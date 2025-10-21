Takeads shares 2025 pre-holiday insights: how publishers can maximize seasonal revenue

WARSAW, Poland, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Takeads , a privacy-focused monetization platform that connects publishers and advertisers via contextual ad formats, released its Pre-Holiday 2025 Findings, offering insight on how publishers can prepare for the most profitable part of the year.

The research mentions early activation and category focus will be the key to success for publishers during Q4 2025. According to Takeads' metrics, Black Friday 2024 recorded publisher traffic increasing by +179% year-over-year, while order value was up 20% — illustrating that consumer intent remains robust but success is increasingly dependent on timing and content.

Holiday trends shaping 2025

The study, based on thousands of advertisers and publishers, compared performance between November and December 2023 and 2024. It found that traffic and transactions reached new highs, but conversion efficiency suffered — suggesting that shoppers are becoming more discerning and data-driven in their shopping habits.

The report reveals that publisher traffic on Black Friday 2024 was 1.3 times more than it was leading up to the holiday, driving a two-fold increase in year-over-year transactions. Conversion rates did fall from 2.3% to 1.5%, however, which may imply that customers are becoming more picky and price-sensitive. The quickest expansion came from Fashion, Sports, and Home verticals, which expanded 20–30% year-over-year, whereas Europe delivered a 16% median increase in online sales led by Germany, the UK, and France — catching up with the U.S. market.

Strategic advice for publishers

To capitalize on these insights, Takeads recommends that publishers:

Start early. October is the new November — early deal content drives higher engagement.

October is the new November — early deal content drives higher engagement. Focus on high-value categories such as fashion, home, and sports.

such as fashion, home, and sports. Leverage local relevance. Localized offers in key markets convert best.

Localized offers in key markets convert best. Enhance content structure for AI search and shopping discovery with clean metadata and comparison blocks.

Takeads works with over 30,000 advertisers and 1,000 curated ad spaces across the globe. For the upcoming season, large brands are negotiating for rate increases of up to +50%, creating opportunities for publishers to tap into premium, high-converting campaigns.

"Holiday 2024 proved that demand is still strong, but smarter timing and category focus make the difference," said Paweł Mazurek, CEO of Takeads. "Publishers who activate early and promote the right offers will capture the biggest share of this year's spending."

A full list of campaigns and holiday-ready offers is already available .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2729107/5574410/Takeads_logo.jpg

SOURCE Takeads