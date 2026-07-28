TAG, Inc. Announces Collaboration with Strategic Marketplace Initiative (SMI) to Advance Healthcare Supply Chain Innovation

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAG Inc., a leading healthcare audit and advisory firm, is pleased to join the Strategic Marketplace Initiative (SMI) community, a premier non-profit organization advancing healthcare supply chain innovation and collaboration. SMI brings together executive leaders from provider organizations, suppliers, distributors, and industry partners to develop practical solutions that improve healthcare delivery and supply chain effectiveness.

Strategic Marketplace Initiative (SMI) logo

Through this partnership, TAG will further strengthen its commitment to helping healthcare organizations optimize supply chain performance and improve financial outcomes. By aligning with SMI's community of industry thought leaders and innovators, TAG will contribute to and benefit from collaborative initiatives focused on addressing some of healthcare's most pressing operational challenges.

"At TAG, we believe meaningful improvement happens when organizations come together to share expertise and drive innovation," said Larry Dooley, Chief Commercialization Officer at TAG. "Our partnership with SMI aligns perfectly with our mission to help healthcare organizations achieve measurable results through strategic insight, operational excellence, and collaboration."

SMI serves as a trusted forum where senior healthcare executives identify emerging challenges, exchange best practices, and develop tools that advance the healthcare supply chain. The organization is recognized for fostering collaboration between providers and industry partners while maintaining a non-commercial environment focused on education, innovation, and impactful change.

"We are delighted to welcome TAG as a new Industry Partner member of SMI. Strong partnerships with organizations like TAG are essential to advancing our mission of fostering collaboration, innovation, and thought leadership across the healthcare supply chain," said Jane Pleasants, President at SMI. "We value the expertise and perspective TAG brings to our community and look forward to working together to develop practical resources, share best practices, and support meaningful dialogue among healthcare leaders. We are excited for the opportunities this partnership creates to improve patient care and supply chain performance."

Through SMI's programs, councils, forums, and initiatives, TAG will have the opportunity to collaborate with healthcare supply chain leaders across the country to support innovation, share leading practices, and contribute to the advancement of higher-value healthcare.

As healthcare organizations face financial and operational pressures, TAG remains committed to delivering data-driven solutions that enhance performance, uncover savings opportunities, and strengthen organizational resilience. Partnering with SMI reinforces that commitment and positions TAG to help clients navigate the future of healthcare with confidence.

About TAG, Inc.:

TAG, Inc. is a healthcare data and business intelligence firm specializing in procure-to-pay optimization, payment recovery, and bottom-line performance improvement. With decades of experience and an analytics-led approach, TAG helps healthcare providers unlock measurable savings and streamline operations.

About Strategic Marketplace Initiative (SMI):

SMI is the preeminent non-profit forum for healthcare supply chain innovation, bringing together executive leaders from provider organizations, suppliers, distributors, and service partners to advance industry performance through collaboration and thought leadership. Through its member-driven initiatives, educational programs, and practical resources, SMI fosters transformative improvements that strengthen healthcare supply chains and support better patient outcomes.

For more information about this partnership or to learn how TAG and SMI can support your organization, please contact:

Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.tag.healthcare Website: https://www.smisupplychain.com

Media Contact:

Kara Abel

800-383-7963

[email protected]

SOURCE TAG, Inc.