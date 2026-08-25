Tampa General Hospital Ranked No. 6 Among Florida Employers on Forbes' 2026 America's Best Employers for Women List

Forbes recognizes Tampa General as the highest-ranked healthcare and social services employer in the Tampa Bay region, reflecting its commitment to helping women build careers, advance into leadership and thrive at every stage of life.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) has been named to Forbes' 2026 America's Best Employers for Women list, ranking No. 6 among all Florida employers recognized this year and earning the distinction as the highest-ranked employer in the Healthcare & Social Services industry category in the Tampa Bay region.

The recognition underscores the organization's continued investment in creating a workplace where women can build meaningful careers, grow into leadership roles and succeed throughout every stage of their professional and personal lives.

Tampa General Hospital has been named to Forbes' 2026 America's Best Employers for Women list, ranking No. 6 among all Florida employers recognized this year and earning the distinction as the highest-ranked employer in the Healthcare & Social Services industry category in the Tampa Bay region.

"At Tampa General, we believe organizational culture is one of the most important investments we can make because extraordinary people deliver extraordinary care," said John Couris, president and CEO of Florida Health Sciences Center | Tampa General. "We've worked intentionally to create an environment where women have opportunities to grow, leverage their talents, lead and make a lasting impact. That investment strengthens every part of our organization — from the experience of our team members to the care we provide our patients — and this recognition reflects the remarkable people who bring our mission to life every day."

Building an exceptional workplace for women has been a deliberate organizational priority for Tampa General. Today, women comprise more than 77% of Tampa General's workforce and continue to shape the health system's future at every level of leadership. Women represent nearly 72% of leaders, 67% of director-level and above positions, and nearly half (more than 49%) of executive leadership roles across the academic health system.

Tampa General complements those leadership opportunities with intentional investments in professional growth. Leadership development programs, internal career pathways, succession planning, mentorship, tuition assistance, scholarships and continuing education help team members continue advancing throughout their careers. Those investments are producing measurable results: 78.4% of all internal promotions during fiscal year 2026 year-to-date have been awarded to women, while 81.14% of team members receiving tuition assistance over the past 12 months have been women.

"Creating a standout workplace requires intentional investment in building a culture where people know they are valued, have opportunities to grow and feel empowered to lead," said Qualenta Kivett, executive vice president and chief people and talent officer at Tampa General Hospital. "We've designed and reinforced career pathways, invested in leadership development and created multiple ways for our team members to share their experiences and shape our workplace. This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects how our team members experience our culture every day."

Supporting women at Tampa General extends beyond career advancement. The academic health system offers comprehensive mental health resources, family-care support, flexible benefits, financial wellbeing programs and housing initiatives that help team members navigate every stage of life. These programs reflect the organization's belief that when team members feel supported both personally and professionally, they are better positioned to deliver exceptional care.

Importantly, Tampa General continually evolves its workplace based on team member feedback. Through robust engagement surveys, listening sessions, team member resource groups and ongoing dialogue with team members, the organization refines its programs, policies and benefits to meet the changing needs of its workforce. This commitment to listening and acting has contributed to strong engagement, improved retention and a workplace culture where all team members feel empowered to grow, contribute and lead.

The recognition adds to Tampa General's growing national reputation as an employer of choice and reflects the organization's broader belief that workforce excellence is inseparable from clinical excellence. By investing in the people who deliver care through professional development, well-being resources, leadership opportunities and a culture of continuous improvement, Tampa General continues to attract and retain exceptional talent while advancing its mission of delivering world-class care.

This latest honor builds on a series of national workplace recognitions for Tampa General, including being named one of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes and one of America's Greatest Workplaces in Healthcare by Newsweek.

Compiled in partnership with market research firm Statista, Forbes' America's Best Employers for Women rankings are based on independent surveys of women working for organizations with at least 1,000 employees in the United States. Participants evaluate their employers on criteria, including workplace culture, opportunities for advancement, compensation, parental leave, flexibility, diversity and inclusion, and their willingness to recommend their employer. The rankings also incorporate broader industry evaluations and publicly available diversity metrics, making them one of the nation's most comprehensive assessments of workplace excellence for women.

More information about the Forbes America's Best Employers for Women 2026 rankings, including the full methodology, is available here.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, Florida's premier academic health system, is a 1,530-bed not-for-profit network of hospital and outpatient services spanning Florida. As the only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care center serving 23 counties, Tampa General delivers world-class care. The system's hospitals include Tampa General Hospital, Tampa General Rehabilitation Hospital, Tampa General Behavioral Health Hospital, all in Tampa; Tampa General Brooksville, Tampa General Spring Hill and Tampa General Crystal River. Tampa General is the highest-ranked hospital in Tampa Bay in U.S. News & World Report's 2026-2027 Best Hospitals for 11 consecutive years, with five medical specialties ranking among the top 50, two additional medical specialties ranked among the top 100 best hospital programs and two specialties ranked in the top 10% in the United States. As the first hospital in Florida to open a clinical command center for real-time situational awareness, the academic health system has elevated its digital care coordination center to the next level by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and its analytics platform across inpatient and outpatient care to ensure patients receive leading-edge care as quickly and safely as possible. Tampa General's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by four prestigious Forbes magazine rankings — in the 2026 America's Best Large Employers ranked as the Tampa Bay region's #1 employer in the healthcare category for the sixth year in a row, the 2026 America's Best Employers for Company Culture, in the top 100 for the 2026 American's Best Employers for New Grads and the 2026 America's Best Employers for Women.

Tampa General is the area's safety-net hospital, caring for anyone regardless of ability to pay; in fiscal year 2024, Tampa General provided a net community benefit of approximately $289.1 million in the form of healthcare for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is recognized as one of the leading adult solid organ transplant centers in the nation and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General transports critically injured or ill patients from surrounding counties to receive the advanced care their conditions require. Tampa General has a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General's footprint includes TGH North, which consists of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties; Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices; TGH Family Care Center Kennedy; TGH outpatient centers; TGH Virtual Health; and TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care, powered by the Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Beth Hardy, APR

Assistant Manager

Publications & Physician Communications

(727) 510-6363 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital