Target Recalls Up & Up Fragrance Free and Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes Due to Potential Microbial Contamination

MINNEAPOLIS, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Target is voluntarily recalling Up & Up Fragrance Free and Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes following customer complaints of product discoloration, and FDA testing that identified the presence of Burkholderia cepacia complex and Burkholderia gladioli in product samples.

Use of products contaminated with Burkholderia cepacia complex and Burkholderia gladioi may result in serious and life-threatening infections. The products are predominantly used on newborns, infants, and young children, who are particularly vulnerable to opportunistic infection due to their immature immune systems. In healthy individuals, use of the product on skin with minor lesions will more likely result in local infections, whereas in immunocompromised individuals, newborns, infants and young children, the infection is more likely to spread into the bloodstream, potentially leading to life-threatening sepsis or pneumonia.

The recalled wipes were manufactured by a supplier, and sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com.

Out of abundance of caution, Target is recalling the following products:

Up & Up FragranceFree Baby Wipes 20 Count: UPC 085239265956 72 Count: UPC 085239265949 216 Count: UPC 085239265963 800 Count: UPC 085239266137 1200 Count: UPC 085239266090

Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes 72 Count: UPC 085239265970 216 Count: UPC 085239265994 800 Count: UPC 085239265987

The Up & Up Fragrance Free Baby Wipes are packaged in plastic pouches with each pouch containing 20, 72, or 100 wipes. The wipes were sold individually in 20 and 72 count pouches, a bundle of three 72 count pouches (216 wipes) and 100 count pouches packaged in 800 count and 1200 count boxes. Fragrance Free Baby Wipes with a manufacturing date code of November 07, 2025 (071125X/XX) to May 5, 2026 (050526X/XXX) and expiration dates between May 10, 2028 (100528) through November 5, 2028 (051128)

The Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes are packaged in plastic pouches with each pouch containing 72 or 100 wipes. The wipes were sold individually in 72 count pouches, a bundle of three 72 count pouches (216 wipes) and 100 count pouches packaged in 800 count boxes. Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes with a manufacturing code of December 29, 2025 (291225X/XX) to December 30, 2025 (301225X/XX) and expiration dates between June 29, 2028 (290628) through June 30, 2028 (300628).



Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and return them to any Target store for a full refund. Consumers can contact Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily for more information.

Target and the manufacturer of the wipes, Sapro Temizlik Urunleri, have received a number of consumer complaints and adverse event reports alleging product discoloration and symptoms such as skin irritation, eye irritation, and infections potentially associated with the use of the product. These reports remain under investigation. Target is coordinating with the manufacturer and continues to investigate this matter.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Product Item Number UPC Code Manufacturing Codes Expiration Dates Up&Up Fragrance Free Baby

Wipes- 20 Count 007-07-0092 85239265956 November 07, 2025

(071125X/XX) to

May 05, 2026

(050526X/XXX) May 10, 2028

(100528) through

November 5, 2028

(051128) Up&Up Fragrance Free Baby

Wipes- 3 Pack - 216 Count 007-07-0146 85239265963 Up&Up Fragrance Free Baby

Wipes- 72 Count 007-07-0157 85239265949 Up&Up Fragrance Free Baby

Wipes- 8 Pack - 800 Count 007-07-0226 85239266137 Up&Up Fragrance Free Baby

Wipes- 12 Pack - 1200 Count 007-07-9025 85239266090 Product DPCI UPC Code Manufacturing Codes Expiration Dates Up&Up Fresh Cucumber Scented

Baby Wipes- 3 Pack - 216 Count 007-07-0265 85239265994 December 29, 2025

(291225X/XX) to

December 30, 2025

(301225X/XX) June 29, 2028

(290628) through

June 30, 2028

(300628) Up&Up Fresh Cucumber Scented

Baby Wipes - 8 Pack - 800 Count 007-07-0266 85239265987 Up&Up Fresh Cucumber Scented

Baby Wipes 72 Count 007-07-0267 85239265970

SOURCE Target Corporation