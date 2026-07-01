TAIYO YUDEN Commercializes the HVX (-K) and HTX (-K) Series of Conductive Polymer Hybrid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Capable of Handling Large Currents and High Voltages

TOKYO, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. (Representative Director, President and CEO: Katsuya Sase; Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo) has commercialized the new HVX (-K) and HTX (-K) series of conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors (hereinafter referred to as hybrid capacitors) that comply with the AEC-Q200 (Note 1) Stress Test Qualification for Passive Components.

These hybrid capacitors are intended for noise suppression and power smoothing in power supply circuits for control functions such as automotive power steering or safety functions such as ADAS.

TAIYO YUDEN Hybrid Capacitor HVX (-K) and HTX (-K) series

The new hybrid capacitors offer significantly improved capacitance characteristics over our earlier HVX and HTX series. TAIYO YUDEN have commercialized 46 types of hybrid capacitor, including the 80 V rated type RAHTX181M1RGP5005K (φ12.5 x 16.5 mm; rated ripple current: 3,900 mArms@135°C), with a lineup of seven sizes ranging from φ6.3 x 7.7 mm to φ12.5 x 16.5 mm.

In June 2026, mass production began at the Shirakawa Plant (Nishi-Shirakawa-gun, Fukushima Prefecture) and Aomori Plant (Kuroishi City, Aomori Prefecture) of our subsidiary, ELNA CO., LTD. (President: Masahiro Kohsaka; Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo). Samples are available for 150 yen per unit.

Technology Background

Hybrid capacitors use a conductive polymer and an electrolyte solution as the electrolyte. This composition takes advantage of the low ESR characteristic of conductive polymers and the self-repairing property of anodic oxide film, which is a characteristic of aluminum electrolytic capacitors, achieving both high performance and reliability.

In recent years, the power supply voltage for automotive power circuits has increasingly been set to 48 V to improve power efficiency. Therefore, there is demand for hybrid capacitors capable of handling high voltages and large currents. Furthermore, as the number of power supply circuits required for electronic control systems such as ADAS, and vehicles with electrified powertrains such as EVs, continues to increase, more hybrid capacitors are being used for noise suppression and power smoothing.

To meet this requirement, TAIYO YUDEN has pursued the optimal design for all constituent materials used in its hybrid capacitors and commercialized the HVX (-K) and HTX (-K) series, which can achieve a rated voltage of 80 V at an upper limit of the operating temperature range of 135°C.

TAIYO YUDEN focuses on the development of products that meet market needs, and will continue to expand its hybrid capacitor lineup.

■ Application

These hybrid capacitors are intended for noise suppression and power smoothing in power supply circuits for control functions such as automotive power steering or safety functions such as ADAS.

■ Characteristics

Part Number Size (φDxL) [mm] Operating Temp. Range [℃] Rated Volt. [Vdc] Rated Capacitance [μF] Cap. Tole. [%] ESR (max.) [mΩ] Rated Ripple (125℃) (max.) [mArms] Rated Ripple (135℃) (max.) [mArms] Endurance (125℃ /135℃) [hr] RAHVX151M1TDE7002K Φ6.3x7.7 -55～ ＋135 25 150 ±20 25 2200 1400 4000 RAHVX331M1TEH0002K Φ8x10 25 330 19 3900 2900 4000 RAHVX681M1TFH0002KX Φ10x10 25 680 15 4600 3400 4000 RAHVX821M1TFK5002KX Φ10x12.5 25 820 15 4800 3500 4000 RAHVX122M1TGL5005K Φ12.5x13.5 25 1200 12 5700 4000 4000 RAHVX101M1GDE7002K Φ6.3x7.7 35 100 30 2200 1400 4000 RAHVX221M1GEH0002K Φ8x10 35 220 19 3800 2700 4000 RAHVX391M1GFH0002KX Φ10x10 35 390 15 4600 3200 4000 RAHVX561M1GFK5002KX Φ10x12.5 35 560 15 4800 3500 4000 RAHVX821M1GGL5005K Φ12.5x13.5 35 820 13 5700 4000 4000 RAHVX220M4EDE7002K Φ6.3x7.7 63 22 45 1800 900 4000 RAHVX560M4EEH0002K Φ8x10 63 56 23 3300 2200 4000 RAHVX101M4EFH0002KX Φ10x10 63 100 18 4000 3000 4000 RAHVX181M4EGL5005K Φ12.5x13.5 63 180 16 5000 3100 4000 RAHVX330M1REH0002K Φ8x10 80 33 25 3000 1900 4000 RAHVX680M1RFH0002KX Φ10x10 80 68 23 3500 2500 4000 RAHVX820M1RFK5002KX Φ10x12.5 80 82 23 3900 2600 4000 RAHVX121M1RGL5005K Φ12.5x13.5 80 120 20 4700 2500 4000 RAHTX151M1TDE7002K Φ6.3x7.7 25 150 25 2200 1400 4000 RAHTX331M1TEH0002K Φ8x10 25 330 19 3900 2900 4000 RAHTX681M1TFH0002KX Φ10x10 25 680 15 4600 3400 4000 RAHTX821M1TFK5002KX Φ10x12.5 25 820 15 4800 3500 4000 RAHTX122M1TFP5002KX Φ10x16.5 25 1200 12 5700 4000 4000 RAHTX122M1TGL5005K Φ12.5x13.5 25 1200 12 5700 4000 4000 RAHTX182M1TGP5005K Φ12.5x16.5 25 1800 11 6500 4800 4000 RAHTX101M1GDE7002K Φ6.3x7.7 35 100 30 2200 1400 4000 RAHTX221M1GEH0002K Φ8x10 35 220 19 3800 2700 4000 RAHTX391M1GFH0002KX Φ10x10 35 390 15 4600 3200 4000 RAHTX561M1GFK5002KX Φ10x12.5 35 560 15 4800 3500 4000 RAHTX821M1GFP5002KX Φ10x16.5 35 820 13 5700 4000 4000 RAHTX821M1GGL5005K Φ12.5x13.5 35 820 13 5700 4000 4000 RAHTX122M1GGP5005K Φ12.5x16.5 35 1200 11 6500 4800 4000 RAHTX220M4EDE7002K Φ6.3x7.7 63 22 45 1800 900 4000 RAHTX560M4EEH0002K Φ8x10 63 56 23 3300 2200 4000 RAHTX101M4EFH0002KX Φ10x10 63 100 18 4000 3000 4000 RAHTX181M4EFP5002KX Φ10x16.5 63 180 15 5200 3600 4000 RAHTX221M4EFP5002KX Φ10x16.5 63 220 15 5200 3600 4000 RAHTX181M4EGL5005K Φ12.5x13.5 63 180 16 5000 3100 4000 RAHTX271M4EGP5005K Φ12.5x16.5 63 270 13 6000 4400 4000 RAHTX331M4EGP5005K Φ12.5x16.5 63 330 13 6000 4400 4000 RAHTX330M1REH0002K Φ8x10 80 33 25 3000 1900 4000 RAHTX680M1RFH0002KX Φ10x10 80 68 23 3500 2500 4000 RAHTX820M1RFK5002KX Φ10x12.5 80 82 23 3900 2600 4000 RAHTX121M1RFP5002KX Φ10x16.5 80 120 18 4700 3100 4000 RAHTX121M1RGL5005K Φ12.5x13.5 80 120 20 4700 2500 4000 RAHTX181M1RGP5005K Φ12.5x16.5 80 180 16 5500 3900 4000

For the detailed product lineup, refer to TAIYO YUDEN's Web site:

https://ds.yuden.co.jp/TYCOMPAS/ut/specificationSearcher?SR2=MP&pg=1&pn=RAH*X*K&cid=AE&u=M

* The names of series noted in the text are excerpted from part numbers that indicate the types and characteristics of the products, and therefore are neither product names nor trademarks.

Note: Products are tested based on the test conditions and methods defined in AEC-Q200. Please consult with TAIYO YUDEN for details of the product specifications and AEC-Q200 test results, etc., and please review and approve TAIYO YUDEN's product specifications before ordering.

TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. Product Inquiries: https://www.yuden.co.jp/en/contact/

SOURCE TAIYO YUDEN (U.S.A.) INC.