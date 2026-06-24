Target Kicks Off Back-to-School and Back-to-College with Style at the Center, Newness and More Partnerships, All at Incredible Value

"Back-to-school and back-to-college are big moments for families and at Target we believe shopping for them should be inspiring and joyful – an opportunity for delight as you find everything you need," said Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "So we've put together an assortment with more trend-forward style, great design and unrivaled value than ever before. It's distinctly Target. And combined with a seamless shopping experience, it's even easier for students of all ages to discover fun, new ways to express themselves."

The season's biggest style launches

Among the season's standout launches is LoveShackFancy x Target, available beginning July 5 for a limited time only. Designed for tweens and teens, the exclusive partnership brings the brand's feminine aesthetic to apparel, accessories, beauty, school supplies and more. The collection retails for under $55, with most items under $25, and includes special extra finds featuring LoveShackFancy's iconic prints from Yoobi, Wet Brush, Goody, Case-Mate and Wild.

Additional new brand launches include:

Overtime expands its sports-inspired style at Target with an exclusive collection featuring Overtime apparel at Target for the first time alongside backpacks, lunch accessories and water bottles. The collection starts at $24.99 and is available online and in select stores June 14 and nationwide July 5.

expands its sports-inspired style at Target with an exclusive collection featuring Overtime apparel at Target for the first time alongside backpacks, lunch accessories and water bottles. The collection starts at $24.99 and is available online and in select stores June 14 and nationwide July 5. The Hollister Collection at Target is available beginning June 28 with apparel, accessories and, a first for Hollister, home products including bedding and dorm decor, with most items priced under $50.

at Target is available beginning June 28 with apparel, accessories and, a first for Hollister, home products including bedding and dorm decor, with most items priced under $50. Owala x Cat & Jack launches nationwide July 5 with backpacks, lunch bags, water bottles and accessories featuring playful details like mini backpacks and bag charms, with many items priced between $3 and $25.

x launches nationwide July 5 with backpacks, lunch bags, water bottles and accessories featuring playful details like mini backpacks and bag charms, with many items priced between $3 and $25. Poppi x Target is now available with a limited-time, only-at-Target dorm collection that brings Poppi's bright, playful aesthetic to robes, decorative pillows, throw blankets, Hydrojugs and mini fridges, with items starting at $20.

Target's owned brands are delivering style and value across every school-year need, including:

All in Motion is expanding into the uniform shop for the first time and bringing comfortable and versatile active-inspired styles to everyday school wardrobes starting at $15.

is expanding into the uniform shop for the first time and bringing comfortable and versatile active-inspired styles to everyday school wardrobes starting at $15. Threshold is making its dorm debut with elevated decor, warm textures and stylish designs, with most items priced under $50.

is making its dorm debut with elevated decor, warm textures and stylish designs, with most items priced under $50. up&up is launching a new pastel school supplies collection featuring notebooks, folders and other classroom essentials in soft, modern colors, starting at $0.69.

is launching a new pastel school supplies collection featuring notebooks, folders and other classroom essentials in soft, modern colors, starting at $0.69. Room Essentials is refreshing its dorm assortment with colorful bedding and decor, with sheet sets starting at $10 and comforters starting at $20.

is refreshing its dorm assortment with colorful bedding and decor, with sheet sets starting at $10 and comforters starting at $20. Cat & Jack is adding fresh prints, bright colors and versatile styles starting at $5.

is adding fresh prints, bright colors and versatile styles starting at $5. Dealworthy continues to make school essentials more affordable with $5 backpacks, $3 lunch bags, and $2 bento boxes and water bottles.

Extra savings on must-have styles

For early shoppers, Target Circle Deal Days continues through June 26, featuring up to 45% off sought-after school and college essentials. College students and teachers who are members of the free Target Circle loyalty program can save even more, including 20% off one storewide purchase from July 5 through Sept. 121 and more than 50% off an annual Target Circle 360 membership 2.

Bringing style to life across every touchpoint

In stores, guests will find even more ways to express their personal style and school pride through expanded personalization options and locally tailored college gameday destinations. On Target.com and in the Target app, AI-powered recommendations for student and teacher wish lists help surface forgotten essentials and inspire stylish finds. Through the back-to-school campaign, Do Your Thing, and back-to-college campaign, Let's Run to Target, guests will discover fresh style inspiration, new trends and ideas for the school year ahead.

About Target

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) brings together style, design and value to offer a distinct assortment and elevated shopping experience across more than 2,000 U.S. stores and online. Powered by more than 400,000 team members, Target serves millions of families each week and invests in the communities where they live and work to support growth and opportunity for all.

1 Subject to terms and conditions. Valid July 5, 2026, through September 12, 2026. College student or teacher verification required.

2 Verified teachers and college students pay $49/year for an annual membership (regular price $99/year).

SOURCE Target Corporation