TAIYO YUDEN Commercializes the HVX (-K) and HTX (-K) Series of Conductive Polymer Hybrid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Capable of Handling Large Currents and High Voltages
News provided byTAIYO YUDEN (U.S.A.) INC.
Jul 01, 2026, 16:46 ET
TOKYO, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. (Representative Director, President and CEO: Katsuya Sase; Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo) has commercialized the new HVX (-K) and HTX (-K) series of conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors (hereinafter referred to as hybrid capacitors) that comply with the AEC-Q200 (Note 1) Stress Test Qualification for Passive Components.
These hybrid capacitors are intended for noise suppression and power smoothing in power supply circuits for control functions such as automotive power steering or safety functions such as ADAS.
The new hybrid capacitors offer significantly improved capacitance characteristics over our earlier HVX and HTX series. TAIYO YUDEN have commercialized 46 types of hybrid capacitor, including the 80 V rated type RAHTX181M1RGP5005K (φ12.5 x 16.5 mm; rated ripple current: 3,900 mArms@135°C), with a lineup of seven sizes ranging from φ6.3 x 7.7 mm to φ12.5 x 16.5 mm.
In June 2026, mass production began at the Shirakawa Plant (Nishi-Shirakawa-gun, Fukushima Prefecture) and Aomori Plant (Kuroishi City, Aomori Prefecture) of our subsidiary, ELNA CO., LTD. (President: Masahiro Kohsaka; Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo). Samples are available for 150 yen per unit.
Technology Background
Hybrid capacitors use a conductive polymer and an electrolyte solution as the electrolyte. This composition takes advantage of the low ESR characteristic of conductive polymers and the self-repairing property of anodic oxide film, which is a characteristic of aluminum electrolytic capacitors, achieving both high performance and reliability.
In recent years, the power supply voltage for automotive power circuits has increasingly been set to 48 V to improve power efficiency. Therefore, there is demand for hybrid capacitors capable of handling high voltages and large currents. Furthermore, as the number of power supply circuits required for electronic control systems such as ADAS, and vehicles with electrified powertrains such as EVs, continues to increase, more hybrid capacitors are being used for noise suppression and power smoothing.
To meet this requirement, TAIYO YUDEN has pursued the optimal design for all constituent materials used in its hybrid capacitors and commercialized the HVX (-K) and HTX (-K) series, which can achieve a rated voltage of 80 V at an upper limit of the operating temperature range of 135°C.
TAIYO YUDEN focuses on the development of products that meet market needs, and will continue to expand its hybrid capacitor lineup.
■ Application
These hybrid capacitors are intended for noise suppression and power smoothing in power supply circuits for control functions such as automotive power steering or safety functions such as ADAS.
■ Characteristics
|
Part Number
|
Size
(φDxL) [mm]
|
Operating Temp. Range [℃]
|
Rated Volt. [Vdc]
|
Rated Capacitance
[μF]
|
Cap.
Tole. [%]
|
ESR
(max.)
[mΩ]
|
Rated Ripple (125℃)
(max.)
[mArms]
|
Rated Ripple (135℃)
(max.)
[mArms]
|
Endurance
(125℃
/135℃)
[hr]
|
RAHVX151M1TDE7002K
|
Φ6.3x7.7
|
-55～
＋135
|
25
|
150
|
±20
|
25
|
2200
|
1400
|
4000
|
RAHVX331M1TEH0002K
|
Φ8x10
|
25
|
330
|
19
|
3900
|
2900
|
4000
|
RAHVX681M1TFH0002KX
|
Φ10x10
|
25
|
680
|
15
|
4600
|
3400
|
4000
|
RAHVX821M1TFK5002KX
|
Φ10x12.5
|
25
|
820
|
15
|
4800
|
3500
|
4000
|
RAHVX122M1TGL5005K
|
Φ12.5x13.5
|
25
|
1200
|
12
|
5700
|
4000
|
4000
|
RAHVX101M1GDE7002K
|
Φ6.3x7.7
|
35
|
100
|
30
|
2200
|
1400
|
4000
|
RAHVX221M1GEH0002K
|
Φ8x10
|
35
|
220
|
19
|
3800
|
2700
|
4000
|
RAHVX391M1GFH0002KX
|
Φ10x10
|
35
|
390
|
15
|
4600
|
3200
|
4000
|
RAHVX561M1GFK5002KX
|
Φ10x12.5
|
35
|
560
|
15
|
4800
|
3500
|
4000
|
RAHVX821M1GGL5005K
|
Φ12.5x13.5
|
35
|
820
|
13
|
5700
|
4000
|
4000
|
RAHVX220M4EDE7002K
|
Φ6.3x7.7
|
63
|
22
|
45
|
1800
|
900
|
4000
|
RAHVX560M4EEH0002K
|
Φ8x10
|
63
|
56
|
23
|
3300
|
2200
|
4000
|
RAHVX101M4EFH0002KX
|
Φ10x10
|
63
|
100
|
18
|
4000
|
3000
|
4000
|
RAHVX181M4EGL5005K
|
Φ12.5x13.5
|
63
|
180
|
16
|
5000
|
3100
|
4000
|
RAHVX330M1REH0002K
|
Φ8x10
|
80
|
33
|
25
|
3000
|
1900
|
4000
|
RAHVX680M1RFH0002KX
|
Φ10x10
|
80
|
68
|
23
|
3500
|
2500
|
4000
|
RAHVX820M1RFK5002KX
|
Φ10x12.5
|
80
|
82
|
23
|
3900
|
2600
|
4000
|
RAHVX121M1RGL5005K
|
Φ12.5x13.5
|
80
|
120
|
20
|
4700
|
2500
|
4000
|
RAHTX151M1TDE7002K
|
Φ6.3x7.7
|
25
|
150
|
25
|
2200
|
1400
|
4000
|
RAHTX331M1TEH0002K
|
Φ8x10
|
25
|
330
|
19
|
3900
|
2900
|
4000
|
RAHTX681M1TFH0002KX
|
Φ10x10
|
25
|
680
|
15
|
4600
|
3400
|
4000
|
RAHTX821M1TFK5002KX
|
Φ10x12.5
|
25
|
820
|
15
|
4800
|
3500
|
4000
|
RAHTX122M1TFP5002KX
|
Φ10x16.5
|
25
|
1200
|
12
|
5700
|
4000
|
4000
|
RAHTX122M1TGL5005K
|
Φ12.5x13.5
|
25
|
1200
|
12
|
5700
|
4000
|
4000
|
RAHTX182M1TGP5005K
|
Φ12.5x16.5
|
25
|
1800
|
11
|
6500
|
4800
|
4000
|
RAHTX101M1GDE7002K
|
Φ6.3x7.7
|
35
|
100
|
30
|
2200
|
1400
|
4000
|
RAHTX221M1GEH0002K
|
Φ8x10
|
35
|
220
|
19
|
3800
|
2700
|
4000
|
RAHTX391M1GFH0002KX
|
Φ10x10
|
35
|
390
|
15
|
4600
|
3200
|
4000
|
RAHTX561M1GFK5002KX
|
Φ10x12.5
|
35
|
560
|
15
|
4800
|
3500
|
4000
|
RAHTX821M1GFP5002KX
|
Φ10x16.5
|
35
|
820
|
13
|
5700
|
4000
|
4000
|
RAHTX821M1GGL5005K
|
Φ12.5x13.5
|
35
|
820
|
13
|
5700
|
4000
|
4000
|
RAHTX122M1GGP5005K
|
Φ12.5x16.5
|
35
|
1200
|
11
|
6500
|
4800
|
4000
|
RAHTX220M4EDE7002K
|
Φ6.3x7.7
|
63
|
22
|
45
|
1800
|
900
|
4000
|
RAHTX560M4EEH0002K
|
Φ8x10
|
63
|
56
|
23
|
3300
|
2200
|
4000
|
RAHTX101M4EFH0002KX
|
Φ10x10
|
63
|
100
|
18
|
4000
|
3000
|
4000
|
RAHTX181M4EFP5002KX
|
Φ10x16.5
|
63
|
180
|
15
|
5200
|
3600
|
4000
|
RAHTX221M4EFP5002KX
|
Φ10x16.5
|
63
|
220
|
15
|
5200
|
3600
|
4000
|
RAHTX181M4EGL5005K
|
Φ12.5x13.5
|
63
|
180
|
16
|
5000
|
3100
|
4000
|
RAHTX271M4EGP5005K
|
Φ12.5x16.5
|
63
|
270
|
13
|
6000
|
4400
|
4000
|
RAHTX331M4EGP5005K
|
Φ12.5x16.5
|
63
|
330
|
13
|
6000
|
4400
|
4000
|
RAHTX330M1REH0002K
|
Φ8x10
|
80
|
33
|
25
|
3000
|
1900
|
4000
|
RAHTX680M1RFH0002KX
|
Φ10x10
|
80
|
68
|
23
|
3500
|
2500
|
4000
|
RAHTX820M1RFK5002KX
|
Φ10x12.5
|
80
|
82
|
23
|
3900
|
2600
|
4000
|
RAHTX121M1RFP5002KX
|
Φ10x16.5
|
80
|
120
|
18
|
4700
|
3100
|
4000
|
RAHTX121M1RGL5005K
|
Φ12.5x13.5
|
80
|
120
|
20
|
4700
|
2500
|
4000
|
RAHTX181M1RGP5005K
|
Φ12.5x16.5
|
80
|
180
|
16
|
5500
|
3900
|
4000
For the detailed product lineup, refer to TAIYO YUDEN's Web site:
https://ds.yuden.co.jp/TYCOMPAS/ut/specificationSearcher?SR2=MP&pg=1&pn=RAH*X*K&cid=AE&u=M
* The names of series noted in the text are excerpted from part numbers that indicate the types and characteristics of the products, and therefore are neither product names nor trademarks.
Note: Products are tested based on the test conditions and methods defined in AEC-Q200. Please consult with TAIYO YUDEN for details of the product specifications and AEC-Q200 test results, etc., and please review and approve TAIYO YUDEN's product specifications before ordering.
TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. Product Inquiries: https://www.yuden.co.jp/en/contact/
SOURCE TAIYO YUDEN (U.S.A.) INC.
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