Unlock Trust and ROI: Graphwise Announces Free Virtual Summit to Help Leaders Secure Real Value from Enterprise AI

Bringing together experts from organizations like Accenture, Roche, and S&P Global on October 7–8, this virtual summit delivers a proven blueprint for building explainable, scalable AI systems that deliver measurable business impact.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CIOs and business leaders face the urgent need to shift from traditional data-centric approaches to a knowledge-first strategy that enables faster, smarter decision-making across the enterprise. To help data and AI-driven organizations meet today's complex data management and knowledge discovery challenges, Graphwise, the leading Graph AI provider, will host the 2026 AI Summit on October 7-8, 2026.

Here they will bring together industry leaders and visionaries to share how they are connecting disparate data sources, adding semantic context and applying artificial intelligence (AI) in a way that empowers teams to ask better questions and get precise answers.

To register for the complimentary, virtual event click here.

Highlighted by leading industry voices, the summit emphasizes that the future of enterprise AI relies on data structure as much as model capability.

"To capitalize on next-generation trends like Agentic AI, enterprises must move beyond standard data retrieval and embrace a knowledge-first approach," said Alan Morrison, Independent Industry Analyst and Data Strategist. "The Graphwise AI Summit 2026 brings together the exact minds needed to bridge this gap. Attendees will walk away with a practical blueprint for turning fragmented data into trusted insights, allowing them to finally secure real business value from their AI investments."

Speakers come from companies such as Accenture, AstraZeneca, Enterprise Knowledge, Roche and others reporting on what's working for them and delve into proven governance approaches, architectural decisions and choices, and the implementation lessons that move AI from pilot to production.

Consisting of two pillars that include both industrial panel as well as presentations, the two day event will help attendees learn:

October 7, 2026 - Where ROI Meets Trust

How to build AI that's explainable, auditable, and defensible to regulators

How to move AI projects from proof-of-concept to production: without losing momentum or business buy-in.

What governance that accelerates deployment looks like in practice.

October 8, 2026 - The Infrastructure and Implementation

How to design a data foundation that reduces complexity.

How teams are building AI systems that scale and stay maintainable.

What it takes to make AI trustworthy in high-stakes environments.

To secure your attendance to this virtual event, click here.

About Graphwise

Graphwise, enables organizations to unlock ROI for enterprise AI by delivering the most comprehensive and trusted industry solution in the field of knowledge graphs and semantic AI technologies. As enterprises pour millions into AI investment, Graphwise delivers the critical knowledge graph infrastructure that ensures that enterprises can realize the technology's full potential, is trusted, and can be implemented at scale. Graphwise, which is the result of the merger of Ontotext with Semantic Web Company, has over 200 employees worldwide, with offices located across North America, Europe, and APAC. To learn more, visit www.graphwise.ai or follow on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Chris McCoin or Rick Smith

McCoin & Smith Communications. Inc.

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Graphwise