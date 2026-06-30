FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAE Power Solutions, a technology company delivering advanced power management and energy storage solutions for a more resilient electric future, today announced the shipment of its first hybrid energy storage prototype system to MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) ("MARA"), a leading energy and digital infrastructure company. This shipment marks the first field deployment of TAE Power Solutions' hybrid energy storage architecture under the companies' previously announced strategic collaboration to develop grid-responsive load management and energy storage solutions for power-intensive digital infrastructure operations.

TAE Power Solutions ships first hybrid energy storage prototype system to MARA under the companies’ previously announced strategic collaboration to develop grid-responsive load management and energy storage solutions for power-intensive digital infrastructure operations.

The prototype system will be installed at a MARA site and used for field validation, tuning, development, and operational testing. The shipment represents a key milestone in the companies' commercial relationship and advances TAE Power Solutions' development of hybrid energy storage systems for demanding industrial power applications.

TAE Power Solutions' hybrid architecture combines battery energy storage, ultracapacitor technology, advanced power electronics, and intelligent controls to support both sustained energy needs and fast-response power events. By pairing batteries with ultracapacitors, the system is designed to enable customers to manage load volatility, transient conditions, and high-performance duty cycles in applications where conventional battery-only energy storage systems may face performance or lifecycle limitations.

"Shipping our first hybrid energy storage prototype to MARA is an important step in our collaboration to move this technology from development into a real-world operating environment," said Francisco Garcia, General Manager, Stationary Energy Storage at TAE Power Solutions. "MARA's operating profile gives us a valuable opportunity to validate performance, collect field data, and refine the system ahead of future production deployments. It is exactly the type of demanding power environment where hybrid storage can demonstrate its value."

MARA is expected to use the prototype system as a development platform to refine system performance and operating modes at one of its sites, ahead of additional production hybrid energy storage system deployments planned for later this year. The deployment supports the companies' ongoing collaboration focused on managing load variability and supporting grid efficiency.

TAE Power Solutions' hybrid energy storage platform is part of the company's broader portfolio of advanced energy storage and power management solutions for industrial, grid, and data center applications. The company's technology leverages its foundation in high-speed power electronics and precision control systems originally developed by TAE Technologies, Inc. ("TAE") for its fusion energy programs.

Quick Facts:

Designed to extend battery life: Ultracapacitors can support a much higher number of charge / discharge cycles than conventional batteries, making them well suited for rapid power fluctuations. By routing those high-stress events through ultracapacitors, the hybrid system is designed to reduce battery cycling stress and support longer battery operating life.

Ultracapacitors can support a much higher number of charge / discharge cycles than conventional batteries, making them well suited for rapid power fluctuations. By routing those high-stress events through ultracapacitors, the hybrid system is designed to reduce battery cycling stress and support longer battery operating life. Built for demanding energy profiles: As an integrated system, the hybrid platform is designed to support both short-duration power events and sustained energy needs in demanding applications such as high-performance computing and AI data centers.

As an integrated system, the hybrid platform is designed to support both short-duration power events and sustained energy needs in demanding applications such as high-performance computing and AI data centers. Rooted in fusion-derived power expertise: The platform applies TAE's high-speed power management experience from fusion energy development to commercial energy and compute infrastructure applications.

About TAE Power Solutions

TAE Power Solutions is developing advanced power management and energy storage technologies for electric mobility, stationary storage, and critical power applications. A subsidiary of TAE, the company applies power electronics, controls, and energy storage expertise originally developed for fusion research to help make electrification more efficient, resilient, and scalable. For more information, visit https://power-solutions.tae.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that express the opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections of TAE Power Solutions' (collectively with any of its successors, subsidiaries or affiliates, the "Company", "TPS" or "us") regarding future events or future results, in contrast with statements that reflect historical facts. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this communication are forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, words such as "may," "assume," "forecast," "could," "should," "will," "plan," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," "designed," "budget" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events at the time such statement was made. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risk and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of our performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE TAE Power Solutions