerging solutions, including AI. He focuses on making AI and data accountable to business outcomes, with an emphasis on adoption, governance and measurable performance.

About T3 Sixty

T3 Sixty is the leader in management consultancy and research in the residential real estate industry. Founded in 1999 by Stefan Swanepoel, the company is now in its 28th year of operation and is the leading publisher of the industry's benchmark research, including the annual Swanepoel Trends Report, the Swanepoel Power 200 (SP 200) and the Real Estate Almanac. For more information, visit www.t3sixty.com.

SOURCE T3 Sixty