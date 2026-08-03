"Good & Gather: Discover Delicious Every Day" features 100 easy-to-make recipes, with every ingredient available at Target

Developed by Target's test kitchen team, the cookbook offers busy families quality, easy-to-make recipes at a strong value

The launch reflects Target's continued focus on strengthening its merchandising authority in spaces like food and beverage

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is bringing easy, flavorful recipes to busy families with the launch of "Good & Gather: Discover Delicious Every Day," the first-ever cookbook from Target's flagship owned food and beverage brand. Created by Target's test kitchen team, the cookbook features 100 delicious recipes that help busy families cook, snack, sip and gather, with Good & Gather products featured throughout and every ingredient is available at Target.

Target Cooks Up Easy Family Recipes with First-Ever Good & Gather Cookbook Target Cooks Up Easy Family Recipes with First-Ever Good & Gather Cookbook

The launch reflects Target's ambition to be a more craveable food discovery destination and is the latest example of its merchandising authority in food and beverage. By bringing together culinary expertise, food trend insights and a differentiated assortment – from owned brands like Good & Gather to national brand favorites and emerging food finds – Target inspires guests with easy, delicious cooking at home.

"Families want great taste, trusted ingredients and incredible value, which is why Good & Gather has become a go-to for guests," said John Conlin, senior vice president of merchandising, food and beverage, Target. "This cookbook is a natural next step for the brand, and it showcases what makes Target different in food and beverage: we're making food discovery and inspiration feel easy and approachable for busy families, with delicious, affordable recipes for any occasion."

A natural extension of Good & Gather

Since launching in 2019, Good & Gather has become Target's flagship food and beverage owned brand, offering 2,500 quality products across fresh, pantry, snacks, beverages and more – and is on pace to become a $4 billion owned brand at Target. Good & Gather delivers quality guests can trust, with products made without 100+ unwanted ingredients, including no artificial flavors, no artificial sweeteners, no synthetic colors and no high-fructose corn syrup.1

With recipes for every time of day and occasion, the Good & Gather cookbook helps guests turn trusted ingredients into flavorful recipes designed for busy schedules and real-life kitchens.

From the Target test kitchen: Five recipes to try first

Behind every recipe is Target's test kitchen: a team of food scientists, culinary experts and trend researchers who develop recipes and products across Target's food and beverage owned brands.

"The magic of the Target test kitchen is that we combine food science and culinary expertise with an understanding of how busy families shop and cook," said Diane Douglas, director of trend for food and beverage, Target. "Our team has decades of experience developing recipes and products, so every dish in this cookbook was created with approachable ingredients and tested with everyday kitchens in mind — using familiar appliances and tools to make sure the recipes are easy and delicious."

To help guests get started, Target's test kitchen team selected five standout recipes that showcase the range of the cookbook:

"Steak and Potato Kabobs with Blue Cheese Yogurt Sauce": A grill-friendly recipe that pairs Good & Gather Petite Sirloin with baby potatoes and a creamy, steakhouse-style dipping sauce, using shortcuts like frozen Good & Gather Crushed Garlic Cubes to build big flavor with less prep.

A grill-friendly recipe that pairs Good & Gather Petite Sirloin with baby potatoes and a creamy, steakhouse-style dipping sauce, using shortcuts like frozen Good & Gather Crushed Garlic Cubes to build big flavor with less prep. "Mango and Coconut Overnight Oats": A five-minute, make-ahead breakfast that brings a little tropical brightness to busy mornings, with pantry staples and easy swaps for favorite fruits, nuts, granola or other crunchy toppings.

A five-minute, make-ahead breakfast that brings a little tropical brightness to busy mornings, with pantry staples and easy swaps for favorite fruits, nuts, granola or other crunchy toppings. "Chicken and Vegetable Soup with Potstickers": Ready in 15 minutes with only four ingredients and one pot, this recipe turns frozen Good & Gather Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers into a cozy, brothy, vegetable-filled soup finished with chili crisp.

Ready in 15 minutes with only four ingredients and one pot, this recipe turns frozen Good & Gather Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers into a cozy, brothy, vegetable-filled soup finished with chili crisp. "Potato Chip Butterscotch Cookies": A sweet treat with a playful side, pairing butterscotch baking chips with crispy potato chips for a salty-sweet twist on a classic cookie.

A sweet treat with a playful side, pairing butterscotch baking chips with crispy potato chips for a salty-sweet twist on a classic cookie. "Pomegranate Dragon Fruit Shortcut Shrub": A five-minute sip with a fruity, tangy punch, made with real fruit juice and Good & Gather Organic Apple Cider Vinegar so guests can dial up the tartness to their taste.



"Good & Gather: Discover Delicious Every Day" launches August 4 in Target stores and on Target.com.

Some Good & Gather items are specially formulated without these ingredients, while others never or typically don't have them. Ingredients featured in the cookbook that are not Good & Gather items may not meet the 100+ unwanted ingredients standard.

About Target

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) brings together style, design and value to offer a distinct assortment and elevated shopping experience across more than 2,000 U.S. stores and online. Powered by more than 400,000 team members, Target serves millions of families each week and invests in the communities where they live and work to support growth and opportunity for all.

SOURCE Target Corporation