Taco John's Advances Digital Transformation with Unified Technology Platform to Drive Scalable Growth

Systemwide Integration Enhances Franchisee Operations, Laying Foundation for Data-Driven Innovation

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco John's®, a leading Mexican quick-service restaurant, is accelerating its technology transformation with a modern, cloud-based platform designed to support the brand's refresh and unify operations. Enabling faster innovation, more consistent execution, and better scalability systemwide, the brand's technology stack is built to grow and adapt to emerging consumer expectations.

Systemwide Integration to Drive Speed and Consistency

Taco John's has fully deployed its core platforms, including cloud-based POS, digital ordering, and loyalty systems to support daily restaurant operations in each location. Aiming to simplify procedures while promoting innovation, the brand continues to invest in systems that support the modernization of back-of-house operations while providing consistent execution across its growing network.

The modernized platform has also increased operational agility, allowing Taco John's to roll out limited-time offers, pricing updates, and cross-channel promotions efficiently and consistently across in-restaurant and digital channels. This not only supports a dynamic and responsive marketing approach but optimizes the team members' workload.

"As we continue to enhance the Taco John's experience, simplicity and consistency have been critical drivers of both guest and franchisee satisfaction," said Tom Perella, Vice President of Technology at Taco John's. "Our unified platform allows us to reduce complexity, accelerate updates, and improve visibility into restaurant performance. That translates into improved order accuracy, more intuitive workflows, and ultimately a better experience for both our teams and our guests."

A Phased, Data-Driven Approach to Innovation

Beyond core system integration, Taco John's continues to enhance its technology through strategic pilot programs focused on franchisee readiness and long-term impact. Taking a phased approach, the pilot allows the brand to test and refine advancements, including stronger analytics and workflow optimization, before broader implementation.

A consistent flow of feedback from franchisees and team members plays a crucial role in this process, helping to shape practical, intuitive solutions that can be rolled out systemwide and translate into tangible operational benefits.

Loyalty and rewards enhancements have been a core component of the brand's evolving tech stack, offering deeper insights into customer behavior to help inform customer relation capabilities across all systems.

Positioning for Scalable Growth and Smarter Operations

Looking ahead, Taco John's sees significant opportunity to further leverage data and automation to enhance operational performance and elevate the brand experience. The brand's roadmap is focused on delivering scalable, easy-to-adapt solutions that can be seamlessly integrated into the existing systems.

"Our technology strategy is all about building smarter, more efficient operations," Perella added. "Every investment we make is focused on building solutions that are both practical and innovative to support sustainable, confident growth."

With a strong digital foundation now in place, Taco John's is positioned for strategic nationwide expansion. Currently operating 324 locations across 21 states, Taco John's sees strong growth potential in the Upper Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions, providing both new and multi-unit operators with tailored support to scale profitably and sustainably.

Prospective franchisees are taking note of the business opportunity, as the Taco John's Franchise Disclosure Document reports an AUV of $1,889,495* for the top 25% of freestanding restaurants with drive thru.

For more information about Taco John's franchise opportunities, please visit https://tacojohnsfranchise.com/ or contact Jenna Leichty at [email protected].

About Taco John's®

Welcome to the Frontier of West-Mex™—a land for wide-open appetites, where classic American comfort meets the bold spice and flavor of Mexican-inspired cuisine. With 324 restaurants in 21 states, Taco John's® has spent more than 55 years crafting made-to-order favorites with quality ingredients, house-made Pico de Gallo, crispy corn shells and tortilla chips fried fresh in-store daily, and originals you won't find anywhere else—like hot, crispy Potato Olés® and the award-winning Taco Bravo®, recently named the best fast food taco in America**. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John's has earned recognition from Entrepreneur and QSR Magazine as one of the nation's top chains to watch. Learn more at TacoJohns.com and follow Taco John's on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

*Based on the Average Sales Volume of the top 25% of U.S. traditional freestanding restaurants with drive-thru. This information appears in Item 19 of Taco John's 2026 Franchise Disclosure Document ("FDD").

**Based on USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice 2025 Awards for Best Fast Food Taco. (Published July 2025).

SOURCE Taco John's®