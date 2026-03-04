TAG Recognizes Leading Companies Across Ad Industry Worldwide for Achieving 2026 Certifications

News provided byTrustworthy Accountability Group
Mar 04, 2026, 08:36 ET
More than 300 TAG Seals Awarded to 196 Companies Across Areas of Fraud, Brand Safety, Malvertising, Transparency
WASHINGTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group), the global certification program to strengthen safety and transparency in digital advertising, today announced the leading companies worldwide that have achieved TAG Certifications in 2026 through TAG's four seal programs: Certified Against Fraud, Certified Against Malvertising, Brand Safety Certified, and Certified for Transparency.
For 2026, TAG awarded 307 seals to 196 companies across its four program areas, including 32 companies which achieved TAG's highest designation, Platinum status, by earning three or more Certification Seals. Highlighting the expanding global impact of TAG's programs, 80% of the seals awarded covered more than one market, and nearly three-quarters (74%) were independently audited.
"Across digital advertising and around the world, TAG Certification has become our industry's trusted badge for high standards and accountability," said TAG CEO Mike Zaneis. "The companies that have achieved TAG Certification are doing the vital and ongoing work required to keep our supply chain safe, transparent, and accountable, and their commitment helps protect the entire ecosystem. As the threats to digital advertising continue to grow and evolve, so does the rigor of our programs, and we commend this year's TAG Seal recipients for setting a new standard for responsible and forward-looking leadership."
Among the companies that achieved TAG Certification Seals for 2026 are:
|
A&E Global Media
|
Bell Media Inc.
|
Decoded Advertising
|
ABC
|
BidSwitch
|
Dentsu
|
Activision Blizzard Media Ltd
|
Blis
|
Digital Turbine Inc
|
Adform
|
Boltive
|
DIRECTV
|
Aditude Inc.
|
Cadent
|
Disney+
|
Adloox
|
Captify
|
DMG Australia
|
ADVIEW PTE LTD
|
Carat
|
DMG Ireland
|
AMAGI CORPORATION
|
Celtra
|
DMG US
|
Amazon Advertising LLC
|
Channel Factory
|
DoubleVerify Inc
|
Amazon Services LLC
|
Clinch US
|
E-Planning
|
Aniview Ltd
|
CMI Media Group
|
Encore Digital Media
|
Anura Solutions LLC
|
Connatix
|
Epsilon/Conversant
|
Appier
|
Core
|
Equativ
|
Assembly Group
|
Corus Entertainment Inc.
|
ESI Media
|
Audacy
|
Crimtan
|
ESPN.com
|
Audience Store
|
Criteo
|
Essence
|
Audiomob
|
CVS Health
|
ESSENCE
|
Auto Trader UK
|
Dealer.com
|
Communications Inc
|
December19
|
Essencemediacom
|
Fandom
|
MadHive Inc.
|
Outbrain Inc.
|
Fifty Technology
|
MAGNA GLOBAL
|
People Inc.
|
Finecast
|
Magnite
|
Perion
|
Footballco
|
Magnite + DV / MDV+
|
Piano
|
Forbes Media
|
Magnite CTV / MCTV
|
Pinterest, Inc.
|
Fox Corporation
|
Mail Metro Media
|
Pixalate
|
FreeForm
|
Mantis
|
POKKT
|
Freewheel
|
Marvel
|
PreciseTV
|
GeoEdge
|
Match Media Group
|
PREMION
|
Global
|
Media.net Ltd
|
primis
|
Goat fka INCA
|
MediaCom Global
|
ProData Media Group
|
GroundTruth
|
MediaCom North
|
Protected Media Ltd
|
GroupM Nexus
|
Mediahuis Ireland
|
Publicis Groupe
|
Guardian
|
Meredith
|
PubMatic
|
GumGum
|
MGID
|
Quantcast Corporation
|
H-E-B, LP
|
Miaozhen Systems
|
Raptive (CMI Marketing Inc.)
|
Havas Media Network
|
Microsoft Advertising (Invest, Monetize)
|
Reach plc
|
Haymarket Media Group
|
MightyHive
|
Readpeak
|
HELLO!
|
Mindshare
|
Revry
|
Horizon Media LLC
|
MiQ Digital
|
RRD fka Vericast Corp
|
Hulu, LLC
|
MobileFuse
|
RTB House
|
HUMAN
|
Mobsta Ltd.
|
RTBAsia
|
Illuma
|
MOLOCO Inc
|
SAMSUNG Ads
|
Immediate Media
|
Nano Interactive
|
Sky
|
Index Exchange Inc
|
NASMEDIA Co., LTD
|
Skyrise Intelligence
|
InfoLink
|
National Geographic
|
Snap Inc.
|
Initiative
|
NBCUniversal
|
Sovrn
|
InMobi
|
Neo Media World
|
Spectrum Reach
|
Insider Inc
|
News Corp UK & Ireland Limited
|
Spotify
|
Integral Ad Science
|
Newsweek Publishing LLC
|
Stagwell Global "MDC-Assembly"
|
iONE Digital
|
Nexxen
|
SXM Media
|
IPG Mediabrands
|
OCM Media
|
T&PM
|
iProspect
|
Octave Audio
|
Teads.tv
|
ITN Digital
|
Omnicom Media Group
|
Tegna
|
Jack Ryan Media
|
Omnicom Media Group Holdings Inc.
|
Telegraph Media Group Holdings Limited
|
John Ayling & Associates
|
Omnicom Media Group Ireland
|
The 7Stars
|
KERV
|
Onefootball
|
The Irish Times
|
Kinesso
|
OpenX Technologies Inc
|
The Media Trust
|
King.com Ltd.
|
OperaAds DSP
|
The Walt Disney Company
|
Knorex
|
Viant
|
The Weather Company, LLC
|
Kroger
|
vidazoo Ltd.
|
TikTok
|
LADbible
|
VRTCAL Markets, Inc.
|
WPP Media
|
LiveScore
|
Walmart
|
Wunderkind
|
LoopMe
|
Warner Media, LLC
|
X
|
m/SIX
|
Wavemaker
|
Xaxis
|
Trinity Audio
|
White Bullet
|
Yahoo
|
TripAdvisor
|
Triple Lift Inc
|
Twitch
|
UM US
|
Venatus Media
|
Vevo
"The record number of seals covering multiple markets is a testament to how seriously global companies are taking compliance, not just in their home markets, but everywhere they operate," said Todd Miller, VP Policy and Compliance at TAG. "Threats like ad fraud and malvertising don't stop at national borders, and neither does the impact of TAG Certification. For participants across the global supply chain, the TAG Seal provides a worldwide assurance of industry leadership and commitment to high standards."
More information regarding certified companies is available by searching company name or each company's unique TAG-ID via the TAG Registry. Additional information includes the specific seals awarded to each company, valid terms for each seal, and whether the seals were based on self-attestation or independent validation.
Additional information about TAG's programs and the application process for TAG Registration and TAG's seal programs are available at www.tagtoday.net.
About TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group)
TAG is the leading global initiative dedicated to fighting criminal activity and increasing trust in digital advertising. TAG works toward these goals by setting industry standards, sharing threat intelligence, and fostering cross-industry dialogue to spur collaboration and innovation. TAG Certification Programs raise the bar on industry efforts to reduce fraudulent traffic, strengthen brand safety, increase transparency, and share information on new and emerging threats. TAG's compliance tools support companies in meeting the industry's rigorous standards, while its threat intelligence efforts deliver actionable insights to fortify the digital ad industry's collective defenses. By uniting the expertise and thought leadership of the hundreds of companies in the TAG Community, TAG helps the industry confront rapidly changing challenges and protect the integrity of the advertising ecosystem worldwide.
Media Contact:
Andrew Weinstein
202-667-4967
[email protected]
