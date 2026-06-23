Tap Water You Can Trust: Five Missouri American Water Drinking Water Treatment Plants Earn National Recognition

The voluntary program demonstrates an outstanding commitment to providing high-quality drinking water

ST. LOUIS, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Missouri American Water drinking water treatment plants were recently recognized by the Partnership for Safe Water at the Directors and Presidents levels for achieving water quality excellence. The national awards, which honor efforts to continuously optimize water treatment plant and distribution system operation and performance, were recently announced by the American Water Works Association.

"Our customers and communities count on us every day for safe, clean and reliable tap water, and we take that responsibility seriously," said Missouri American Water President Rich Svindland. "As a proud, longstanding member of the Partnership for Safe Water, our team works hard to deliver water that meets or surpasses state and federal drinking water standards. The next time you turn on the tap, know there are dedicated professionals in your community helping keep life flowing."

This year, Missouri American Water's Central, Meramec, North and South plants in St. Louis County, along with the Joplin Water Treatment Plant, received 25-year Directors Awards. Nationally, just over 400 surface water treatment plants are part of the Partnership for Safe Water, a voluntary effort that is designed to increase protection against microbial contamination through treatment optimization.

Missouri American Water also participates in the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Source Water Protection Program designed to help ensure drinking water's safety at the source. This is a voluntary program supporting local efforts to protect drinking water sources. The company currently has six participating systems.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 8 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with over 700 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.7 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn

SOURCE American Water