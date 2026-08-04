Tampa General Is the Top-Ranked Hospital in the Tampa Bay Region for the 11th Year in a Row, According to U.S. News & World Report

Tampa General, Florida's premier academic health system, is nationally recognized in nine medical specialties.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital(TGH) has once again and for the 11th consecutive year, earned the distinction of being the #1 hospital in the Tampa Bay region, according to U.S. News & World Report's 2026-2027 Best Hospitals rankings. This year, U.S. News also introduced regional specialty rankings, recognizing Tampa General as the #1 hospital in the Tampa Bay region for Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery and the #1 rehabilitation hospital in the region.

TGH Davis Islands

"Being recognized as the #1 hospital in our region for the 11th consecutive year is a tremendous honor because it reflects the unwavering commitment of our physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses, team members and volunteers who deliver extraordinary care every day," said John Couris, president and CEO of Florida Health Sciences Center | Tampa General. "This recognition belongs to every person across our organization — from those caring for patients at the bedside to those supporting our teams behind the scenes. Together with our academic partner, the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, we've built an academic health system that continues to raise the standard for patient care through innovation, collaboration and an unwavering commitment to clinical excellence."

According to U.S. News & World Report, Tampa General is ranked among the nation's top 50 hospitals in five specialties:

Tampa General received several other key recognitions, including:

Beyond specialty rankings, Tampa General earned High Performing ratings in 15 procedures and conditions — the highest level of distinction for procedures and conditions — demonstrating the depth and consistency of its clinical excellence across a broad range of services. In addition, TGH Crystal River earned a High Performing rating for knee replacement, reflecting the strength of Tampa General's growing academic health system and its commitment to expanding access to exceptional care throughout Florida.

Tampa General also ranks #6 in Florida, making it the highest-ranked hospital on Florida's west coast and the only hospital in the Tampa Bay region ranked among the state's top 10 hospitals.

These rankings underscore the breadth and depth of Tampa General's clinical expertise and reflect the strength of an academic health system that continues to expand access to highly specialized care while advancing research, education and innovation. From nationally recognized specialty programs to high-performing care across a wide range of procedures and conditions, Tampa General remains focused on delivering exceptional outcomes for patients throughout Florida and beyond.

"These rankings demonstrate what's possible when leading physicians, scientists, and educators come together within an integrated academic health system committed to advancing medicine," said Charles J. Lockwood, MD, MHCM, executive vice president of USF Health and dean of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. "Tampa General's longstanding partnership with USF Health enables us to translate research into clinical practice, educate tomorrow's physician leaders and continually bring new therapies and technologies to patients. That commitment to discovery and innovation is reflected in the outstanding outcomes recognized by U.S. News."

Dr. Lockwood also is executive vice president and chief academic officer of Tampa General.

Tampa General and the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine comprise the Tampa Bay region's premier academic health system. Together, the organizations combine nationally recognized patient care, groundbreaking research and medical education to advance innovations that improve patient outcomes while expanding access to highly specialized care throughout Florida.

"When patients face a major surgery or a chronic medical condition, having access to clear, quality data is vital," said Ben Harder, Managing Editor and Chief of Health Analysis at U.S. News. "A 'High Performing' rating means that Tampa General Hospital outperformed a national threshold, giving families a reliable starting point as they consult with their doctors to choose the best place for care."

U.S. News evaluated nearly 4,500 hospitals across 14 adult specialties and 23 procedures and conditions. Fewer than half of hospitals evaluated earned a High Performing designation in any area of care. To determine the Best Hospitals rankings, U.S. News analyzed each hospital's performance using objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and patient experience. The Best Hospitals Specialty rankings methodology and Procedures & Conditions ratings methodology measure patient outcomes using data from more than 800 million patient records.

More information about the 2026-2027 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings, including the full methodology, is available here.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, Florida's premier academic health system, is a 1,530-bed not-for-profit network of hospital and outpatient services spanning Florida. As the only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care center serving 23 counties, Tampa General delivers world-class care. The system's hospitals include Tampa General Hospital, Tampa General Rehabilitation Hospital, Tampa General Behavioral Health Hospital, all in Tampa; Tampa General Brooksville, Tampa General Spring Hill and Tampa General Crystal River. Tampa General is the highest-ranked hospital in Tampa Bay in U.S. News & World Report's 2025-2026 Best Hospitals, with six medical specialties ranking among the top 50 in the nation and five additional medical specialties ranked among the top 10% best hospital programs in the United States. As the first hospital in Florida to open a clinical command center for real-time situational awareness, the academic health system has elevated its digital care coordination center to the next level by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and its analytics platform across inpatient and outpatient care to ensure patients receive leading-edge care as quickly and safely as possible. Tampa General's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by three prestigious Forbes magazine rankings — in the 2026 America's Best Large Employers ranked as the Tampa Bay region's #1 employer in the healthcare category for the sixth year in a row, and among the top five in the state of Florida, in the 2025 Best Employers by State and the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women.

Tampa General is the area's safety-net hospital, caring for anyone regardless of ability to pay; in fiscal year 2024, Tampa General provided a net community benefit of approximately $289.1 million in the form of healthcare for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is recognized as one of the leading adult solid organ transplant centers in the nation and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General transports critically injured or ill patients from surrounding counties to receive the advanced care their conditions require. Tampa General has a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General's footprint includes TGH North, which consists of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties; 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices; TGH Family Care Center Kennedy; two TGH outpatient centers; TGH Virtual Health; and 20 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care, powered by the Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Beth Hardy, APR

Assistant Manager

Publications & Physician Communications

(727) 510-6363 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital