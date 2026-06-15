Target Teams Up with Isaac Mizrahi to Shape the Future of Accessible Design

"Great design is deeply human – it ignites confidence and joy, and it's what guests tell us they love about shopping at Target," said Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "Isaac has always believed, as we do, that great design should be accessible to everyone. What excites me most is the opportunity to pair his creativity and perspective with the incredible talent we already have inside Target as we shape the next chapter of style and design for our guests."

"I'm thrilled to have this opportunity to inspire a brand I care so deeply about," said Isaac Mizrahi, creative director at large, Target. "My partners at Target and I have always shared the idea that great design should belong to everybody, and Target is poised to be the design authority in a way only Target can. My role is to collaborate with its incredible team to bring more joy, style and sophistication to design through storytelling, creativity and a shopping experience that feels even more fun."

As creative director at large, Mizrahi shares Target's belief that exceptional design should be accessible to all — a philosophy that will come to life through this partnership in several key ways, including:

Product and design consultation

Working alongside Gena Fox , senior vice president of design at Target, Mizrahi will: Serve as a creative advisor across key product and design milestones, including new product concepts, design innovation and emerging trends Identify new opportunities for partnerships, capabilities and experiences that strengthen Target's design leadership

Working alongside , senior vice president of design at Target, Mizrahi will: Mentorship and talent development

Mizrahi will play a central role in a new mentorship program launching this summer designed to accelerate creative development and provide Target designers with direct access to insights from Mizrahi's decades-long career in fashion and design. Through this immersive program, select Target designers — from established leaders to emerging creatives — will work directly with Mizrahi through: One-on-one mentorship sessions Creative immersion experiences and inspiration trips Design workshops and consultations

Mizrahi will play a central role in a new mentorship program launching this summer designed to accelerate creative development and provide Target designers with direct access to insights from Mizrahi's decades-long career in fashion and design. Through this immersive program, select Target designers — from established leaders to emerging creatives — will work directly with Mizrahi through: Brand and experiential moments

Mizrahi will help build Target's design credibility and cultural relevance by contributing to: Brand storytelling Design-focused collaborations and purpose-driven partnerships, including community engagement initiatives

Mizrahi will help build Target's design credibility and cultural relevance by contributing to:

Together, these efforts will help strengthen Target's leadership in style, design and value while continuing to deliver distinctive products, brands and experiences for guests.

About Target

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) brings together style, design and value to offer a distinct assortment and elevated shopping experience across more than 2,000 U.S. stores and online. Powered by more than 400,000 team members, Target serves millions of families each week and invests in the communities where they live and work to support growth and opportunity for all.

SOURCE Target Corporation