TAG Recognizes Leading Companies Across Ad Industry Worldwide for Achieving 2026 Certifications

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group), the global certification program to strengthen safety and transparency in digital advertising, today announced the leading companies worldwide that have achieved TAG Certifications in 2026 through TAG's four seal programs: Certified Against Fraud, Certified Against Malvertising, Brand Safety Certified, and Certified for Transparency.

For 2026, TAG awarded 307 seals to 196 companies across its four program areas, including 32 companies which achieved TAG's highest designation, Platinum status, by earning three or more Certification Seals. Highlighting the expanding global impact of TAG's programs, 80% of the seals awarded covered more than one market, and nearly three-quarters (74%) were independently audited.

"Across digital advertising and around the world, TAG Certification has become our industry's trusted badge for high standards and accountability," said TAG CEO Mike Zaneis. "The companies that have achieved TAG Certification are doing the vital and ongoing work required to keep our supply chain safe, transparent, and accountable, and their commitment helps protect the entire ecosystem. As the threats to digital advertising continue to grow and evolve, so does the rigor of our programs, and we commend this year's TAG Seal recipients for setting a new standard for responsible and forward-looking leadership."

Among the companies that achieved TAG Certification Seals for 2026 are:

A&E Global Media

Bell Media Inc.

Decoded Advertising

ABC

BidSwitch

Dentsu

Activision Blizzard Media Ltd

Blis

Digital Turbine Inc

Adform

Boltive

DIRECTV

Aditude Inc.

Cadent

Disney+

Adloox

Captify

DMG Australia

ADVIEW PTE LTD

Carat

DMG Ireland

AMAGI CORPORATION

Celtra

DMG US

Amazon Advertising LLC

Channel Factory

DoubleVerify Inc

Amazon Services LLC

Clinch US

E-Planning

Aniview Ltd

CMI Media Group

Encore Digital Media

Anura Solutions LLC

Connatix

Epsilon/Conversant

Appier

Core

Equativ

Assembly Group

Corus Entertainment Inc.

ESI Media

Audacy

Crimtan

ESPN.com

Audience Store

Criteo

Essence

Audiomob

CVS Health

ESSENCE

Auto Trader UK

Dealer.com

Communications Inc

Facebook

December19

Essencemediacom

Fandom

MadHive Inc.

Outbrain Inc.

Fifty Technology

MAGNA GLOBAL

People Inc.

Finecast

Magnite

Perion

Footballco

Magnite + DV / MDV+

Piano

Forbes Media

Magnite CTV / MCTV

Pinterest, Inc.

Fox Corporation

Mail Metro Media

Pixalate

FreeForm

Mantis

POKKT

Freewheel

Marvel

PreciseTV

GeoEdge

Match Media Group

PREMION

Global

Media.net Ltd

primis

Goat fka INCA

MediaCom Global

ProData Media Group

GroundTruth

MediaCom North

Protected Media Ltd

GroupM Nexus

Mediahuis Ireland

Publicis Groupe

Guardian

Meredith

PubMatic

GumGum

MGID

Quantcast Corporation

H-E-B, LP

Miaozhen Systems

Raptive (CMI Marketing Inc.)

Havas Media Network

Microsoft Advertising (Invest, Monetize)

Reach plc

Haymarket Media Group

MightyHive

Readpeak

HELLO!

Mindshare

Revry

Horizon Media LLC

MiQ Digital

RRD fka Vericast Corp

Hulu, LLC

MobileFuse

RTB House

HUMAN

Mobsta Ltd.

RTBAsia

Illuma

MOLOCO Inc

SAMSUNG Ads

Immediate Media

Nano Interactive

Sky

Index Exchange Inc

NASMEDIA Co., LTD

Skyrise Intelligence

InfoLink

National Geographic

Snap Inc.

Initiative

NBCUniversal

Sovrn

InMobi

Neo Media World

Spectrum Reach

Insider Inc

News Corp UK & Ireland Limited

Spotify

Integral Ad Science

Newsweek Publishing LLC

Stagwell Global "MDC-Assembly"

iONE Digital

Nexxen

SXM Media

IPG Mediabrands

OCM Media

T&PM

iProspect

Octave Audio

Teads.tv

ITN Digital

Omnicom Media Group

Tegna

Jack Ryan Media

Omnicom Media Group Holdings Inc.

Telegraph Media Group Holdings Limited

John Ayling & Associates

Omnicom Media Group Ireland

The 7Stars

KERV

Onefootball

The Irish Times

Kinesso

OpenX Technologies Inc

The Media Trust

King.com Ltd.

OperaAds DSP

The Walt Disney Company

Knorex

Viant

The Weather Company, LLC

Kroger

vidazoo Ltd.

TikTok

LADbible

VRTCAL Markets, Inc.

WPP Media

LiveScore

Walmart

Wunderkind

LoopMe

Warner Media, LLC

X

m/SIX

Wavemaker

Xaxis

Trinity Audio

White Bullet

Yahoo

TripAdvisor

Triple Lift Inc

Twitch

UM US

Venatus Media

Vevo

"The record number of seals covering multiple markets is a testament to how seriously global companies are taking compliance, not just in their home markets, but everywhere they operate," said Todd Miller, VP Policy and Compliance at TAG. "Threats like ad fraud and malvertising don't stop at national borders, and neither does the impact of TAG Certification. For participants across the global supply chain, the TAG Seal provides a worldwide assurance of industry leadership and commitment to high standards."

More information regarding certified companies is available by searching company name or each company's unique TAG-ID via the TAG Registry. Additional information includes the specific seals awarded to each company, valid terms for each seal, and whether the seals were based on self-attestation or independent validation.

Additional information about TAG's programs and the application process for TAG Registration and TAG's seal programs are available at www.tagtoday.net

About TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group)

TAG is the leading global initiative dedicated to fighting criminal activity and increasing trust in digital advertising. TAG works toward these goals by setting industry standards, sharing threat intelligence, and fostering cross-industry dialogue to spur collaboration and innovation. TAG Certification Programs raise the bar on industry efforts to reduce fraudulent traffic, strengthen brand safety, increase transparency, and share information on new and emerging threats. TAG's compliance tools support companies in meeting the industry's rigorous standards, while its threat intelligence efforts deliver actionable insights to fortify the digital ad industry's collective defenses. By uniting the expertise and thought leadership of the hundreds of companies in the TAG Community, TAG helps the industry confront rapidly changing challenges and protect the integrity of the advertising ecosystem worldwide.

Media Contact:
Andrew Weinstein
202-667-4967
[email protected]

