TAIYO YUDEN Commercializes the HVX (-K) and HTX (-K) Series of Conductive Polymer Hybrid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Capable of Handling Large Currents and High Voltages

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TAIYO YUDEN (U.S.A.) INC.

Jul 01, 2026, 16:46 ET

TOKYO, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. (Representative Director, President and CEO: Katsuya Sase; Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo) has commercialized the new HVX (-K) and HTX (-K) series of conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors (hereinafter referred to as hybrid capacitors) that comply with the AEC-Q200 (Note 1) Stress Test Qualification for Passive Components.

These hybrid capacitors are intended for noise suppression and power smoothing in power supply circuits for control functions such as automotive power steering or safety functions such as ADAS.

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TAIYO YUDEN Hybrid Capacitor HVX (-K) and HTX (-K) series
TAIYO YUDEN Hybrid Capacitor HVX (-K) and HTX (-K) series

The new hybrid capacitors offer significantly improved capacitance characteristics over our earlier HVX and HTX series. TAIYO YUDEN have commercialized 46 types of hybrid capacitor, including the 80 V rated type RAHTX181M1RGP5005K (φ12.5 x 16.5 mm; rated ripple current: 3,900 mArms@135°C), with a lineup of seven sizes ranging from φ6.3 x 7.7 mm to φ12.5 x 16.5 mm.

In June 2026, mass production began at the Shirakawa Plant (Nishi-Shirakawa-gun, Fukushima Prefecture) and Aomori Plant (Kuroishi City, Aomori Prefecture) of our subsidiary, ELNA CO., LTD. (President: Masahiro Kohsaka; Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo). Samples are available for 150 yen per unit.

Technology Background
Hybrid capacitors use a conductive polymer and an electrolyte solution as the electrolyte. This composition takes advantage of the low ESR characteristic of conductive polymers and the self-repairing property of anodic oxide film, which is a characteristic of aluminum electrolytic capacitors, achieving both high performance and reliability.

In recent years, the power supply voltage for automotive power circuits has increasingly been set to 48 V to improve power efficiency. Therefore, there is demand for hybrid capacitors capable of handling high voltages and large currents. Furthermore, as the number of power supply circuits required for electronic control systems such as ADAS, and vehicles with electrified powertrains such as EVs, continues to increase, more hybrid capacitors are being used for noise suppression and power smoothing.

To meet this requirement, TAIYO YUDEN has pursued the optimal design for all constituent materials used in its hybrid capacitors and commercialized the HVX (-K) and HTX (-K) series, which can achieve a rated voltage of 80 V at an upper limit of the operating temperature range of 135°C.

TAIYO YUDEN focuses on the development of products that meet market needs, and will continue to expand its hybrid capacitor lineup.

■ Application

These hybrid capacitors are intended for noise suppression and power smoothing in power supply circuits for control functions such as automotive power steering or safety functions such as ADAS.

■ Characteristics

Part Number

Size

(φDxL) [mm]

Operating Temp. Range [℃]

Rated Volt. [Vdc]

Rated Capacitance

[μF]

Cap.

Tole. [%]

ESR

(max.)

[mΩ]

Rated Ripple (125℃)

(max.)

[mArms]

Rated Ripple (135℃)

(max.)

[mArms]

Endurance

(125℃

/135℃)

[hr]

RAHVX151M1TDE7002K

Φ6.3x7.7

-55～

＋135

25

150

±20

25

2200

1400

4000

RAHVX331M1TEH0002K

Φ8x10

25

330

19

3900

2900

4000

RAHVX681M1TFH0002KX

Φ10x10

25

680

15

4600

3400

4000

RAHVX821M1TFK5002KX

Φ10x12.5

25

820

15

4800

3500

4000

RAHVX122M1TGL5005K

Φ12.5x13.5

25

1200

12

5700

4000

4000

RAHVX101M1GDE7002K

Φ6.3x7.7

35

100

30

2200

1400

4000

RAHVX221M1GEH0002K

Φ8x10

35

220

19

3800

2700

4000

RAHVX391M1GFH0002KX

Φ10x10

35

390

15

4600

3200

4000

RAHVX561M1GFK5002KX

Φ10x12.5

35

560

15

4800

3500

4000

RAHVX821M1GGL5005K

Φ12.5x13.5

35

820

13

5700

4000

4000

RAHVX220M4EDE7002K

Φ6.3x7.7

63

22

45

1800

900

4000

RAHVX560M4EEH0002K

Φ8x10

63

56

23

3300

2200

4000

RAHVX101M4EFH0002KX

Φ10x10

63

100

18

4000

3000

4000

RAHVX181M4EGL5005K

Φ12.5x13.5

63

180

16

5000

3100

4000

RAHVX330M1REH0002K

Φ8x10

80

33

25

3000

1900

4000

RAHVX680M1RFH0002KX

Φ10x10

80

68

23

3500

2500

4000

RAHVX820M1RFK5002KX

Φ10x12.5

80

82

23

3900

2600

4000

RAHVX121M1RGL5005K

Φ12.5x13.5

80

120

20

4700

2500

4000

RAHTX151M1TDE7002K

Φ6.3x7.7

25

150

25

2200

1400

4000

RAHTX331M1TEH0002K

Φ8x10

25

330

19

3900

2900

4000

RAHTX681M1TFH0002KX

Φ10x10

25

680

15

4600

3400

4000

RAHTX821M1TFK5002KX

Φ10x12.5

25

820

15

4800

3500

4000

RAHTX122M1TFP5002KX

Φ10x16.5

25

1200

12

5700

4000

4000

RAHTX122M1TGL5005K

Φ12.5x13.5

25

1200

12

5700

4000

4000

RAHTX182M1TGP5005K

Φ12.5x16.5

25

1800

11

6500

4800

4000

RAHTX101M1GDE7002K

Φ6.3x7.7

35

100

30

2200

1400

4000

RAHTX221M1GEH0002K

Φ8x10

35

220

19

3800

2700

4000

RAHTX391M1GFH0002KX

Φ10x10

35

390

15

4600

3200

4000

RAHTX561M1GFK5002KX

Φ10x12.5

35

560

15

4800

3500

4000

RAHTX821M1GFP5002KX

Φ10x16.5

35

820

13

5700

4000

4000

RAHTX821M1GGL5005K

Φ12.5x13.5

35

820

13

5700

4000

4000

RAHTX122M1GGP5005K

Φ12.5x16.5

35

1200

11

6500

4800

4000

RAHTX220M4EDE7002K

Φ6.3x7.7

63

22

45

1800

900

4000

RAHTX560M4EEH0002K

Φ8x10

63

56

23

3300

2200

4000

RAHTX101M4EFH0002KX

Φ10x10

63

100

18

4000

3000

4000

RAHTX181M4EFP5002KX

Φ10x16.5

63

180

15

5200

3600

4000

RAHTX221M4EFP5002KX

Φ10x16.5

63

220

15

5200

3600

4000

RAHTX181M4EGL5005K

Φ12.5x13.5

63

180

16

5000

3100

4000

RAHTX271M4EGP5005K

Φ12.5x16.5

63

270

13

6000

4400

4000

RAHTX331M4EGP5005K

Φ12.5x16.5

63

330

13

6000

4400

4000

RAHTX330M1REH0002K

Φ8x10

80

33

25

3000

1900

4000

RAHTX680M1RFH0002KX

Φ10x10

80

68

23

3500

2500

4000

RAHTX820M1RFK5002KX

Φ10x12.5

80

82

23

3900

2600

4000

RAHTX121M1RFP5002KX

Φ10x16.5

80

120

18

4700

3100

4000

RAHTX121M1RGL5005K

Φ12.5x13.5

80

120

20

4700

2500

4000

RAHTX181M1RGP5005K

Φ12.5x16.5

80

180

16

5500

3900

4000

For the detailed product lineup, refer to TAIYO YUDEN's Web site:
https://ds.yuden.co.jp/TYCOMPAS/ut/specificationSearcher?SR2=MP&pg=1&pn=RAH*X*K&cid=AE&u=M

* The names of series noted in the text are excerpted from part numbers that indicate the types and characteristics of the products, and therefore are neither product names nor trademarks.

Note: Products are tested based on the test conditions and methods defined in AEC-Q200. Please consult with TAIYO YUDEN for details of the product specifications and AEC-Q200 test results, etc., and please review and approve TAIYO YUDEN's product specifications before ordering.

TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. Product Inquiries: https://www.yuden.co.jp/en/contact/

SOURCE TAIYO YUDEN (U.S.A.) INC.

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