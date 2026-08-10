Taylor Morrison Encourages Gen Z to Pursue Homebuilding Industry Through Annual Internship Program

America's Most Trusted® Home Builder hosts hands-on summer internship program

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Most Trusted® Home Builder, Taylor Morrison, is inspiring students to pursue a rewarding career in the homebuilding industry through real-life experiences and professional growth during its annual summer internship program.

Taylor Morrison's annual internship program provides opportunities in construction, land, operations, purchasing, architecture, sales, human resources, marketing, finance, and more. The program welcomes students in their junior or senior years from universities, community colleges and trade schools. Over the last three years, it has converted 18% of its interns into full-time team members, with 60% of those hired into construction roles.

"The homebuilding industry has faced workforce challenges, particularly ongoing skilled labor shortages felt by our trade partners, and we believe that building a sustainable talent pipeline across all job functions begins with a robust internship program," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "As Taylor Morrison concludes the fourth year of its formal internship experience, we're energized by the fulfilling career paths that lie ahead for the future generation of homebuilding talent."

Taylor Morrison also supports Building Talent Foundation, a national nonprofit organization working to strengthen the residential construction workforce and connect students to internships, scholarships, training and recruitment tools to jumpstart their careers, with Ms. Palmer serving as chairman of the board. According to a report from the Building Talent Foundation, over 40% of the construction workforce are expected to retire by 2031 and only 3% of young people want to work in the trades. Similarly, Bring Back the Trades found that for every five tradespeople retiring, only two are entering the trades.

Summer Internship Testimonial

Taylor Morrison interns are paired with mentors who guide them over the course of the summer, providing hands-on experience, professional development, and valuable insight into the homebuilding industry. Interns complete a capstone project following their eight-week, full-time internship experience to demonstrate their learnings and real-world experiences.

Jared Kelty, Purchasing Agent in the Phoenix Division, started his Taylor Morrison career as an intern before transitioning to a full-time employee. Today, he's helping develop the next generation of talent as a mentor and providing the real-world experience that once launched his own career.

"Being able to mentor an intern a couple years after my internship was truly a full circle moment. The homebuilding industry has more career opportunities than many people realize, and you never know where an internship may lead. For me, it was the start of my career," said Taylor Morrison Purchasing Agent Jared Kelty. "Being in their position before, I advise interns to stay curious, ask questions, and be open to learning."

Taylor Morrison holds several workplace accolades including being Great Place To Work-Certified™, as well as placing on U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For list, Fortune Media's 2025 Best Workplaces in Construction™ and Best Workplaces for Women™ lists.

To learn more about Taylor Morrison career opportunities, please visit: https://careers.taylormorrison.com/

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading community developers and homebuilders. It serves entry-level, move-up, and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under its family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, and Yardly. Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research since 2016, was honored as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies in 2026, and on Forbes' Most Trusted and Best Companies in America lists in 2025.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE Taylor Morrison