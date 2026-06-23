Taming Probabilistic LLMs Using Deterministic Models: New Graphwise Platform Pulse Initiative to Accelerate Trustworthy Agentic AI

Company to demonstrate how the new integrated Graphwise Platform structures data into a trusted Semantic Backbone to guarantee hallucination-free GenAI

Key Takeaways:

To help organizations maximize the ROI of their AI journey, Graphwise is launching Graphwise Platform Pulse, a quarterly initiative and webinar series dedicated to showcasing how its end-to-end framework bridges the gap between raw enterprise data and secure, autonomous AI.

The series will break down how the Graphwise Platform unifies modeling, automation, storage, and retrieval into a single Semantic Backbone, delivering deterministic, explainable AI responses grounded in verified enterprise facts.

The newly integrated Graphwise Platform delivers the Semantic Backbone by merging two critical capabilities: establishing the structural foundation by modeling the business logic (ontologies & taxonomies) and linking enterprise data, and then by deploying a semantic layer and powering intelligence through context aware retrieval and multi agentic-systems and orchestration.

According to Rita Sallam, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner, "Agentic AI outcomes depend on context including semantic representations of data. Without context – a clear understanding of the specific relationships and rules within an organization's data – AI agents cannot operate accurately and are far more likely to hallucinate, introduce bias and produce unreliable results."

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To further ensure and accelerate business success, Graphwise, the leading Graph AI provider, today announced a new quarterly enterprise initiative and webinar series designed to show organizations how to build a Semantic Backbone and create a reliable infrastructure for Enterprise AI.

To learn more about the Graphwise Platform Pulse initiative or to sign up for the complimentary July webinar and end to end live demo that demonstrates how the different components play together click here.

The company also announced the integration of the Graphwise Platform, which turns fragmented data into measurable, hallucination-free business outcomes. Rather than stitching together and maintaining different software applications to build a secure AI data pipeline, the Graphwise Platform provides organizations with a unified environment by automating the transition from raw, disconnected enterprise data to highly intelligent, autonomous AI.

Grounding AI with Verified Truth

The Graphwise Platform builds a solid semantic layer that connects siloed data, documents, and unique business logic into one trusted source. By giving GenAI a "business brain" that completely understands the business POV, the Graphwise Platform structures data into a secure web of explicit relationships to create a trusted Semantic Backbone that reduces unpredictable AI hallucinations and replaces uncertainty with reliable facts.

The Platform guarantees 100% deterministic, explainable AI responses with multi-hop reasoning, which is the ability to connect pieces of information across entirely different systems while automatically generating the data pipelines via AI-assisted modeling.

Creating a Trustworthy, Scalable Foundation for Enterprise AI

The Graphwise Platform divides the journey into two distinct, manageable phases:

Phase 1: Establish the Structural Foundation

Mapping Knowledge Through Taxonomies and Ontologies:

Graphwise helps organizations map the logic behind their data, using taxonomies to standardize unstructured text terminology (PDFs, manuals) and industry ontologies to map structured real-world relationships (SQL, IoT).

Making Data Operational Through Graph Automation

Once labeled, the platform acts as an automated pipeline that coordinates ingestion workflows across separate systems. It later enriches the content identifying entities, extracting concepts, applying metadata, and automatically tags information so that previously hidden knowledge becomes visible to the system. Each piece of information thus becomes part of a larger network of meaning and context.

Enriched knowledge is then stored in GraphDB, Graphwise's enterprise-grade semantic graph database that uses native reasoning to automatically infer new business insights.

Phase 2: Deploying the Semantic Layer and Powering Intelligence:

Powering AI Applications with GraphRAG

Once the knowledge graph is built and securely stored, the Platform is ready to power AI applications with GraphRAG. The Graphwise Platform uses the knowledge graph to assemble verified business context before generation happens so AI works from governed enterprise facts. This enables traceable responses and multi-hop reasoning across different data sources.

Achieving Autonomous AI

Once the above steps are completed and the foundation exists, data becomes reusable across search and recommendation, analytics, AI assistants, and future agentic workflows. This removes the need to create a new pipeline for every use case, and prepares organizations for the secure deployment of autonomous AI agents.

"GenAI is smart, but it has no idea what the business knows, how data is connected, or which answers it should trust," said Andreas Blumauer, Senior VP Growth at Graphwise. "The Graphwise Platform, and resulting Graphwise Pulse initiative, is about making enterprise AI simpler to connect, easier to trust, and ready to scale. Instead of managing separate systems for modeling, enrichment, storage, and retrieval, organizations get one complete, governed path from raw enterprise data to production-ready AI with every output traceable back to its source."

To learn more register for :

The July 2, 2026 Graphwise Platform Pulse webinar here.

The 2026 AI Summit on October 7-8, 2026 here.

About Graphwise

Graphwise, enables organizations to unlock ROI for enterprise AI by delivering the most comprehensive and trusted industry solution in the field of knowledge graphs and semantic AI technologies. As enterprises pour millions into AI investment, Graphwise delivers the critical knowledge graph infrastructure that ensures that enterprises can realize the technology's full potential, is trusted, and can be implemented at scale. Graphwise, which is the result of the merger of Ontotext with Semantic Web Company, has over 200 employees worldwide, with offices located across North America, Europe, and APAC. To learn more, visit www.graphwise.ai or follow on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

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SOURCE Graphwise