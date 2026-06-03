TAE Power Solutions and ACE Engineering Collaborate to Advance Energy Storage Platforms for AI Data Centers and Industrial Power Applications

Collaboration will support design, industrialization, and contract manufacturing of advanced BESS and hybrid energy storage systems for high-demand power environments

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAE Power Solutions, a technology company delivering advanced power management and energy storage solutions for a more resilient electric future, announced a collaboration with ACE Engineering, a global leader in engineering and manufacturing of critical energy infrastructure products. Under the collaboration, the companies will support the design, industrialization, and contract manufacturing of advanced battery energy storage systems, or BESS, and hybrid energy storage platforms. The platforms are intended for AI data centers, commercial and industrial facilities, utility-scale storage, and other high-demand power applications.

TAE Power Solutions and ACE Engineering collaboration will support design, industrialization, and contract manufacturing of advanced BESS and hybrid energy storage systems for high-demand power environments.

The collaboration is intended to help TAE Power Solutions scale energy storage systems designed for power environments that require more than capacity alone. AI data centers are among the fastest-changing examples, where high-density computing loads are creating new requirements for speed, resiliency, responsiveness, and power quality. Many of those same requirements are also becoming increasingly important for commercial and industrial operators, utilities, microgrids, and other critical infrastructure customers.

TAE Power Solutions' hybrid energy storage approach combines battery energy storage with fast-response power management technologies to support applications where conventional storage alone may not be sufficient. By pairing TAE Power Solutions' advanced power control architecture, energy storage system design, and real-time power management capabilities with ACE Engineering's engineering, manufacturing, and systems integration experience, the companies will work to accelerate the development, industrialization, and production readiness of scalable storage platforms for demanding power applications.

"AI infrastructure is rapidly becoming one of the largest and fastest-changing drivers of electricity demand in the global economy," said Ran Bareket, CEO of TAE Power Solutions. "That market increasingly requires energy storage systems capable of delivering not only capacity, but also speed, resiliency, responsiveness, and operational efficiency. Those same capabilities are also increasingly important for commercial and industrial operators, utilities, and other critical infrastructure customers. ACE Engineering brings the engineering depth, manufacturing discipline, and execution capability we need as we scale our next generation of BESS and hybrid energy storage platforms."

ACE Engineering brings decades of engineering, manufacturing, and systems integration experience to the collaboration. The company has supported large-scale industrial, energy, and battery storage programs globally and will work with TAE Power Solutions across key areas of system development, including design-for-manufacturing, engineering collaboration, contract manufacturing, and production readiness.

Danny You, CEO of ACE Engineering, added, "ACE Engineering is focused on delivering the quality, reliability, manufacturing discipline, and scalable production capability required to support the next generation of energy infrastructure. Together with TAE Power Solutions, we intend to leverage ACE's established manufacturing capabilities in South Korea and its developing U.S. footprint, which would support integration, testing, and manufacturing. This will allow us to deliver energy infrastructure solutions capable of meeting the scale, resiliency, and performance requirements of AI data centers, commercial and industrial operators, utilities, and other critical infrastructure customers. This collaboration positions both companies to help define the next era of energy infrastructure — one built for the speed, intelligence, and resiliency that modern power demands require." Additional details regarding deployment initiatives, commercialization activities, and future milestones may be announced as the collaboration progresses.

The collaboration reflects TAE Power Solutions' broader strategy to build a scalable ecosystem around its stationary energy storage platforms, combining internal power electronics and control expertise with trusted engineering and manufacturing partners. As electricity demand grows and power infrastructure faces new challenges from electrification, renewable energy, and high-density computing, TAE Power Solutions and partners like ACE Engineering are focused on delivering intelligent energy systems that help customers manage power with greater speed, precision, and reliability.

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About TAE Power Solutions

TAE Power Solutions is developing advanced power management and energy storage technologies for electric mobility, stationary storage, and critical power applications. Spun out of TAE Technologies, the company applies power electronics, controls, and energy storage expertise originally developed for fusion research to help make electrification more efficient, resilient, and scalable. For more information, visit https://power-solutions.tae.com/.

About ACE Engineering

ACE Engineering is a global leader in engineering and manufacturing solutions for critical energy infrastructure. Headquartered in Korea and serving customers in the United States and other global markets, ACE Engineering combines a proven track record in renewable energy and large-scale storage platforms with the technical depth and production discipline required to support demanding industrial environments. The company's capabilities span AI and high-performance data centers, battery energy storage and hybrid power systems, defense and mission-critical applications, and other sectors where reliability and scale are essential. These capabilities position ACE Engineering to partner with technology leaders like TAE Power Solutions in scaling advanced BESS and hybrid energy storage systems. For more information, visit https://www.aceengineering.com/.

SOURCE TAE Power Solutions