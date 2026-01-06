Multilayer Metal Power Inductor Rated at 165°C for Automobiles 1608 Size Added to the Lineup

TOKYO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. has commercialized 14 items, including the multilayer metal power inductor MCOIL™ "LACNF1608KKT1R0MAB" (1.6 x 0.8 x 1.0 mm, maximum height shown), which complies with the "AEC-Q200" certification reliability test standard for passive automotive components.

The new product is approximately 49% smaller than our previous product, the "LACNF2012KKT1R0MAB" (2.0 x 1.25 x 1.0 mm), and can contribute to the miniaturization and higher performance of power supply circuits installed in automobiles.

LACN Series Multilayer Metal Power Inductor

These products are used as choke coils in DC-DC converters used in automotive engine control systems such as ECUs, safety systems such as ABS, body-related systems such as ADAS, and information systems such as instrument clusters.

Mass production of this products began at our subsidiary, WAKAYAMA TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. (Inami-cho, Hidaka-gun, Wakayama Prefecture), in December 2025. Samples are available for 50 yen per unit.

Background

The advancements that we have seen in recent years in electronic controls in production vehicles, as typified by ADAS units, has led to a greater number of power supply circuits on vehicles, which in turn has led to growth in the demand for power inductors that are used in these circuits. Furthermore, performance also continues to improve through functional integration, such as in integrated cockpits that combine instrument clusters and infotainment devices. While the throughput of IC chips continues to grow as these devices become increasingly multifunctional and high-performance, there is also a growing need to make on-board electronic components smaller in order to arrange devices in highly dense configurations and integrate them into single modules. Furthermore, since ECUs are increasingly being installed in engine compartments—a high temperature environment—on-board electronic components must be able to withstand high temperatures.

In response, TAIYO YUDEN has added a new 1608 size to its MCOIL™ LACN series of multilayer metal power inductors, which boast the advantages of being smaller and thinner, and having an operating temperature range of -55°C to +165°C. Our proprietary metal materials are bonded to each other by an oxide film using heat treatment, ensuring insulation and providing high heat resistance and thermal conductivity. Thanks to these features, the product exhibits stable characteristics, is able to withstand high temperatures, and achieves high reliability, even in devices used in harsh temperature environments such as automotive applications.

TAIYO YUDEN focuses on the development of products that meet market needs, and will continue to expand its power inductor product lineup.

■Application

Choke coils in DC-DC converters used in automotive engine control systems such as ECUs, safety systems such as ABS, body-related systems such as ADAS, and information systems such as instrument clusters

■Characteristics

Part number*4 Size (LxW)

[mm] H [mm]

max.

Nominal

inductance

[μH]

Inductance

tolerance

[%]

Rated current*3 [A] max. DC

resistance

[mΩ] max. Operating

temp.

range [℃] Saturation

current

Idc1*1

Temperature

rise current

Idc2*2 LACNF1608KKTR24MAB 1.6x0.8 1.0 0.24 ±20％ 3.2 3.8 35 -55～

+165 LACNF1608KKTR33MAB 0.33 ±20％ 2.8 3.3 46 LACNF1608KKTR47MAB 0.47 ±20％ 2.6 3.0 65 LACNF1608KKTR56MAB 0.56 ±20％ 2.3 2.5 80 LACNF1608KKT1R0MAB 1.0 ±20％ 1.8 1.7 170 LACNF2012KKT1R5MAB 2.0x1.25 1.0 1.5 ±20％ 2.4 1.9 130 LCCNF1608KKT1R0MAD 1.6x0.8 1.0 1.0 ±20％ 1.8 1.7 170 -55～

+150 LCCNF2012KKT1R5MAD 2.0x1.25 1.0 1.5 ±20％ 2.4 1.9 130 LCCNF1608KKT1R0MA 1.6x0.8 1.0 1.0 ±20％ 1.8 1.7 170 -40～

+125 LCCNF2012KKT1R5MA 2.0x1.25 1.0 1.5 ±20％ 2.4 1.9 130

*1 The saturation current value (Idc1) is the DC current value having inductance decrease down to 30%. (at 20℃)

*2 The temperature rise current value（Idc2) is the DC current value having temperature increase up to 40℃. (at 20℃)

*3 The rated current is the DC current value that satisfies both of current value saturation current value and temperature rise current value.

*4 This part number is that for parts with AEC-Q200 qualified specifications. IEC/JIS specification part numbers are also available separately for the LCCN series.

* Derating of rated current is necessary depending on the ambient temperature.

Please see our website below for detailed specifications.

LACN series

https://ds.yuden.co.jp/TYCOMPAS/or/specificationSearcher?cid=L&u=M&Seri=LACN_A&SR2=LM%2CMP

LCCN series

https://ds.yuden.co.jp/TYCOMPAS/or/specificationSearcher?SR6-L=AP2&Ind=1000.0%3A1500.0&Current_Srch=%3A1.9&pg=1&pn=L*CNF&cid=L&u=M

■ Contact Information

Email Inquiry: [email protected]

Website: https://www.yuden.co.jp/en/

TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. Product Inquiries: https://www.yuden.co.jp/en/contact/

* "MCOIL" is a registered trademark or a trademark of TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. in Japan and other countries.

* The names of series noted in the text are excerpted from part numbers that indicate the types and characteristics of the products, and therefore are neither product names nor trademarks.

Note: Products are tested based on the test conditions and methods defined in AEC-Q200. Please consult with TAIYO YUDEN for details of the product specifications and AEC-Q200 test results, etc., and please review and approve TAIYO YUDEN's product specifications before ordering.

