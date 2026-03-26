Tales & Trails | Beijing: Where ancient legacy meets high tech

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chinadaily.com.cn

Mar 26, 2026, 08:02 ET

BEIJING, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

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Join China Daily journalist Erik Nilsson on a tour of Beijing to explore its timeless charm alongside a tech-powered future. A stroll around Beijing is a journey through time, where centuries-old heritage coexists with cutting-edge innovation. The Beijing Central Axis reveals the city's historical heart. At the Choc Choco Chocolate Museum, history takes the form of edible art. In Beijing E-Town, visitors experience the forefront of artificial intelligence, while the ancient Grand Canal continues to breathe new life into urbanization.

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