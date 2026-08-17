Tahmeeda Bushra Khorasani, Arkestro Director of Supply Chain Innovation and Supplier Ecosystem, Named Winner of 2026 Women in Supply Chain Award

Khorasani is recognized in the Trailblazer category for driving the adoption of AI-powered predictive procurement, empowering the next generation of women in supply chain and helping shape the future of the industry.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkestro, the leading predictive procurement platform accelerating enterprise scale, today announced its Director of Supply Chain Innovation and Supplier Ecosystem, Tahmeeda Bushra Khorasani, has been named a recipient of the 2026 Women in Supply Chain Award. Khorasani is recognized in the Trailblazer category for her work driving innovation in procurement and supply chain, while mentoring the next generation of leaders and advancing women across the profession.

Spanning nearly two decades across two continents, Khorasani's career has taken her from leading complex procurement and supply chain operations at Chevron to helping global organizations adopt AI-powered predictive procurement at Arkestro. Before joining the company, she held a series of leadership roles across Bangladesh and the United States, overseeing procurement, contracts, logistics, materials management and category management initiatives supporting critical energy infrastructure and global operations. Today, she draws on that experience to help customers elevate procurement from an operational necessity to a strategic driver of enterprise growth.

"What excites me about AI and predictive procurement is their ability to scale expertise, accelerate decision making, strengthen supplier partnerships and elevate procurement to the role it has always deserved," said Khorasani. "At the same time, lasting transformation still depends on people who are willing to learn, lead and bring others along with them. I am honored by this recognition and proud to be part of a team at Arkestro that is redefining what is possible in procurement. I hope this encourages more women to stay curious, embrace challenges outside their comfort zones and help shape the future of our profession."

Since joining Arkestro, Khorasani has become a trusted advisor to top enterprises across industries navigating procurement transformation. Having previously used the Arkestro platform in her role at Chevron, she leverages her firsthand practitioner experience to help organizations understand, adopt and optimize predictive procurement. She also plays a key role in strengthening Arkestro's innovation strategy, bringing customer insights from the field to help shape the company's predictive procurement platform.

"Arkestro's mission is to redefine what procurement can achieve, and Bushra has played a significant role in advancing that vision," said Greg Cruz, Chief Customer Officer of Arkestro. "Through her leadership, she has strengthened how we partner with our customers and helped turn innovative ideas into measurable business results. Bushra's ability to build trust, drive meaningful change and elevate those around her has made a lasting impact on our customers, our teams and the broader supply chain industry. The Trailblazer recognition is a well-deserved reflection of her leadership and influence."

Beyond shaping the future of procurement, Khorasani has long been committed to expanding leadership opportunities for women in supply chain. At Chevron, she led the company's women's network in Bangladesh before expanding into a global leadership role supporting women's networks across operations in Kazakhstan, France, Egypt, Angola and Israel. Through those efforts, she helped strengthen local chapters, expand leadership development opportunities and foster greater engagement among women across the organization.

"This award isn't just a way to honor women leaders in supply chain. It's a representation of progress, a symbol of growth, and a way to celebrate achievements of all women in the industry paving the way for the next generation," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum™.

Khorasani's recognition comes during a period of strong momentum for Arkestro — marked by the recent expansion of its executive leadership team — as the company continues to scale its platform to meet growing customer demand. In October, the company will welcome industry leaders, customers and suppliers to Optimal '26, its flagship event dedicated to unlocking the predictive advantage — which features a Supplier Summit focused on strengthening supplier collaboration and engagement. To learn more about Arkestro and register for Optimal '26, visit www.arkestro.com. To see the full list of Women in Supply Chain Award winners, visit https://foodl.me/2zm74ar1.

About Arkestro

Arkestro is the leading predictive procurement platform, accelerating enterprise spend transformation and supply chain agility. By combining AI and game theory with Arkestro's patented three science technologies—Negotiation Science, Supplier Science, and Process Science—Arkestro shifts traditional procurement to become a proactive, results-driven function. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies across industries, Arkestro unlocks trapped savings, optimizes negotiations, and enhances supplier collaboration. Learn more about Arkestro at www.arkestro.com and register for Optimal '26 Houston, the premier AI event for procurement professionals, taking place October 13–15, 2026.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics sector (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com

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SOURCE Arkestro