Takt Raises $9.25M Series A to Scale Its Warehouse Labor Management and Intelligence Platform

Ballast Point Partners leads Takt's first institutional round as the company invests in its platform, expands AI and automation capabilities, deepens enterprise integrations, and supports customers' growing global operations.

RESTON, Va., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Takt, a warehouse labor management and intelligence platform that unifies labor, automation and robotics data, today announced a $9.25 million Series A financing led by Ballast Point Partners. The round is Takt's first institutional financing. Founded in 2021, Takt supports more than 100 warehouses across North America and international markets, including operations for Fortune 500 retailers, global brands and some of North America's largest third-party logistics providers. The company has added more warehouse sites this year than in any previous year.

Takt co-founders, from left to right: Glynn LoPresti, Co-Founder & CEO; Alex Rhea, Co-Founder & CTO; and Noah MacMichael, Co-Founder & CPO

Distribution centers have absorbed a decade of new technology — goods-to-person systems, autonomous mobile robots, sortation, voice — and each system produces its own data. Labor performance lives in one place, automation throughput in another, time and attendance in a third. Supervisors reconstruct the shift by hand, and by the time the picture is complete, the shift is over.

"Warehouses generate more data than ever, but the people responsible for their performance still struggle to see where operations are going off track in time to change the outcome," said Glynn LoPresti, co-founder and CEO of Takt. "That is not a reporting gap. It is a modeling gap. Takt closes it by treating labor, automation and robotics as one operation."

Takt integrates with warehouse management systems, time clocks, robotics and material handling controls, and homegrown applications, then measures that activity continuously against engineered labor standards. Operations teams use Takt to build labor plans, set goals and incentives, coach employees, and connect performance to cost and profitability. TaktAI reasons over the combined model to identify where results are moving and why, so supervisors can make intraday moves before problems compound.

Kenco, one of North America's largest third-party logistics providers, selected Takt as its labor management and warehouse intelligence system and deployed it across 19 distribution centers. At a single-client CPG site, average cost per pallet fell 15%, or $229,000 annually. ODW Logistics replaced a legacy labor management system with Takt and reported a 29% improvement in workforce performance and a 39% increase in employee retention.

"The way warehouses run has changed faster than the technology used to measure them, and that gap is what drew us to this category," said Sean Barkman, a Partner at Ballast Point Partners who joins Takt's Board of Directors. "What stood out about Takt was the evidence. Kenco standardized 19 distribution centers on the platform, plans to extend it to 30 more, and can point to results site by site. Enterprise operators do not expand a deployment at that pace unless the product is working."

The Series A will fund broader integrations with tier-one warehouse management, robotics and material handling systems; an expansion into order orchestration, resource scheduling and engineering tools; and a set of TaktAI agents that move from explaining what changed to acting on it, rebalancing labor against the live order profile within bounds supervisors set. Takt will also continue expanding across the United Kingdom, the European Union and Asia-Pacific.

The full announcement is at www.takt.io/blog/series-a

About Takt

Takt is a warehouse labor management and intelligence platform that unifies labor, automation and robotics data into a single model of how an operation actually runs. Operators use Takt to plan labor, manage and incentivize performance, engage employees, understand operational costs, and improve performance while work is still in progress. Takt supports more than 100 warehouses across North America and international markets for retailers, e-commerce brands and third-party logistics providers. Learn more at www.takt.io.

About Ballast Point Partners

Ballast Point Partners, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a later-stage venture capital and growth equity fund founded in 2002 to provide expansion capital for rapidly growing, privately owned companies, with a particular emphasis on companies located in Florida, the Southeast, and Texas. The Ballast Point partners have more than 90 years of combined experience investing in and building high-growth companies in several industries, including software, technology-enabled business services, and healthcare. Ballast Point Partners has over $550 million under management across four funds and seeks to make initial equity investments ranging in size from $5 million to $15 million. For additional information, visit www.ballastpointpartners.com.

SOURCE Takt, Inc.