TAG Advisors' In-House Asset Management Platform Surpasses $2 Billion, Up 60% in Less Than a Year



TAG Invest's extraordinary growth puts firm ahead of goal to reach $3 billion AUM by the end of 2027

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAG Advisors (TAG), an Enterprise OSJ, today announced that TAG Invest, the firm's in-house asset management platform, has surpassed $2 billion in assets under management, an increase of more than 60% since the platform crossed $1.25 billion in September 2025.

Launched in 2022, TAG Invest provides custom, tax-optimized portfolio construction and investment management for advisors affiliated with TAG, without layered fees. As an open-architecture independent firm, use of the platform is optional for TAG advisors.

"We launched TAG Invest to close a gap that was holding our advisors back — expensive one-size-fits-all models on one side, time-consuming individual portfolio construction on the other," said Gregory Raines, CEO of TAG Advisors. "By building an in-house investment team that works with advisors case by case, we moved beyond the TAMP model and made customization something we can deliver at scale. Growing 60% in less than a year tells us it was the right decision."

The TAG Invest team works with each advisor using the firm's proprietary "Investment Construction" methodology. This unique process eliminates intermediaries and reduces costs while delivering highly customized solutions, something achieved through TAG's scale and innovative management strategy.

"Portfolio construction is not where an advisor's time is best spent," said Jasen Dahm, Managing Director of TAG Invest. "The research is consistent that the value clients feel comes from planning, tax strategy and keeping them invested when markets get difficult. Our job is to take construction and monitoring off their desk so they can do that work."

Each portfolio begins with the client's risk profile and their cash-flow needs. From there, the investment team sets allocation top down, using low-cost index funds in markets that are historically efficient and applying active management in areas where evidence shows research can add value.

Allocations and individual securities are reviewed by an investment committee of CFA charterholders. Portfolios are built around what a client already owns, with tax considerations applied throughout. The platform also provides separately managed account capabilities and access to structured notes, with pricing that reflects the scale of the broader TAG network.

TAG Invest is a central part of TAG's Enterprise OSJ approach. With over 450 financial professionals and more than $24 billion in assets under advisement, TAG uses its scale to build innovative services for independent advisors across investment management, retirement plans, insurance and succession planning. Advisors gain access to that infrastructure while maintaining the independence of their individual practices.

The recent growth puts TAG Invest ahead of pace to reach its goal of $3 billion in assets under management by the end of 2027.

About TAG Invest

TAG Invest is the asset management arm of TAG Advisors. Launched in 2022, TAG Invest gives independent advisors direct access to an in-house investment team. Its investment professionals work with advisors case-by-case on customized portfolio design, tax-aware implementation, separately managed accounts and structured notes. TAG Invest manages more than $2 billion in assets.

About TAG Advisors

TAG Advisors is an Enterprise OSJ affiliated with Cambridge Investment Research that provides independent financial professionals with the infrastructure and support to build and grow their businesses. TAG's national network includes more than 450 financial professionals advising on more than $24 billion in assets under advisement. Across investment management, retirement plan services, insurance, technology and succession planning, TAG develops core services within the organization, combining enterprise scale with a model built to preserve advisor independence. For more information, please visit tagadvisors.us.

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SOURCE TAG Advisors