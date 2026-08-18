TACO BELL BRINGS THE 2016 VIBES BACK TO FANS NATIONWIDE WITH DECADES #TBTB MENU

Naked Chicken Chalupa, Meximelt,® Beefy Crunch Burrito and Caramel Apple Empanada return nationwide August 20, with Taco Bell Rewards Members getting first bite of the Beefy Crunch Burrito starting August 18, alongside other exclusive offers that are seriously goals.

TLDR:

Taco Bell's Decades #TBTB menu launches with a 2016-inspired lineup that mirrors the carefree internet era, featuring four beloved Taco Bell menu icons that were available in 2016: Naked Chicken Chalupa, Meximelt®, Beefy Crunch Burrito and the Caramel Apple Empanada.

Taco Bell Rewards Members get early access to the Beefy Crunch Burrito beginning August 18 before the full Decades #TBTB menu launches nationwide August 20.

Beyond the menu, Taco Bell is helping fans relive the spirit of 2016 through exclusive merch partnerships with Camp Snap and Anti Social Social Club and a collaboration with Divine, the reimagined six-second video platform making its highly anticipated public launch alongside the Decades #TBTB menu.

Decades #TBTB assets can be found here: HERE

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A decade later, 2016 is back in the group chat. Across social media, fashion, music and pop culture, fans are rediscovering the feelings, creativity and cultural moments that made the era unforgettable, and Taco Bell is reviving a few icons of its own. With the third chapter of its Decades Menu, Taco Bell is helping fans relive 2016 by bringing back four fan-favorite menu items from its 2016 lineup—the Naked Chicken Chalupa, which tested in 2016, Meximelt®, Beefy Crunch Burrito and Caramel Apple Empanada—for a limited time beginning August 20. Beyond the menu, Taco Bell is teaming up with brands that capture 2016 energy, including Divine, Camp Snap and Anti Social Social Club, to bring the mid-2010s to life through exclusive collaborations and experiences that celebrate the creativity, culture and nostalgia fans still can't get enough of.

Taco Bell’s Decades #TBTB menu brings back the Naked Chicken Chalupa, Meximelt®, Beefy Crunch Burrito and Caramel Apple Empanada nationwide on August 20 for a limited time, with Taco Bell Rewards Members getting first bite of the Beefy Crunch Burrito starting today.

2016 is so back

Some eras are simply too good to leave behind. In 2016, the internet was carefree and fun didn't need a filter...unless it was Rio de Janeiro. The Decades #TBTB menu taps into that feeling of effortless joy with fan-favorite menu items from 2016 and all the nostalgia that comes with them. Now, Taco Bell is celebrating the joy of 2016 in ways fans can taste, wear and experience.



"For decades, Taco Bell has been woven into the lives of our fans, and there's something special about revisiting the moments and experiences that made 2016 distinctly memorable" said Luis Restrepo, Chief Marketing Officer, Taco Bell North America. "Whether you remember 2016 or another era of Taco Bell, the Decades Menu is about reconnecting with the flavor and feelings that fans loved the first time around, while giving a new generation the chance to discover it for themselves."

Keep calm, these 2016 fan favorites are back

These four fan-favorite items helped define Taco Bell's 2016 menu, and now they're back for another run.

Naked Chicken Chalupa – $5.99*: Taco Bell's iconic crispy chicken shell, made with all-white-meat chicken marinated in bold Mexican-inspired spices, which was originally available only as a test in Kansas City in 2016, is back. The Crispy Chicken Shell features cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, diced tomatoes and creamy Avocado Ranch Sauce. The Naked Chicken Chalupa remains one of the most requested mid-2010s returns and represents the fearless innovation that defined the era. The Naked Chicken Chalupa is also available in the $9 Discovery Luxe Box™, which also includes a Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, Crunchy Taco, Chips & Nacho Cheese sauce, and a Medium Fountain Drink.

Taco Bell's iconic crispy chicken shell, made with all-white-meat chicken marinated in bold Mexican-inspired spices, which was originally available only as a test in Kansas City in 2016, is back. The Crispy Chicken Shell features cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, diced tomatoes and creamy Avocado Ranch Sauce. The Naked Chicken Chalupa remains one of the most requested mid-2010s returns and represents the fearless innovation that defined the era. The Naked Chicken Chalupa is also available in the $9 Discovery Luxe Box™, which also includes a Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, Crunchy Taco, Chips & Nacho Cheese sauce, and a Medium Fountain Drink. Beefy Crunch Burrito – $2.79*: Featuring seasoned beef, Flamin' Hot Fritos®, seasoned rice, reduced-fat sour cream and nacho cheese sauce, this cult favorite returns for the fans who never stopped campaigning for it, even inspiring a movement that has continued to rally around its various returns on menus. Plus, Taco Bell Rewards Members get early access today.

Featuring seasoned beef, Flamin' Hot Fritos®, seasoned rice, reduced-fat sour cream and nacho cheese sauce, this cult favorite returns for the fans who never stopped campaigning for it, even inspiring a movement that has continued to rally around its various returns on menus. Plus, Taco Bell Rewards Members get early access today. Meximelt® – $2.99*: Seasoned beef, freshly prepared pico de gallo and a warm three-cheese blend wrapped in a soft flour tortilla. A core Taco Bell menu staple in 2016 and a standout from previous Decades returns, the Meximelt® is back by popular demand.

Seasoned beef, freshly prepared pico de gallo and a warm three-cheese blend wrapped in a soft flour tortilla. A core Taco Bell menu staple in 2016 and a standout from previous Decades returns, the Meximelt® is back by popular demand. Caramel Apple Empanada – $2.99*: Warm apple pieces and caramel inside a golden crispy pastry, making this one of Taco Bell's most beloved nostalgic sweet treats, and one fans continue to ask for year after year.

Squad goals, rewarded

The Decades #TBTB menu goes beyond food, giving Taco Bell Rewards Members access to exclusive experiences inspired by one of the internet's most memorable eras, from reliving six-second internet culture to nostalgia-inspired swag.

First Taste: Taco Bell Rewards Members can unlock access to the Beefy Crunch Burrito through the Taco Bell app starting today, two days before the full Decades #TBTB menu launches nationwide**.

Taco Bell Rewards Members can unlock access to the Beefy Crunch Burrito through the Taco Bell app starting today, two days before the full Decades #TBTB menu launches nationwide**. #TBTB Starter Pack: On August 25, the celebration continues with a Taco Bell Rewards ***Tuesday Drop featuring limited-edition collaborations with iconic 2016 streetwear brand, Anti Social Social Club, and screen-free digital camera brand, Camp Snap, encouraging users to capture memories while staying in the moment, giving fans new ways to relive the style and spirit of 2016. Blending the simplicity of a vintage point-and-shoot with modern convenience, Camp Snap offers a reusable, film-free way to take photos without the hassle of development.

On August 25, the celebration continues with a Taco Bell Rewards ***Tuesday Drop featuring limited-edition collaborations with iconic 2016 streetwear brand, Anti Social Social Club, and screen-free digital camera brand, Camp Snap, encouraging users to capture memories while staying in the moment, giving fans new ways to relive the style and spirit of 2016. Blending the simplicity of a vintage point-and-shoot with modern convenience, Camp Snap offers a reusable, film-free way to take photos without the hassle of development. Play to Unlock : Taco Bell is launching an interactive in-app scavenger hunt-style experience where users can play to unlock exclusive offers over a three-week period, with a new offer each week. Check the app for more details between August 25 and September 14.

: Taco Bell is launching an interactive in-app scavenger hunt-style experience where users can play to unlock exclusive offers over a three-week period, with a new offer each week. Check the app for more details between August 25 and September 14. Divine Keeps 2016 on Loop: Starting today, Taco Bell fans will receive early access details to join Divine, the AI-free six-second looping video app that pays homage to Vine, ahead of its public launch on August 20. Download "Divine Video" from your preferred app store and input code TACO-BELL to gain immediate access to uploading videos and watching your favorites from more than 2.5 million Vine classics****.

"This is much more than a collaboration about nostalgia. It sets the standard for how we want brands to show up in Divine – in ways that are joyful, creative and a natural extension of the community, not an interruption to it," said Alice Chan, CMO, Divine. "Taco Bell shares that spirit, making it a natural partner, and we can't wait to welcome its passionate fan community into Divine."

More than a menu comeback

The Decades #TBTB menu continues Taco Bell's tradition of listening to fans and bringing back the menu items they never stopped talking about. By pairing iconic menu returns with exclusive experiences collaborations and fan experiences, Taco Bell is delivering the items and experiences fans have been longing for—one bite at a time.

*At participating locations for a limited time only (if applicable), while supplies last. Contact restaurant for prices, hours and participation, which vary. Taxes are extra. Prices are higher with delivery. In combos and boxes, drinks exclude freezes and specialty beverages.

**Early Access: Early Access to Beefy Crunch Burrito is available on 8/18/2026-8/19/2026 for registered & logged in Rewards Members on the Taco Bell mobile app, at participating U.S. Taco Bell® locations, while supplies last. Non transferable. Substitutions, upgrades, or add-ons may incur additional charges. Check store for availability. No cash value. Terms and conditions apply: tacobell.com/terms.©2026 Taco Bell IP Holder, LLC.

***Tuesday Drops: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO WIN. The Taco Bell® x Decades 2016 Starter Pack Drops Sweepstakes is open only to Taco Bell Rewards Program members who are legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., 16 years of age or older who possess a web-enabled mobile device as of 8/25/26. Minors must have parent or guardian's permission to enter. Begins at 2 PM PT & ends at 3 PM PT on 8/25/26. Limit one (1) entry per person, email address, or Taco Bell Rewards Program account ("Account"). Establishing an Account is free. Terms apply. Five Hundred (500) Prizes: One (1) Sponsor-specified Decades 2016 Starter Pack including one (1) flannel shirt (size subject to availability), one (1) cap (one size), and one (1) screen-free digital point-and-shoot camera. ARV: $229 each. Total ARV of all Prizes: $114,500. Prize details are at Sponsor's sole discretion. Limit one (1) Prize per person, email address, or Account. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received. Winners will be notified by Administrator on or about 8/28/26 to the email address provided in their entry (which must be the same email address that is associated with the Account used for entry). U.S. Law governs this Sweepstakes. Void where prohibited or otherwise restricted by law. Subject to complete Official Rules and Taco Bell's Privacy Policy. Sponsor: Taco Bell Corp., 1 Glen Bell Way, Irvine, CA 92618. Administrator: Don Jagoda Associates, Inc., 100 Marcus Drive, Melville, NY 11747. Taco Bell Rewards Program is available at participating U.S. locations. Points are earned on qualifying purchases.

**** Limited time offer. Available 8/18/26 - 8/20/26 while supply of codes last; redeem code by 8/20/26. Must be 18+, legal U.S. resident, and a member of the Taco Bell Rewards loyalty program in good standing. No cash value. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Taco Bell Rewards Program available at participating locations; points are earned on qualifying purchases. [Divine Full Terms available at divine.video/terms]. Add'l Terms apply: tacobell.com/terms. ©2026 Divine IP Holder, LLC. ©2026 Taco Bell IP Holder, LLC.

About Taco Bell Corp.

Since 1962, Taco Bell has brought innovative, craveable Mexican-inspired food to generations of fans. As one of the world's leading restaurant brands, Taco Bell serves millions of customers each week across nearly 10,000 restaurants in more than 40 countries. Known for its cultural impact, fan-first mindset, and history of defying expectations, Taco Bell has been recognized as one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies and one of TIME's Most Influential Companies. For more information about Taco Bell, visit www.TacoBell.com and www.TacoBell.com/news. Stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, X, Divine and YouTube.

About Divine

Divine is a 6-second looping video app built for people, not AI slop or ad algorithms. Just raw, creative videos made by real humans, and a place on the internet to call your own. Choose your own algorithm and trade doomscrolling for joyscrolling. We believe what you create should belong to you, not us. That's why Divine is built on the open Nostr protocol, giving creators true ownership of their content and users more freedom. Inspired by Vine and home to more than 2.5 million Vine classics, Divine is 100% independent, with no affiliation to Vine, Twitter, or X. For more information, visit about.divine.video .

Ronald Quintero – Taco Bell Corp.

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Kaitlyn Hannah – Edelman

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SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.