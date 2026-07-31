Takeads launches Zyntent: an AI revenue layer that puts shoppable products in front of users while they're still deciding

DUBAI, UAE, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Takeads, an adtech company experienced in affiliate and monetization infrastructure, announced the public beta launch of Zyntent, an intent-based monetization platform built to modernize how affiliate and content publishers earn from commercial intent. Built on a live network of more than 55,000 merchants, Zyntent adds a native, intent-matched revenue layer to affiliate and content publishers — and to AI-powered products — running alongside existing affiliate and display revenue rather than replacing it.

Affiliate monetization has run on largely the same mechanism for two decades: an editor manually links a specific product, and only that link earns revenue. Everything else on a page typically earns nothing at all, even on sites with an active affiliate program.

Zyntent is built to close that gap directly. A single API call sends Zyntent a reader's query or content context. Zyntent determines whether the query carries commercial intent, matches it against a live network of more than 55,000 merchants, and returns a native contextual recommendation — a card, inline suggestion, or search result — in under 50 milliseconds. There is no redirect, no banner, and no pop-up; if no relevant match exists, no placement renders at all.

For affiliate and comparison publishers, that means adding a native, intent-matched recommendation to content, on-site search results, and reader questions that a hand-placed affiliate link never covered — without touching the links and placements that already convert.

"Affiliate monetization has always earned on the one link an editor placed by hand — everything else a reader is asking or comparing on the page has been left on the table. We built Zyntent to close that gap without touching the affiliate and display revenue that already works, so publishers don't have to choose between the two," said Kyrylo Kravchenko, Product Lead at Zyntent.

Zyntent is available now in open beta. There is no setup fee; Zyntent operates on a revenue-share model. Documentation and a live sandbox are available as well.

About Zyntent

Zyntent is an intent-based monetization platform that helps affiliate and content publishers turn commercial questions, searches, and conversations into native recommendations, running alongside existing affiliate and advertising programs rather than replacing them. Zyntent is built by Takeads, operating a live network of more than 55,000 merchants.

Contact email: [email protected]

SOURCE Takeads