TAG/ANA/ Fiducia Analysis Quantifies Level of "AI Slop" in Digital Advertising Supply Chain for First Time

Part of ANA Programmatic Transparency Benchmark Initiative, Analysis Finds AI Slop Accounts for 1.3%-2.4% of Open Web Programmatic Spend, Comparable to MFA

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG/TAG TrustNet), the leading global initiative dedicated to fighting criminal activity and increasing trust in digital advertising, jointly with the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), and technology partner Fiducia today released the first statistically rigorous analysis of the level of "AI Slop" in programmatic media. The analysis found that AI Slop accounts for between 1.3% and 2.4% of Open Web programmatic spend, on par with the industry's 1.1% Made-for-Advertising (MFA) level. The analysis was conducted as part of the Q1 2026 ANA Programmatic Transparency Benchmark, a joint initiative of TAG TrustNet, Fiducia, and ANA.

TAG, ANA, and Fiducia logos

Surprisingly, the analysis found that AI Slop outperformed clean inventory on conventional quality metrics, as AI Slop had an invalid traffic (IVT) rate of just 0.05% versus 0.32% for clean supply, it had higher viewability (77.2% versus 74.9%), and, after measurability was factored in, it graded as premium more than 70% of the time. Due to those high scores, AI Slop also commanded higher prices with a TrueCPM of $7.08 versus $6.15 for clean inventory.

"Definitions identify challenges, and data drives improvement," said Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG. "By defining and quantifying AI Slop for the first time, this analysis gives ad buyers a vital data framework to evaluate and improve their operations and results. TAG and its members have successfully used this same approach to address other endemic supply chain challenges like fraud and MFA, and this analysis serves as a vital first step in tackling AI Slop."

Through engagement with supply chain quality vendors, the analysis helped establish an emerging consensus definition of "AI Slop" as low-value, mass-produced content generated primarily by AI for monetization with little or no human input, originality, or audience value.

The analysis noted that AI Slop has no demonstrable human fingerprint, and it fails to meet a premium content experience threshold. Vendors interviewed for the analysis described AI Slopt as "zero originality," "semantic shallowness," and "content that cannot demonstrate what the human author contributed."

Importantly, the defining characteristic for AI Slop was content quality, not the use of AI in content creation. Among the categories of content created with AI assistance that were not considered AI Slop are: AI-generated data summaries (like box scores or earnings recaps), AI-supported editorial content for which a human provides edits and original perspective, high-quality AI-native products (such as Character.AI), transparent AI content aggregators, and AI-enabled tools (like graphic design tools or organizers). No vendor defined AI Slop as simply being "AI-generated content."

Additional findings from the analysis included:

Exposure to AI Slop is not uniform. - Across advertisers in the same dataset, AI Slop ranged from 0.11% to 13.84% of spend, with higher concentrations in long-tail inventory and certain exchange environments.





- Across advertisers in the same dataset, AI Slop ranged from 0.11% to 13.84% of spend, with higher concentrations in long-tail inventory and certain exchange environments. Social media platforms are on the front lines. - Social media platforms are the primary and most rapidly growing AI Slop environment. While platforms are putting AI Slop policies and identification procedures in place, much work remains to be done, as one vendor estimated 25 to 40 percent of social video inventory is misaligned, with AI Slop a large and growing share.





- Social media platforms are the primary and most rapidly growing AI Slop environment. While platforms are putting AI Slop policies and identification procedures in place, much work remains to be done, as one vendor estimated 25 to 40 percent of social video inventory is misaligned, with AI Slop a large and growing share. AI Slop is driven by templated domains. - The analysis found AI Slop could be identified through a 30.0% templated-site rate, which was 25 times the 1.2% rate of clean inventory. High viewability and low IVT rates on such template-driven domains offered a red flag for buyers about potential AI Slop. Known publishers, on the other hand, showed effectively zero AI Slop.





- The analysis found AI Slop could be identified through a 30.0% templated-site rate, which was 25 times the 1.2% rate of clean inventory. High viewability and low IVT rates on such template-driven domains offered a red flag for buyers about potential AI Slop. Known publishers, on the other hand, showed effectively zero AI Slop. AI Slop is overwhelmingly a long-tail phenomenon. - Roughly 1 in 27 impressions (3.7%) on unknown domains was classified as slop. Large, established exchanges ran single-digit rates, while smaller and native-format exchanges reached 4% to 8%.





- Roughly 1 in 27 impressions (3.7%) on unknown domains was classified as slop. Large, established exchanges ran single-digit rates, while smaller and native-format exchanges reached 4% to 8%. AI Slop follows classic "content farm" models - Across 11,552 "AI Slop" domains, the analysis found a predictable pattern of topics: parenting, travel, recipes, hairstyles, personal finance, and how-to content. Common types of content included fabricated viral stories, revenge fables, and engagement bait built on AI-generated imagery which were mass produced across near-identical domain templates and clone networks.





- Across 11,552 "AI Slop" domains, the analysis found a predictable pattern of topics: parenting, travel, recipes, hairstyles, personal finance, and how-to content. Common types of content included fabricated viral stories, revenge fables, and engagement bait built on AI-generated imagery which were mass produced across near-identical domain templates and clone networks. Significant overlap exists between AI Slop and MFA content - Not surprisingly, given the structural similarities, the analysis found that a substantial 88% of AI Slop inventory also identified as MFA. The remaining 12% of AI Slop falls outside existing frameworks, escapes current tools, and costs more per verified impression than clean supply.

The analysis also offered recommendations to advertisers and agencies on the best ways to address AI Slop in their supply chains, including a review of IVT and viewability metrics with verification partners to determine whether they distinguish AI-generated content from AI Slop in a nuanced and accurate manner. Other recommendations included evaluating the risk of using smaller and native-format exchanges, given their higher rate of AI Slop, and examining their use of suppression lists and other tools to minimize long-tail risk from AI Slop.

For publishers and content producers, the analysis recommended broad transparency, responsible AI use, and independent validation of practices through independent certification, such as the AAM Ethical AI Certification.

The TAG/ANA/Fiducia AI Slop analysis was conducted and drafted by Scott Cunningham of Cunningham.tech Consulting. The full analysis can be found at https://www.tagtoday.net/insights/ai-slop-industry-briefing-q1-2026

Methodology

The AI Slop analysis is part of the ANA Programmatic Transparency Benchmark initiative, and offers the first statistically rigorous sizing of AI Slop in programmatic spend. The analysis used two complementary methodologies - domain-level classification from DeepSee and rendered page-level evaluation from Mobian - across the same underlying programmatic dataset to identify AI Slop. The analysis included domain level classification across $33.97 million in matched Open Web spend and rendered page level evaluation across 233 million URLs, 4.45 billion impressions, and $14.84 million in measured spend, with 30,000 plus page level evaluations and human verification of flags.

Two complementary methodologies produce consistent findings that AI Slop accounts for between 1.3% and 2.4% of measured Open Web programmatic spend. The lower bound of 1.3% comes from rendered page level evaluation with human verification of flags, carrying a 99% confidence interval of 0.98% to 1.56%. The upper bound of 2.4% comes from domain level classification across the matched population.

Data for the analysis was processed, aggregated and anonymized by Fiducia over its data intelligence platform as part of the Q1 2026 ANA Programmatic Transparency Benchmark, using the Benchmark methodology (https://www.fiducia.eco/methodology).

About TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group)

TAG is the leading global initiative dedicated to fighting criminal activity and increasing trust in digital advertising. TAG works toward these goals by setting industry standards, sharing threat intelligence, and fostering cross-industry dialogue to spur collaboration and innovation. TAG Certification Programs raise the bar on industry efforts to reduce fraudulent traffic, strengthen brand safety, increase transparency, and share information on new and emerging threats.

About TAG TrustNet

Launched by TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group) in partnership with technology partner Fiducia, TAG TrustNet is the always-on industry utility for connecting and matching impression log-level data (LLD) at scale. As a global cross-industry initiative, TAG TrustNet automates the reconciliation of impression-level data across the supply chain and generates a unified record for every single ad impression, made available in near real time.

About the ANA

The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) is the definitive voice of the marketing industry. Since 1910, we have set and advanced the agenda for marketing transformation, connecting over 1,600 member companies to an influential global network, insights and resources that drive growth. Our members represent 20,000 brands and $400 billion in annual marketing investment. Through industry-leading research, the CMO Growth Council, and our proprietary Growth Agenda and Practices, the ANA empowers marketers to shape the future of marketing and create lasting impact for their organizations and the industry.

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SOURCE Trustworthy Accountability Group