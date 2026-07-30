TAO Clean Turns Its Award-Winning Toothbrush Into a Design Statement With the Launch of the Studio Series

Moving beyond traditional solid-color designs, the Studio Series features a smooth new exterior with two original patterns: Watercolor Sky and Smokey Quartz. Designed for those who believe everyday essentials should be thoughtfully crafted, this collection brings a new level of personality to the bathroom counter while maintaining TAO Clean's elevated technology and user experience.

"People interact with their toothbrush twice a day, every day, but it's rarely treated as something worth designing," said Marcus Hatcher, CEO of TAO Clean. "We've always focused on creating a better brushing experience through technology. The Studio Series brings that same level of intention to design, creating something people are excited to see on their counter."

Underneath these new designs are the same innovative system that powers TAO Clean's signature toothbrush experience: the automatic UV-C sanitizing base eliminates 99.9% of germs while drying the brush head to help prevent bacterial regrowth, addressing a common issue with traditional electric toothbrushes. Whitening brush heads are clinically proven to whiten teeth by up to two shades in two weeks, while guided brushing, dual cleaning modes, and hands-free charging deliver a complete oral care experience designed for modern routines.

The Studio Series marks a new chapter for TAO Clean, bringing together high-performance technology and thoughtful design to transform an everyday essential into something worth displaying.

Available starting today, the Studio Series is exclusively available in the U.S. through the TAO Clean website starting at $119.40.

Access visuals for the Studio Series by clicking here. To learn more about TAO Clean and its innovative oral care solutions, please visit https://www.taoclean.com/. TAO Clean also recently launched a new affiliate program on Impact, which you can sign up for here: https://app.impact.com/campaign-promo-signup/TAO-Clean.brand?execution=e1s1#/?viewkey=signUpPreStart

About TAO Clean

TAO Clean (short for "The Art Of Clean") is a lifestyle concept developed to empower the world to live cleanly in mind, body, and spirit. As product designers who are driven to innovate, we are constantly working to understand and appreciate the connection between form and function. As a result, each and every product we develop has been designed specifically to make it easy and enjoyable to build healthy personal habits and routines.

Media Contact

Alyssa Maslowski

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SOURCE TAO Clean