TATCHA LAUNCHES THE MATCHA FOAM CLEANSE

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tatcha, a transformative Japanese skincare brand, is excited to introduce The Matcha Foam Cleanse: a clarifying cloud of care that's powerful on pores but soft on skin. Inspired by the soothing act of whisking matcha, this transforming gel cleanser lathers into an ultra-fine foam to deeply decongest pores and reduce excess oil without stripping skin. This potent clarifying formula was developed for sensitive, oily, and blemish-prone skin, to gently yet effectively remove impurities while preserving skin's natural barrier and pH.

The Matcha Cleanse

Pricing & Size: $40 USD for 50 ml

Available: 6/19 at Sephora, Ulta, and Tatcha.com

The Tradition of Matcha

Matcha is a central piece of the mindful tea ritual that anchors well-being in Japan. Just as the act of whisking matcha into a fine foam restores the senses, the important step of cleansing the face becomes an act of renewal, washing away stress and restoring balance to skin and mind.

Inspired by the Time-Honored Awa Sengan Technique

In Japan, washing your face with care is the most important step in the skincare ritual, as it creates a clean, balanced base for every product applied afterward. The Awa Sengan technique involves adding a touch of water to your cleanser and transforming it into a soft cloud of foam. The airy lather feels soothing on the skin and its ultra-fine bubbles can penetrate pores more effectively, gently but deeply cleansing with less friction.

Key Benefits

Deeply decongests pores & reduces excess oil

Balances the microbiome for blemish prone skin

Visibly calms and soothes skin

Clinical Results

96% showed an improvement in excess oil and the look of pores after 1 week*

96% showed reduction in visible redness after 1 week*

Helps maintain a healthy microbiome*

*Based on a clinical study of 31 participants

The Ingredients

Japanese Ceremonial Grade Matcha Extract: Sourced from Uji-Tawara in Kyoto, this antioxidant-rich extract helps calm visible redness.

Prebiotic Inulin: Sourced from chicory root, this prebiotic helps support healthy bacteria to balance blemish-prone skin and reinforce the skin barrier.

Green Clay: Known to be rich in minerals, it removes dirt and sebum, helping to reduce excess oil and visibly refine pores.

The Tatcha Experience

This refreshing gel lathers into a light whipped foam like freshly whisked matcha. Its deep-cleansing power comes from a system of four mild, amino acid–based surfactants that generate ultra fine bubbles to gently trap and lift dirt, oil, and impurities from the skin while preserving its natural barrier. While the harsh surfactants in many traditional cleansers tend to disrupt skin's protective layers,Tatcha Institute scientists carefully balanced this formula with soothing green tea seed oil and glycerin to replenish moisture and help reduce the potential for irritation.

About Tatcha

Tatcha is a true story of harmony and transformation. In 2008, Vicky Tsai encountered classical beauty rituals in Kyoto that forever altered her life. The pure, natural formulas and philosophy of harmony healed her acute dermatitis and helped her regain balance inside and out. Founded the following year, Tatcha creates sensorial rituals that care for you, gently transform your skin, and elevate your senses by pairing timeless traditions with emerging research. A portion of every Tatcha purchase supports global children's education equality through a partnership with Room to Read funding over 14 million days of school to date. The Tatcha collection is available globally at select retailers. For additional information, please visit Tatcha.com.

SOURCE Tatcha