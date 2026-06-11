Takis® and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day Swing Into Summer With Global Promotional Campaign

Takis Brings the Heat to Spider-Man: Brand New Day with Limited-Edition Packaging in Stores Now

Launching nationwide on July 1, Takis will debut limited-edition Spider-Man: Brand New Day- inspired designs across select Takis rolled tortilla chip flavors.

inspired designs across select Takis rolled tortilla chip flavors. The collaboration will come to life through a 360° campaign featuring real-world fan activations, influencer partnerships, retail experiences and movie ticket incentives throughout the summer.

The Takis x Spider-Man: Brand New Day promotion launches July 1 and will run through September, with select elements extending into the back-to-school season.

COPPELL, Texas, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As anticipation builds for Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day, exclusively in theaters July 31, 2026, Takis is turning up the intensity with a global campaign inspired by one of the world's most fearless and iconic superheroes. The collaboration fuses the brand's signature intensity with one of the year's biggest pop culture moments.

Takis® Brings the Heat to Spider-Man: Brand New Day with Limited-Edition Packaging In Stores Now

Launching nationwide on July 1, Takis will debut limited-edition Spider-Man: Brand New Day-inspired designs across select Takis rolled tortilla chip flavors, turning every bag into a must-have collectible for superfans and snack lovers alike. Designed to tap into fandom culture, the limited-edition bags transform Takis packaging into display-worthy collectibles inspired by Spider-Man: Brand New Day. From intense flavors like Fuego®, Blue Heat®, Intense Nacho®, and Nitro®, to multipacks timed for back-to-school, Takis is tying everyday snack moments to one of the biggest entertainment events of the year.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day is one of the most anticipated movie releases of 2026, bringing generations of fans together for a shared cultural moment," said Sandra Kirkpatrick, Senior Director of Marketing at Takis. "This collaboration between Takis and Spider-Man: Brand New Day feels like a natural fit because both brands celebrate intensity, self-expression and fandom. Through collectible packaging and immersive fan experiences, we're giving fans new ways to celebrate ahead of the film's official release."

Beyond the exclusive Spider-Man-inspired packaging, the collaboration, part of a worldwide campaign spanning 57 countries, will come to life through a 360° campaign featuring immersive fan experiences, influencer partnerships, retail programs, and movie ticket incentives throughout the summer. As anticipation builds ahead of the film's release, Takis will also continue rolling out new fan moments tied to the collaboration all season long.

The Takis x Spider-Man: Brand New Day campaign launches July 1 and will run through September, with select elements extending into the back-to-school season. Through August 31, shoppers who spend $15 on participating Takis products will receive $8 in Fandango Rewards to use toward a ticket to see Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Through exclusive packaging, immersive activations and promotional offers, Takis is bringing fans closer to one of the year's biggest film releases while reinforcing its place as the snack brand for those who dare to live intensely.

Follow Takis on social media @TakisUSA to stay up to date on the latest announcements and exclusive fan moments.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings exclusively into theaters July 31, 2026.

About Takis®

Takis® is the most well-known brand of Barcel USA, the U.S. snack division of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company with operations in more than 70 countries. Barcel USA is an exciting, young and fast-growing consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Coppell, Texas, with a strong presence in the largest markets nationwide. Takis® snacks are not ordinary; they are the most intense snacks in the world. With different varieties such as Takis® Rolled Tortilla Chips, Takis® Stix, Takis® Waves, Takis® Chippz, Takis® Kettlez and Takis® Crisps and Takis® Hot Nuts. Takis® snacks are for the strong, brave and daring. Visit us at www.Takis.us.

About Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day

After the record-breaking global success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks an entirely new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves. Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he's devoted himself entirely to protecting his city — a full-time Spider-Man — but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film is written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. Based on the MARVEL Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Kevin Feige, p.g.a., Amy Pascal, p.g.a., Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor, p.g.a. produced the film. Executive Producers are Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo. Credits not final.

SOURCE Barcel USA