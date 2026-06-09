TaxDome Launches Kiosk: The In-Person Client Experience, Now Digitally Integrated

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxDome announced the launch of TaxDome Kiosk, the first modern practice management platform to bring the full in-office client visit — signatures, payments, document review, and scanning — into the same automated workflow as every other client interaction.

Instead of a stack of paper to scan after the client leaves, everything they sign, pay, and hand over flows directly into TaxDome, progressing workflows. A signed form advances the job, a payment closes the invoice, a scanned document files itself, all automatically. For the first time, offline activity becomes part of the firm's system of record and its system of action.

The experience is already familiar. Clients who would never log into a portal have spent years checking in on tablets at the doctor's office, the pharmacy, the DMV. TaxDome Kiosk works the same way — big buttons, guided steps, a screen handed across the desk. There's nothing to teach, they already know how it works.

"AI is going to change an enormous amount about how firms operate, and fast," said Ilya Radzinsky, Co-founder of TaxDome. "But a meaningful share of many firms' revenue still walks through the front door — often their longest-tenured clients — and that's true right now, this tax season. Those visits shouldn't sit outside the system. TaxDome Kiosk brings them in. And because clients experience the digital workflow firsthand on the tablet, it becomes the bridge that turns many of them into hybrid or even fully digital clients over time."

For the past decade, the in-office visit has been the one workflow that stayed manual — print, sign, scan, re-enter — even inside otherwise digital firms. TaxDome Kiosk closes that gap. Every client, one system, no exceptions.

Client bases grew 22% in 2025 while team headcount grew only 10%, according to TaxDome's 2025 Accounting Industry Index. Firms are absorbing that growth through technology and streamlined operations — doing more with the same team. But that only works if every workflow is digital. The in-office visit was one of the last that wasn't.

In its first month in beta, firms ran more than 1,000 in-office client interactions through TaxDome Kiosk.

"I think [TaxDome] Kiosk is going to be a MAJOR game changer for those clients who insist on still doing everything on paper," said Alison Mora, Owner of Mora Chapman CPAs.

TaxDome Kiosk runs on a firm-owned tablet via the TaxDome Firm Mobile App, resets automatically between visits, and is available now at taxdome.com/kiosk.

About TaxDome

TaxDome is the leading practice management platform built for tax, bookkeeping and full-service accounting firms. Trusted by 15,000+ practices in 25+ countries, its client app rates at 4.9 stars with 35,000+ reviews and is regularly listed as one of the Top 100 on the iOS App Store. TaxDome empowers firms of every size with an award-winning platform that helps them scale and run their firm while also providing their clients with an experience that rivals the world's top consumer brands.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE TaxDome