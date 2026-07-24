Tampa General Hospital Foundation Receives $5 Million Gift for TGH Brooksville from Frank and Carol Morsani

The transformational gift is the first major philanthropic investment in TGH Brooksville since the hospital joined Tampa General's academic health system in 2023.

TAMPA, Fla., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Foundation has received a transformational $5 million gift from philanthropists Frank and Carol Morsani to enhance emergency services at TGH Brooksville.

It is the first major gift supporting the region since TGH Brooksville, TGH Spring Hill and TGH Crystal River joined Tampa General's not-for-profit academic health system in the Community and Specialty Hospital division.

Frank and Carol Morsani

"We have a bold vision for the future of TGH Brooksville, and a key step in realizing that vision is leveraging transformational philanthropy," said John Couris, president and CEO of Florida Health Sciences Center | Tampa General. "By partnering with generous donors like Frank and Carol who share our commitment to excellence, we can drive meaningful change, expand access to care and bring innovative health solutions to the communities that need them most."

The Morsanis have lived in Brooksville for years and hope to inspire others to invest in TGH Brooksville and TGH Spring Hill hospitals, which will allow more community members to get the care they need closer to home.

"Carol and I chose to support TGH Brooksville because strong healthcare changes lives and strengthens our community," Frank Morsani said. "We hope this gift will advance innovation, support caregivers and bring hope and healing for generations to come."

Tampa General's presence in Hernando County has given residents greater access to the state's premier health system.

"The vision behind this gift is rooted in the belief that transformative change begins with bold investment," said Stacey Brandt, executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Florida Health Sciences Center | Tampa General and division president for the Community and Specialty Hospital division. "At a pivotal moment in the growth of our hospitals in Hernando County, this generosity will help create new opportunities for healing, innovation and better health outcomes."

The gift will fuel the future at TGH Brooksville.

"On behalf of the entire leadership team at TGH Brooksville, we are deeply grateful for this extraordinary act of generosity," said Bobby Ginn, president of TGH Brooksville and TGH Spring Hill. "Philanthropic investments like the one realized through the generosity of the Morsanis enable us to advance our mission and invest in the people, programs and technology that transform lives every day."

The Morsanis are Tampa Bay philanthropists and business leaders known for their significant support of healthcare, education and the arts. Through the Frank and Carol Morsani Foundation, they have donated millions to local institutions.

"When TGH Brooksville joined our academic health system in 2023, it opened a new chapter for healthcare philanthropy in Citrus and Hernando counties," said Frann Leppla, executive vice president and TGH Foundation president. "As visionary philanthropists, the Morsanis recognize the value of investing in this growing healthcare ecosystem to help ensure their local community will benefit from groundbreaking care closer to home."

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, Florida's premier academic health system, is a 1,530-bed not-for-profit network of hospital and outpatient services spanning Florida. As the only center for Level I trauma and the only comprehensive burn care center serving 23 counties, Tampa General delivers world-class care. The system's hospitals include Tampa General Hospital, Tampa General Rehabilitation Hospital, Tampa General Behavioral Health Hospital, all in Tampa; Tampa General Brooksville, Tampa General Spring Hill and Tampa General Crystal River. Tampa General is the highest-ranked hospital in Tampa Bay in U.S. News & World Report's 2025-2026 Best Hospitals, with six medical specialties ranking among the top 50 in the nation and five additional medical specialties ranked among the top 10% best hospital programs in the United States. As the first hospital in Florida to open a clinical command center for real-time situational awareness, the academic health system has elevated its digital care coordination center to the next level by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and its analytics platform across inpatient and outpatient care to ensure patients receive leading-edge care as quickly and safely as possible. Tampa General's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by three prestigious Forbes magazine rankings — in the 2026 America's Best Large Employers ranked as the Tampa Bay region's #1 employer in the health care category for the sixth year in a row, and among the top five in the state of Florida, in the 2025 Best Employers by State and the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women.

Tampa General is the area's safety-net hospital, caring for anyone regardless of ability to pay; in fiscal year 2024, Tampa General provided a net community benefit of approximately $289.1 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is recognized as one of the leading adult solid organ transplant centers in the nation and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General transports critically injured or ill patients from surrounding counties to receive the advanced care their conditions require. Tampa General has a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General's footprint includes TGH North, which consists of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties; 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices; TGH Family Care Center Kennedy; two TGH outpatient centers; TGH Virtual Health; and 20 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care, powered by the Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

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SOURCE Tampa General Hospital