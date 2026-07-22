Target Helps Students Head Back to School and College with Style and Savings

Target is making back-to-school and back-to-college shopping more affordable for busy families with lower prices on thousands of items and 95% of school supply deals at or below last year's prices

Guests can save up to 30% on stylish school and college favorites from July 26-Aug. 1, then enjoy fun in-store back-to-school and back-to-college events later in August

MINNEAPOLIS, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is bringing together the style and value students and families are looking for this back-to-school and back-to-college season. From a weeklong savings event on stylish school-year finds to expanded in-store experiences and reduced prices on thousands of items — including 95% of school supply deals priced at or below last year's retail prices — Target is making it easier for guests to get ready for the school year in style. Together, these efforts reinforce Target's merchandising authority as the destination where guests discover trend-forward style at incredible value.

"From picking out a first-day outfit to finding the perfect sheets for your dorm, back-to-school and college is filled with so many meaningful moments, and Target is making them easier for busy families," said Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "With fresh styles, everyday essentials and incredible value all in one place, we're helping families spend less time shopping and more time celebrating the start of a new school year."

Style-forward savings

From July 26 through Aug. 1, Target's weeklong back-to-school savings event gives guests even more ways to save on stylish finds they'll use throughout the school year.

Highlights include:

Save up to 30% on kids' clothing

on kids' clothing 25% off kids' shoes

kids' shoes 30% off uniform polos and dresses

uniform polos and dresses 20% off Champion backpacks and lunch items

Champion backpacks and lunch items 20% off All in Motion backpacks, lunch kits and hydration

All in Motion backpacks, lunch kits and hydration 30% off teen home decor

Affordable style all season long

To help families save on everything they need for the school year, Target has reduced prices on thousands of items across school supplies and everyday essentials, including many in food and beverage. Nearly all school supply prices are at or below last year's retail prices, and guests can stock up on school supplies starting at 25¢ and apparel from $5. College students will also find dorm room storage, decor and bathroom essentials starting at $5, along with hundreds of stylish college essentials under $20.

Guests can save even more throughout the season with additional ways to shop:

Tax-free weekends : Target will participate in all state sales-tax holidays where applicable.

: Target will participate in all state sales-tax holidays where applicable. Target Circle offers: College students and teachers can save 20% off one storewide purchase with Target Circle during the promotional period.1

Where guest experience, style and value come together

On Aug. 8, Target will host back-to-school events in 2,000 stores, expanding from 400 locations last year, to create a more engaging shopping experience where students and families can discover affordable style, personalize school-year essentials and enjoy giveaways. Guests can explore new arrivals from Cat & Jack and receive take-home personalization kits with custom bag tags and puffy stickers, while nearly 800 stores will feature new Heyday headphone colorways with sticker sheets and rhinestone decals to customize tech accessories.

On Aug. 16, Target will expand its back-to-college move-in events to nearly 150 stores this year, creating welcoming shopping experiences that help students discover stylish dorm and everyday essentials at affordable prices during peak move-in season. Twenty flagship locations will feature elevated front-of-store experiences with DJs, mascots, product sampling and giveaway bags, while 120 additional stores will host welcome events with giveaway bags and samples timed to local campus move-in dates.

1Subject to terms and conditions. Valid July 5, 2026, through Sept. 12, 2026. College student or teacher verification required.

About Target

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) brings together style, design and value to offer a distinct assortment and elevated shopping experience across more than 2,000 U.S. stores and online. Powered by more than 400,000 team members, Target serves millions of families each week and invests in the communities where they live and work to support growth and opportunity for all.

SOURCE Target Corporation