Take Action this Minority Mental Health Awareness Month: Learn How to Prevent Suicide

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- July is annually recognized as Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the largest private funder of suicide prevention research, encourages individuals to learn about the impact mental health and suicide have on communities that may lack access to suicide prevention information and resources that are culturally responsive and can help save lives. You can take action in several ways. Participate in public education programs all year round or register for special virtual sessions happening this month that cover suicide in Hispanic/Latine/x and Black communities. Consider becoming a Volunteer Advocate to fight for suicide prevention legislation, such as the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which is celebrating its four-year anniversary this month. Tune into the upcoming Strong Talk episode discussing faith-based healing among diverse communities on July 10. More information below.

LEARN!

This month, AFSP is offering three virtual, national presentations on suicide prevention in English and Spanish:

Talk Saves Lives: An Introduction to Suicide Prevention for Latinx and Hispanic Communities July 16, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET: Register here for Spanish. July 30, 2026 at 2 p.m. ET: Register here for English.



L.E.T.S. (Listening, Empathy, Trust, Support) Save Lives: An Introduction to Suicide Prevention for Black and African American Communities July 23, 2026 at 4 p.m. ET: Register here.



"Our cultural roots ground our families, but nuestras raíces an also sometimes create barriers when it comes to emotional well-being," said Sonia Alaniz, Talk Saves Lives – Latinx & Hispanic Communities presenter and AFSP South Texas Chapter board member. "Culturally-informed mental health support and suicide prevention will not only tear down those barriers, but they will also save lives."

ADVOCATE!

Participants can also register for and attend these presentations year-round via their local chapter.

This month also marks the fourth anniversary of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. In 2022, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline was designated with a memorable 3-digit dialing code, "988," for those in crisis to easily access life-saving resources. Since its inception, individuals aged 15 to 34 years noted an 11% decrease in suicide rate from July 2022 to December 2024.

AFSP has supported the creation of 988 and, with its Volunteer Advocates, is continuing to support critical legislation to strengthen crisis services. Learn how you can join over 50,000 volunteers advocating for these lifesaving bills here.

LISTEN!

In this episode of Strong Talk, hosted by AFSP's Vice President for Health Equity and Engagement Vic Armstrong, Vic is joined by Director of the Center for Faith at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Monty Burks to discuss faith and mental health. Faith and mental health are often discussed separately. But houses of worship can provide resources for those experiencing mental health challenges — even if you're not religious.

Learn more about AFSP's resources and programs that support marginalized communities by visiting afsp.org/supporting-diverse-communities/ and afsp.org/the-upright.

Suicide in Communities of Color

While the national suicide rate has decreased between 2022 and 2024 (the latest year with updated CDC data) and overall youth rates have decreased between 2021and 2024, particular communities and groups noted higher suicide and attempt rates than their counterparts:

Suicide rates among Black individuals increased steadily from 7.0 to 8.7 per 100,000 between 2018 and 2023 (a 24.3% increase), followed by a slight decrease to 8.4 per 100,000 (3.4% decrease) from 2023 to 2024.

individuals increased steadily from 7.0 to 8.7 per 100,000 between 2018 and 2023 (a 24.3% increase), followed by a slight decrease to 8.4 per 100,000 (3.4% decrease) from 2023 to 2024. In 2025, LGBTQ+ young people of color attempted suicide at higher rates than their White peers, and nearly a third (32%) experienced racial or ethnic discrimination, according to the Trevor Project's latest survey.

attempted suicide at higher rates than their White peers, and nearly a third (32%) experienced racial or ethnic discrimination, according to the Trevor Project's latest survey. From 2023 to 2024, Asian Americans saw the largest rate increase by racial group, rising from 6.3 to 6.8 per 100,000.

saw the largest rate increase by racial group, rising from 6.3 to 6.8 per 100,000. In 2024, among females, American Indian/Alaska Native women had the highest suicide rate at 6.4 per 100,000.

This data strengthens AFSP's understanding of suicide across populations and informs its programs, research, and advocacy efforts.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with its Policy and Advocacy Office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and TikTok.

Media interested in speaking with AFSP on this news are encouraged to fill out this press request form and explore AFSP's Safe Storytelling Studio for ethical reporting guidance.

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention