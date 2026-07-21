TalentLMS Takes the Stage at TICE 2026, Championing AI, Capability Building, and Learning's Business Impact

As a Platinum Sponsor, TalentLMS led expert sessions and customer discussions on how organizations can move beyond AI experimentation and completion metrics to build workforce capability.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TalentLMS, the easiest-to-use training platform for growing businesses, today shared key insights from its participation at the Training Industry Conference & Expo (TICE) 2026, held in June. One of the corporate learning industry's flagship events, TICE brought together learning leaders, practitioners, and solution providers to explore the trends shaping the future of workplace learning.

As a Platinum Sponsor, TalentLMS contributed to TICE through keynote discussions, customer-led sessions, and conversations with learning professionals. Nick Gonios, VP of Learning Transformation and Company Ambassador at TalentLMS, opened the panel discussion with a presentation on "Setting the Stage for AI in Learning Today" and later led the keynote session "Modern Capability Engineering: Moving Beyond the Learning Management Legacy."

Across both sessions, he called organizations to move beyond fragmented AI experiments and focus on measurable organizational impact. Gonios emphasized that learning leaders should stop measuring success through course completions and login rates and instead design learning strategies around the capabilities the business needs to achieve its goals. He also highlighted that AI delivers its greatest value when paired with trusted organizational context, enabling AI skills-based learning, improving training efficiency, and helping close skill gaps.

"Everyone is talking about AI, but far fewer are using it well. Expecting AI to perform magic tricks is why cutting-edge projects fail before they start. The truth is, AI cannot fix content that is fundamentally flawed or an organizational culture that is broken. We must move from novelty to meaningful ROI, focusing on the signal, not the noise," said Gonios.

"The most effective teams are using AI to handle the repetitive, the administrative, and the analytical, freeing L&D professionals to focus on what only humans can do: build trust, inspire growth, and design meaningful experiences. By offloading cognitive load to AI, we aren't replacing people; we are reclaiming time for the irreplaceable power of human-led learning moments," Gonios added.

During TICE TalentLMS also hosted a fireside chat with customers from the healthcare and manufacturing industries. Randy Schumacher, former Director of Learning and Development at 42 North Dental, and Tiara Searcy, Sales Training and Development Manager at Atlas Roofing Corporation, discussed with Gonios about the transition of L&D from a traditional "checkbox" culture to a strategic business function focused on capability engineering and measurable business impact.

"If we couldn't prove that our course could improve sales, improve customer service and improve employee engagement, it wasn't worth starting," said Schumacher.

Searcy pointed out that "There's just so much value in helping your executive team identify what their pain points are and then hitting those from an L&D perspective."

TalentLMS's participation at TICE reinforces its commitment to helping organizations adopt AI-powered employee training responsibly and deliver modern training that keeps pace with changing business needs. Reflecting on TICE, Gonios emphasized the shift from learning activity to business impact: "We built a culture obsessed with completion over capability. It's time to move from being a distributor of content to an engineer of evolution."

About TalentLMS

TalentLMS is the training platform built for growing businesses and teams, designed to empower instructors with the simplicity and flexibility to engage and upskill learners. With an interactive, generative AI content creator and a library of 1000+ courses curated by experts, kickstart your L&D program in a flash and deliver transcendent training that sticks.

SOURCE TalentLMS