Target Announces Voting Results from 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

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Target Corporation

Jun 12, 2026, 16:15 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced voting results from its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 10, 2026 ("Annual Meeting"). Shareholders elected all 12 nominees for the board of directors, ratified the appointment of Target's independent registered public accounting firm, approved the advisory "Say on Pay" management proposal, approved the Amended and Restated Target Corporation 2020 Long-Term Incentive Plan, and rejected three shareholder proposals.

The Carideo Group, the independent Inspector of Election, has certified all voting results for the Annual Meeting. The final tabulation indicates that 392,543,988 shares were voted, representing approximately 86.4 percent of Target's outstanding shares as of the record date.

The final tabulation of votes for each proposal is as follows. Voting percentages may not foot due to rounding.

1.       Shareholders elected each of the following board nominees for a one-year term:

Nominee

Percent For

Percent Against

David P. Abney

97.5

2.5

George S. Barrett

89.9

10.1

Gail K. Boudreaux

97.0

3.0

Stephen B. Bratspies

98.3

1.7

Brian C. Cornell

87.2

12.8

Robert L. Edwards

97.2

2.8

Michael J. Fiddelke

99.1

0.9

John R. Hoke III

98.8

1.2

Christine A. Leahy

88.5

11.5

Monica C. Lozano

95.2

4.8

Derica W. Rice

96.5

3.5

Dmitri L. Stockton

95.5

4.5

2.       Shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Target's independent registered accounting firm for fiscal 2026:

                  Percent

   For          93.5

   Against    6.3

   Abstain    0.2

3.       Shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, Target's executive compensation ("Say on Pay"):

                   Percent

   For           89.0

   Against    11.0

4.       Shareholders approved the Amended and Restated Target Corporation 2020 Long-Term Incentive Plan:

                   Percent

   For           95.0

   Against    4.3

   Abstain    0.7

5.       Shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal requesting a policy requiring the Board Chair to be an independent director:

                   Percent

   For          38.1

   Against    61.4

   Abstain    0.5

6.       Shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal requesting a report on presence of pesticides in Target's private label brands:

                   Percent

   For          16.9

   Against    81.6

   Abstain    1.5

7.       Shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal requesting a report on reducing plastic microfiber shedding:

                   Percent

   For          18.4

   Against    80.3

   Abstain    1.3

About Target
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) brings together style, design and value to offer a distinct assortment and elevated shopping experience across more than 2,000 U.S. stores and online. Powered by more than 400,000 team members, Target serves millions of families each week and invests in the communities where they live and work to support growth and opportunity for all. 

SOURCE Target Corporation

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