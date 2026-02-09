TAKIS® LAUNCHES SIX INTENSE NEW FLAVORS, UNLEASHING A FULL-FLAVOR TAKEOVER

From zero heat to extreme heat, new lineup made without artificial colors ignites a brand-wide initiative

COPPELL, Texas, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Takis® is taking over snack aisles this spring, releasing a next-level flavor attack with the drop of six all-new Takis Rolled flavors! Hitting shelves beginning February 9, the lineup of six new flavors gives snackers more ways than ever to experience Takis' signature intensity, spanning the entire heat-o-meter, from zero heat to hot.

Takis New Flavors Lineup

Built around Takis' new All Intense, Not All Spicy campaign, the flavor lineup proves that intensity goes way beyond heat. It's about flavor that hits fast, crunch that snaps, and seasoning that doesn't hold back. From zero-heat tang to full-send spice, each flavor brings its own energy, opening the door to both longtime fans and new snackers for a choose-your-own-adventure approach.

New Takis Flavors Launching Spring 2026 Include:

Six all-new flavors across national and retailer-exclusive launches

Intensity at every level, spanning from zero heat to hot

Made without artificial colors

Available in 3.25 oz and 9.9 oz sizes

New Nationwide Flavors Lineup:

Xtreme Lime ™ : Bright and electrifying citrus-forward flavor delivering an intense lime punch that dials up tangy flavor to the extreme. Heat-o-meter Level: Zero heat.

: Bright and electrifying citrus-forward flavor delivering an intense lime punch that dials up tangy flavor to the extreme. Heat-o-meter Level: Zero heat. Smokin' BBQ : Grill-inspired smoky barbecue flavor layered with rich, savory depth and subtle sweetness. Heat-o-meter Level: Mild.

: Grill-inspired smoky barbecue flavor layered with rich, savory depth and subtle sweetness. Heat-o-meter Level: Mild. Jalapeño : Classic green pepper profile with a smooth, savory kick and herbaceous jalapeño flavor for a craveable, everyday intensity that builds without overpowering. Intensity Level: Hot.

: Classic green pepper profile with a smooth, savory kick and herbaceous jalapeño flavor for a craveable, everyday intensity that builds without overpowering. Intensity Level: Hot. Pickle Punch : Sharp, briny blast of dill pickle flavor meets acidity and a mouthwatering tang that delivers an in-your-face pickle experience. Heat-o-meter Level: Medium.

: Sharp, briny blast of dill pickle flavor meets acidity and a mouthwatering tang that delivers an in-your-face pickle experience. Heat-o-meter Level: Medium. Crazy Buffalo (Available exclusively at Kroger stores): Fiery fusion of tangy buffalo sauce flavor with creamy notes and lingering heat, bringing wing-night energy to the snack aisle. Heat-o-meter Level: Medium.

(Available exclusively at Kroger stores): Fiery fusion of tangy buffalo sauce flavor with creamy notes and lingering heat, bringing wing-night energy to the snack aisle. Heat-o-meter Level: Medium. Hot Honey (Available exclusively at Walmart): Craveable balance of sweet honey and rising heat delivers the ultimate swicy experience, where smooth sweetness hits first before building into a lingering sweet-heat payoff. Heat-o-meter Level: Hot.

"These All Intense, Not All Spicy flavors show that intensity isn't one-dimensional," said Sandra Kirkpatrick, Senior Director of Marketing at Takis. "From zero heat to hot, this new lineup allows us to reach consumers and delivers craveable flavors for every taste preference—giving snackers more ways to experience Takis snacks in a way that matches their intensity."

The newest additions to the Takis portfolio are made without artificial colors, reflecting the brand's continued commitment to intentional innovation and ingredient transparency without compromising the taste and intensity fans expect. These new flavors represent an important step in Takis' broader, phased approach to removing artificial colors across its portfolio by the end of 2026.

The expanded Takis flavor lineup will begin rolling out at retailers nationwide starting February 9, with select flavors available exclusively at participating retailers for a limited time.

For more information on Takis snacks and the full lineup of intense flavors, visit www.Takis.com and follow @TakisUSA on social media.

