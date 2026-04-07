TaxDome Client App Named 2026 Webby Award Honoree in Fintech, Financial Services & Banking

Named among the top 25% of 13,000+ submissions worldwide — the TaxDome client app is the only B2B2C app standing among industry giants like Apple, TurboTax, and HSBC.

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxDome, the leading practice management platform for accounting, tax, and bookkeeping firms, has been named a 2026 Webby Award Honoree in the Fintech, Financial Services & Banking category .

Now in its 30th year, the Webby Awards are widely regarded as the internet's highest honor, with entries judged by a panel of over 2,000 digital industry professionals. With more than 13,000 submissions entered across all categories this year, being named an Honoree places the TaxDome client app in the top 25% of all entries worldwide — competing not only against other accounting platforms, but against every fintech, financial services, and banking app on the internet.

TaxDome's client app is the only B2B2C app standing among industry giants like Apple, TurboTax, and HSBC. TaxDome's recognition reflects a client experience built to consumer-grade standards — rare in an industry where most software is designed primarily for the firm, not the client.

The Webby Awards Honoree recognition echoes what more than a million firm clients have already confirmed. The TaxDome client app has more than 1,400,000 downloads, earned 35,000+ reviews with an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars, and is consistently listed among the Top 100 Finance Apps in the iOS App Store.

"This Webby recognition places TaxDome in a category alongside Apple, Intuit, and HSBC. We empower every tax, bookkeeping, and accounting firm to deliver a client experience that doesn't just lead the category, it rivals the world's best consumer brands." — Ilya Radzinsky, Co-founder & President, TaxDome

The TaxDome client app gives accounting firm clients a single place to upload documents, e-sign documents, communicate with their accountant, check their return status, pay invoices, and more — all within a SOC 2 Type II certified, consumer-grade mobile experience that's available in more than 10 languages. For accounting firms evaluating platforms, the Webby recognition provides independent validation of what their clients will experience when they work with TaxDome.

TaxDome is also the only practice management platform to offer white-labeled iOS and Android apps, allowing firms to deliver the same Webby-recognized client experience under their own brand.

About TaxDome

TaxDome is the leading practice management platform built for full-service tax, bookkeeping, and accounting firms. Trusted by 15,000+ practices in 25+ countries, its client app rates at 4.9 stars with 35,000+ reviews and is regularly listed as one of the Top 100 on the iOS App Store. TaxDome empowers firms of every size with an award-winning practice management platform that helps them scale and run their firm while also providing their clients with an experience that rivals the world's top consumer brands.

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SOURCE TaxDome