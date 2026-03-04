TAG Recognizes Leading Companies Across Ad Industry Worldwide for Achieving 2026 Certifications

More than 300 TAG Seals Awarded to 196 Companies Across Areas of Fraud, Brand Safety, Malvertising, Transparency

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group), the global certification program to strengthen safety and transparency in digital advertising, today announced the leading companies worldwide that have achieved TAG Certifications in 2026 through TAG's four seal programs: Certified Against Fraud, Certified Against Malvertising, Brand Safety Certified, and Certified for Transparency.

For 2026, TAG awarded 307 seals to 196 companies across its four program areas, including 32 companies which achieved TAG's highest designation, Platinum status, by earning three or more Certification Seals. Highlighting the expanding global impact of TAG's programs, 80% of the seals awarded covered more than one market, and nearly three-quarters (74%) were independently audited.

"Across digital advertising and around the world, TAG Certification has become our industry's trusted badge for high standards and accountability," said TAG CEO Mike Zaneis. "The companies that have achieved TAG Certification are doing the vital and ongoing work required to keep our supply chain safe, transparent, and accountable, and their commitment helps protect the entire ecosystem. As the threats to digital advertising continue to grow and evolve, so does the rigor of our programs, and we commend this year's TAG Seal recipients for setting a new standard for responsible and forward-looking leadership."

Among the companies that achieved TAG Certification Seals for 2026 are:

A&E Global Media Bell Media Inc. Decoded Advertising ABC BidSwitch Dentsu Activision Blizzard Media Ltd Blis Digital Turbine Inc Adform Boltive DIRECTV Aditude Inc. Cadent Disney+ Adloox Captify DMG Australia ADVIEW PTE LTD Carat DMG Ireland AMAGI CORPORATION Celtra DMG US Amazon Advertising LLC Channel Factory DoubleVerify Inc Amazon Services LLC Clinch US E-Planning Aniview Ltd CMI Media Group Encore Digital Media Anura Solutions LLC Connatix Epsilon/Conversant Appier Core Equativ Assembly Group Corus Entertainment Inc. ESI Media Audacy Crimtan ESPN.com Audience Store Criteo Essence Audiomob CVS Health ESSENCE Auto Trader UK Dealer.com Communications Inc Facebook December19 Essencemediacom Fandom MadHive Inc. Outbrain Inc. Fifty Technology MAGNA GLOBAL People Inc. Finecast Magnite Perion Footballco Magnite + DV / MDV+ Piano Forbes Media Magnite CTV / MCTV Pinterest, Inc. Fox Corporation Mail Metro Media Pixalate FreeForm Mantis POKKT Freewheel Marvel PreciseTV GeoEdge Match Media Group PREMION Global Media.net Ltd primis Goat fka INCA MediaCom Global ProData Media Group GroundTruth MediaCom North Protected Media Ltd GroupM Nexus Mediahuis Ireland Publicis Groupe Guardian Meredith PubMatic GumGum MGID Quantcast Corporation H-E-B, LP Miaozhen Systems Raptive (CMI Marketing Inc.) Havas Media Network Microsoft Advertising (Invest, Monetize) Reach plc Haymarket Media Group MightyHive Readpeak HELLO! Mindshare Revry Horizon Media LLC MiQ Digital RRD fka Vericast Corp Hulu, LLC MobileFuse RTB House HUMAN Mobsta Ltd. RTBAsia Illuma MOLOCO Inc SAMSUNG Ads Immediate Media Nano Interactive Sky Index Exchange Inc NASMEDIA Co., LTD Skyrise Intelligence InfoLink National Geographic Snap Inc. Initiative NBCUniversal Sovrn InMobi Neo Media World Spectrum Reach Insider Inc News Corp UK & Ireland Limited Spotify Integral Ad Science Newsweek Publishing LLC Stagwell Global "MDC-Assembly" iONE Digital Nexxen SXM Media IPG Mediabrands OCM Media T&PM iProspect Octave Audio Teads.tv ITN Digital Omnicom Media Group Tegna Jack Ryan Media Omnicom Media Group Holdings Inc. Telegraph Media Group Holdings Limited John Ayling & Associates Omnicom Media Group Ireland The 7Stars KERV Onefootball The Irish Times Kinesso OpenX Technologies Inc The Media Trust King.com Ltd. OperaAds DSP The Walt Disney Company Knorex Viant The Weather Company, LLC Kroger vidazoo Ltd. TikTok LADbible VRTCAL Markets, Inc. WPP Media LiveScore Walmart Wunderkind LoopMe Warner Media, LLC X m/SIX Wavemaker Xaxis Trinity Audio White Bullet Yahoo TripAdvisor



Triple Lift Inc



Twitch



UM US



Venatus Media



Vevo





"The record number of seals covering multiple markets is a testament to how seriously global companies are taking compliance, not just in their home markets, but everywhere they operate," said Todd Miller, VP Policy and Compliance at TAG. "Threats like ad fraud and malvertising don't stop at national borders, and neither does the impact of TAG Certification. For participants across the global supply chain, the TAG Seal provides a worldwide assurance of industry leadership and commitment to high standards."

More information regarding certified companies is available by searching company name or each company's unique TAG-ID via the TAG Registry . Additional information includes the specific seals awarded to each company, valid terms for each seal, and whether the seals were based on self-attestation or independent validation.

Additional information about TAG's programs and the application process for TAG Registration and TAG's seal programs are available at www.tagtoday.net .

About TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group)

TAG is the leading global initiative dedicated to fighting criminal activity and increasing trust in digital advertising. TAG works toward these goals by setting industry standards, sharing threat intelligence, and fostering cross-industry dialogue to spur collaboration and innovation. TAG Certification Programs raise the bar on industry efforts to reduce fraudulent traffic, strengthen brand safety, increase transparency, and share information on new and emerging threats. TAG's compliance tools support companies in meeting the industry's rigorous standards, while its threat intelligence efforts deliver actionable insights to fortify the digital ad industry's collective defenses. By uniting the expertise and thought leadership of the hundreds of companies in the TAG Community, TAG helps the industry confront rapidly changing challenges and protect the integrity of the advertising ecosystem worldwide.

