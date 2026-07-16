Taylor Morrison Announces Consent Solicitations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) ("TMHC") today announced that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Taylor Morrison Communities, Inc. (the "Issuer"), has commenced consent solicitations to amend the indentures (the "Indentures" and, each an "Indenture") governing (i) its 5.75% Senior Notes due 2028 (CUSIP Nos. 87724RAB8 (Rule 144A) / U8760NAB5 (Reg S)) (the "2028 Notes"), (ii) its 5.125% Senior Notes due 2030 (CUSIP Nos. 87724RAJ1 (Rule 144A) / U8760NAF6 (Reg S)) (the "2030 Notes") and (iii) its 5.750% Senior Notes due 2032 (CUSIP Nos. 87724RAK8 (Rule 144A) / U8760NAG4 (Reg S)) (the "2032 Notes" and, together with the 2028 Notes and the 2030 Notes, the "Notes"), upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Consent Solicitation Statement dated July 16, 2026 (the "Consent Solicitation Statement"). The Issuer is soliciting consents from holders of record as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 15, 2026, to amend (the "Amendments") certain provisions of the Indentures in connection with the previously announced acquisition of TMHC by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ("Berkshire Hathaway") (the "Merger"). Berkshire Hathaway has advised TMHC and the Issuer that following consummation of the proposed Merger, Berkshire Hathaway intends to unconditionally guarantee each series of the Notes; however, Berkshire Hathaway has no obligation to guarantee the Notes and there can be no assurance that Berkshire Hathaway will provide such guarantee.

Subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Consent Solicitation Statement, the Issuer will pay eligible holders whose consents were delivered (and not validly revoked) on or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 22, 2026 (the "Expiration Date"), a cash payment of $1.00 for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes in respect of which such consent relates (as applicable, the "Consent Fee"). The Consent Fee with respect to each consent solicitation will only be payable if all conditions to the applicable consent solicitation, including the receipt of the Requisite Consents (as defined below) with respect to the applicable series of Notes, have been satisfied or, if applicable, waived.

Each consent solicitation is subject to customary conditions, including, among other things, the delivery by holders of consents (which consents have not been validly revoked) in respect of a majority in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes of each series (the "Requisite Consents") on or prior to the Expiration Date. Delivered consents may be validly revoked until the time at which the applicable supplemental indenture effecting the Amendments has been executed and delivered. The Issuer anticipates that, promptly after receipt of the Requisite Consents with respect to a series of Notes and the other conditions applicable to each consent solicitation are satisfied or waived, the Issuer will give notice to the applicable trustee, and the Issuer and the applicable trustee will execute and deliver a supplemental indenture with respect to each Indenture to effect the Amendments. Pursuant to the terms of such supplemental indenture, the Amendments will not become operative until (i) the Consent Fee, with respect to the applicable consent solicitation, is paid in full and (ii) the consummation of the Merger.

Each consent solicitation is being made solely on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Consent Solicitation Statement. The Issuer may, in its sole discretion, subject to applicable law, extend, amend or terminate any or all of the consent solicitations.

The Issuer has retained J.P. Morgan Securities LLC ("J.P. Morgan") to act as sole solicitation agent in connection with the consent solicitations. Questions may be directed to J.P. Morgan at (866) 834-4666 (toll-free) or (212) 834-3424 (collect). The Issuer has retained D.F. King & Co., Inc. to act as the information and tabulation agent in connection with the consent solicitations. Questions and requests for additional documents may be directed to D.F. King & Co, Inc. at (212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers), (888) 887-1266 (all others) or [email protected].

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security. This press release does not constitute a solicitation of consents with respect to the Amendments or any securities. The solicitation of consents is not being made in any jurisdiction in which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such solicitation under applicable state or foreign securities or "blue sky" laws.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade and Yardly. From 2016-2025, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements regarding TMHC's expectations, plans, intentions, strategies or prospects with respect to the proposed Merger. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets we serve or intend to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly factual or historical nature and generally discuss or relate to forecasts, estimates or other expectations regarding future events. Generally, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "may," "will," "can," "could," "might," "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, including statements related to expected financial, operating and performance results, planned transactions, planned objectives of management, future developments or conditions in the industries in which we participate and other trends, developments and uncertainties that may affect TMHC's business in the future. A detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties is included in TMHC's Form 10-K, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in the section titled "Risk Factors," as updated in our subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release is based only on currently available information and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. TMHC undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Mackenzie Aron, VP Investor Relations

(407) 906-6262

[email protected]

SOURCE Taylor Morrison