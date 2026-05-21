TAO Clean Unveils Luxe Series - The World's Most Advanced Toothbrush is Now the World's Most Luxurious

ORANGE, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAO Clean, the brand behind the only automatic self-cleaning, drying, and charging sonic toothbrush system, today unveils the Luxe Series, a collection of metallic finishes for its patented and award-winning sonic toothbrush system. This launch enhances the aesthetic appeal of the comprehensive oral care system and delivers a premium design for customers who desire an elevated look that integrates into their personal style. The Luxe Series is available for purchase today starting at $99.99, exclusively in the US at the TAO Clean website.

Available in metallic black (Eclipse), metallic teal (Arctic Teal), and metallic pearl (Champagne Pearl), the Luxe Series offers consumers three additional options to personalize their oral care routine - complementing the existing range of eleven distinct colors. With insights from customers' preferences and analysis of current style trends, the designs were developed with luxury in mind.

"With our sonic toothbrush system, TAO Clean has already fulfilled our mission to deliver the world's best (and cleanest) toothbrush to consumers. With customer satisfaction and wishes motivating this launch, we wanted to develop premium design choices that matched the already high standards of the product's functionality," said Marcus Thatcher, CEO of TAO Clean. "The Luxe Series elevates our award-winning system to a luxurious experience - both for your teeth and for your home."

The Luxe Series integrates with TAO Clean's advanced sonic toothbrush system, which combines powerful cleaning with built-in hygiene. Unlike most electric toothbrushes that prioritize only performance, the TAO Clean system features a UV-C sanitizing base that eliminates 99.9% of germs and includes automatic brush-head drying to prevent regrowth. Equipped with whitening brush heads, the system is clinically proven to whiten teeth by up to two shades in two weeks. Its smart features, including guided brushing, multiple modes, and hands-free charging, ensure both advanced functionality and ease of use. Together, these elements form a complete, all-in-one oral care system designed for superior cleanliness and convenience.

To learn more about TAO Clean and its innovative oral care solutions, please visit https://www.taoclean.com/. Access visuals for the Luxe Series by clicking here.

About TAO Clean

TAO Clean (short for "The Art Of Clean") is a lifestyle concept developed to empower the world to live cleanly in mind, body, and spirit. As product designers who are driven to innovate, we are constantly working to understand and appreciate the connection between form and function. As a result, each and every product we develop has been designed specifically to make it easy and enjoyable to build healthy personal habits and routines.

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SOURCE TAO Clean