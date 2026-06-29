TalentLMS Earns New Industry Recognition for AI Innovation and Customer Satisfaction in the First Half of 2026

From product innovation to easy setup and fast ROI, TalentLMS continues to earn recognition for helping organizations deliver impactful workplace learning.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TalentLMS, the easiest-to-use learning management system (LMS) for growing businesses, has earned new industry recognition during the first half of 2026, receiving awards and top rankings from leading software review platforms and industry publications. The accolades highlight the platform's continued strength in customer satisfaction, product innovation, ease of use, and business impact, including AI-powered skill development.

"Organizations today need more than evidence that employees completed training—they need confidence that their people are building the skills that drive business outcomes," said Andrea Lorenzon, Chief Product and Technology Officer at TalentLMS. "Every enhancement we make to TalentLMS is designed to help organizations gain greater skills visibility, accelerate skill development, and build workforce capability through structured learning experiences. It's incredibly rewarding to see that commitment recognized by both our customers and the industry."

TalentLMS Once Again Named Leader in G2's Rankings

TalentLMS continued its strong presence on G2, the world's largest tech marketplace for discovering and reviewing software. It was named Leader in Winter and Spring 2026 reports across multiple categories, including:

Corporate Learning Management Systems

Course Authoring

Online Learning Platforms

Customer Education

eLearning Content

Training Management Systems

These recognitions are based on verified customer reviews and satisfaction scores, highlighting its ability to deliver results for different business sizes and use cases, accelerating speed-to-skill.. In addition, TalentLMS received high-performing G2 badges recognizing the platform as Best LMS for Estimated ROI, Easiest Setup, and Easiest Admin, highlighting its ability to deliver results for different business sizes and use cases.

Shortlisted by the software review platform Capterra

Capterra is a leading software review and recommendation platform featuring over 800 software categories, 50,000 products, and more than 2 million validated user reviews.

In the first half of 2026, Capterra shortlisted TalentLMS in the Learning Management System category, showcasing its strong feature set and consistent positive user ratings, particularly for workplace learning. With a 4.7 out of 5 star rating on Capterra, TalentLMS ranks among the highest-rated learning management systems on the platform.

TalentLMS named a Frontrunner by Software Advice

A leading online service that helps match companies with the right software to solve their business challenges, Software Advice publishes every year a list of "FrontRunners" that features the best software based on usability and customer satisfaction ratings. TalentLMS was named a "Frontrunner 2026" in the Learning Management System Category.

Recognition for AI Excellence by the eLearning Industry

In the first half of 2026 TalentLMS was recognized by the globally recognized LMS experts for its AI excellence. TalentLMS was recognized in the following AI Excellence categories:

Learning and Development

Best AI LMS

Leading AI Innovation for Learning and Skills Development

Talent Development and Management

Also the eLearning Industry's team that reviews software vendors thoroughly, looking at criteria like customer experience, features, customer reviews, customer retention, and social responsibility, the shortlisted TalentLMS in the following categories, among others:

Best Learning Management Systems

Top Employee Training LMS Platforms

Top LMS for Blended Learning

Top LMS for Compliance Training

Top LMS for Product Training

Best Sales Training Software

A Strong Performer on Fosway's 9-Grid

TalentLMS was recognized as a Strong Performer in the 2026 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems serving the EMEA region, an independent industry assessment evaluating learning systems based on performance, potential, market presence, total cost of ownership, and future trajectory. The recognition reflects TalentLMS's continued investment in delivering an intuitive, AI-powered platform that helps organizations build effective workplace learning programs.

About TalentLMS

TalentLMS is the training platform built for growing businesses and teams, designed to empower instructors with the simplicity and flexibility to engage and upskill learners. With an interactive, generative AI content creator and a library of 1000+ courses created by experts, kickstart your L&D program in a flash and deliver transcended training that sticks.

SOURCE TalentLMS