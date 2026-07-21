TAG, Inc. Announces Strategic Contract Partnership with Capstone Health Alliance

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAG Inc., a leading healthcare audit and advisory firm, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Capstone Health Alliance, a recognized leader in healthcare supply chain optimization and group purchasing for hospitals, health systems, and providers. This collaboration brings together two trusted organizations with a shared commitment to delivering measurable financial outcomes and operational improvements for healthcare systems nationwide.

TAG, Inc. logo Capstone Health Alliance logo

Through this partnership, TAG and Capstone will combine their complementary expertise to offer a more comprehensive suite of solutions designed to help healthcare organizations identify savings opportunities, enhance efficiencies, and strengthen overall performance.

"At TAG, we are continuously looking for ways to bring greater value to our clients," said Larry Dooley, Chief Commercialization Officer at TAG. "Partnering with Capstone allows us to expand our capabilities while maintaining the high level of service, transparency, and results our clients expect. Together, we can deliver even more impactful outcomes."

Capstone's collaborative network across hospitals and health systems aligns seamlessly with TAG's proven audit methodologies and deep experience in healthcare supply chain, pharmacy, and revenue integrity solutions.

"We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration creates for Capstone members," said Tabitha Calloway, Capstone's Vice President of Contracting, adding "By connecting our members with TAG's industry-leading services, we can help unlock greater value, drive operational excellence, and deliver meaningful results across the healthcare continuum."

The partnership underscores TAG's ongoing investment in innovation and collaboration, ensuring clients benefit from expanded resources, deeper expertise, and a more holistic approach to performance improvement.

Healthcare organizations working with TAG and Capstone can expect:

Increased visibility into cost-saving opportunities

Enhanced data analytics and actionable insights

Improved operational and financial performance

Continued focus on transparency and client partnership

About TAG, Inc.:

TAG, Inc. is a healthcare data and business intelligence firm specializing in procure-to-pay optimization, payment recovery, and bottom-line performance improvement. With decades of experience and an analytics-led approach, TAG helps healthcare providers unlock measurable savings and streamline operations.

About Capstone Health Alliance:

Headquartered in Asheville, NC, Capstone Health Alliance is a leading regional group purchasing organization (GPO) that collaborates with hundreds of hospitals and thousands of healthcare providers across the nation. Capstone is dedicated to delivering tangible savings and value, providing actionable data and support to empower informed supply chain decisions, and offering industry-leading education; all to drive down the overall cost of healthcare and enhance the quality and value of care to patients. Learn more at https://capstonehealthalliance.com.

For more information about this partnership or to learn how TAG and Capstone can support your organization, please contact:

Media Contact:

Kara Abel

800-383-7963

[email protected]

SOURCE TAG, Inc.