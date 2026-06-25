Tag along with Jason at CISCE: The low-altitude economy takes off

BEIJING, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn

Speed Speed

Jason's first stop is the Zhejiang low-altitude economy industry chain pavilion, where he spots an eye-catching model of a 50-metre-long manned airship developed by the China Special Vehicle Research Institute. Capable of carrying 10 people up to 700 kilometers, the airship features a rotatable propulsion system that enables it to hover and operate in confined spaces for sightseeing and emergency rescues. Next, Jason examines Huasheng Radar's weather monitoring devices and learns how tracking wind speed and temperature provides vital safety data for drone pilots. The exhibitor explains that the pavilion showcases a fully integrated network covering everything from battery technology and flight control to drone pilot training.

Next, Jason heads to the booth of China Henan Aviation Group, pointing out a hybrid multi-rotor and fixed-wing drone. "This guy kind of looks like a flying dolphin," he observes. A representative from the Henan Low-Altitude Economy Development Group demonstrates its "Eagle Eye" infrared system and a search-and-rescue payload that pinpoints trapped survivors by tracking faint mobile signals－a lifesaving technology already deployed overnight during devastating floods in Henan. At the same booth, China-Flying Dragon General Aviation showcases models of its four-story-tall Mi-26 heavy-lift helicopters, which played a role in evacuating people during the 2008 Wenchuan Earthquake. The experience underscores that operational support, safety management, and flight training are just as critical to the supply chain as manufacturing the aircraft itself.

To uncover the foundational raw materials keeping these aircraft durable yet light, Jason visits the Jilin Chemical Fiber Group booth. Joking about whether the silken materials are "clothes for drones," he explores how carbon fiber precursors are carbonized, woven, and molded into lightweight, corrosion-resistant wings and skeletons to maximize flight efficiency.

Concluding his journey, Jason reflects on the collaborative spirit driving the industry. "From upstream materials and components all the way to finished aircraft and real-world applications, every link in the chain is pulling its weight," he notes.

Tag along with Jason at CISCE: The low-altitude economy takes off

http://www.china.org.cn/2026-06/25/content_118567596.shtml

SOURCE China.org.cn