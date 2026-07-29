Taco John's Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Seasoned Restaurant Executive

Sarah McAloon Brings 30+ Years of Experience Leading Franchise Marketing Strategies Across the QSR Industry

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco John's®, a leading Mexican quick-service restaurant, is proud to announce the addition of seasoned global restaurant executive Sarah McAloonto its Board of Directors. McAloon brings more than 30 years of experience leading international and domestic marketing and operational strategies in the QSR space. She joins a robust board at Taco John's as the brand strengthens its competitive edge and advances its plans for long-term growth.

A Deep Background in QSR

"Taco John's embodies that sense of opportunity while also offering something truly distinctive to its guests." Post this Taco John’s®, a leading Mexican quick-service restaurant, is proud to announce the addition of seasoned global restaurant executive Sarah McAloon to its Board of Directors. McAloon brings more than 30 years of experience leading international and domestic marketing and operational strategies in the QSR space. For more information about Taco John’s franchise opportunities, please visit tacojohnsfranchise.com.

Prior to joining Taco John's, McAloon spent her career leading established international brands through periods of significant transformation and expansion, helping revitalize QSR concepts through sophisticated marketing strategies. Most recently, McAloon was the Chief Administrative Officer and Interim Brand President of Del Taco, where she helped the company navigate a complex period following its acquisition by Jack in the Box and supported the brand through its subsequent sale.

Her extensive leadership experience also includes serving as President of Café Express and Chief Marketing Officer of both CiCi's Pizza and Sbarro. Earlier in her career, McAloon spent approximately ten years with Pizza Hut in marketing and national media leadership roles, contributing to major growth initiatives across the brand's U.S. and international businesses.

"Sarah's track record of leadership and her broad perspective on the restaurant industry make her an outstanding addition to our Board," said Heather Neary, President and CEO of Taco John's. "She brings valuable insights into brand building, franchising, consumer engagement, and business transformation that will help inform our strategic direction and support sustainable growth for the company and our franchisees."

A Vision for Continued Success

Throughout her career, McAloon's leadership style has earned her a reputation for ensuring corporate teams and franchise systems are aligned, all while strengthening core business processes. McAloon will join the board for Taco John's as the team continues to increase relevance among guests with high-quality menu items that set the brand apart in the Mexican QSR space.

"What has kept me passionate about the restaurant industry throughout my career is its ability to create jobs, develop future leaders, and open doors for people who may not have followed a traditional career path," said McAloon. "Taco John's embodies that sense of opportunity while also offering something truly distinctive to its guests. The brand's signature menu items combined with its clear dedication to quality and its focus on delivering West-Mex hospitality to its guests has allowed Taco John's to create an incredibly loyal fan base. I am excited to help build upon those strengths and introduce even more people to what makes Taco John's so special."

Currently operating 324 locations across 21 states, Taco John's sees strong growth potential in the Upper Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions, providing both new and multi-unit operators with tailored support to scale profitably and sustainably.

Prospective franchisees are taking note of the business opportunity, as the Taco John's Franchise Disclosure Document reports an AUV of $1,889,495* for the top 25% of freestanding restaurants with drive thru.

For more information about Taco John's franchise opportunities, please visit tacojohnsfranchise.com or contact Jenna Leichty at [email protected].

About Taco John's®

Welcome to the Frontier of West-Mex™—a land for wide-open appetites, where classic American comfort meets the bold spice and flavor of Mexican-inspired cuisine. With 324 restaurants in 21 states, Taco John's® has spent more than 55 years crafting made-to-order favorites with quality ingredients, house-made Pico de Gallo, crispy corn shells and tortilla chips fried fresh in-store daily, and originals you won't find anywhere else—like hot, crispy Potato Olés® and the award-winning Taco Bravo®, recently named the best fast food taco in America**. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John's has earned recognition from Entrepreneur and QSR Magazine as one of the nation's top chains to watch. Learn more at TacoJohns.com and follow Taco John's on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

*Based on the Average Sales Volume of the top 25% of U.S. traditional freestanding restaurants with drive-thru. This information appears in Item 19 of Taco John's 2026 Franchise Disclosure Document ("FDD")

**Based on USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice 2025 Awards for Best Fast Food Taco. (Published July 2025).

SOURCE Taco John's®